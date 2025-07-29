July 29, 2025 9:09 AM 1 min read

This Atai Life Sciences Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Comstock Inc. LODE with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $12. Comstock shares closed at $3.45 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson initiated coverage on Atai Life Sciences N.V. ATAI with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $14. ATAI Life Sciences shares closed at $3.33 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Garrigan initiated coverage on D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $30. D-Wave Quantum shares closed at $18.35 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rosenblatt analyst Kevin Garrigan initiated coverage on IonQ, Inc. IONQ with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $70. IonQ shares closed at $42.34 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

