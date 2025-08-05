This Lionsgate Studios Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Wells Fargo analyst Omar Mejias initiated coverage on Lionsgate Studios Corp. LION with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $9. Lionsgate Studios shares closed at $5.99 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho analyst Uy Ear initiated coverage on MBX Biosciences, Inc. MBX with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $38. MBX Biosciences shares closed at $12.54 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel analyst Ruben Roy initiated coverage on D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $26. D-Wave Quantum shares closed at $17.18 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stephens & Co. analyst Mike Scialla initiated coverage on APA Corporation APA with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $24. APA shares closed at $18.27 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JMP Securities analyst Jonathan Wolleben initiated coverage on Quince Therapeutics, Inc. QNCX with a Market Outperform rating and announced a price target of $9. Quince Therapeutics shares closed at $1.63 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
