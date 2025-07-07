This Rockwell Automation Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi initiated coverage on Chime Financial, Inc. CHYM with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $40. Chime Financial shares closed at $31.32 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- CICC initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $381. Rockwell Automation shares closed at $347.07 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Blayne Curtis initiated coverage on Sandisk Corporation SNDK with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $60. SanDisk shares closed at $46.41 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu initiated coverage on Voyager Technologies, Inc. VOYG with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $50. Voyager Technologies shares closed at $42.35 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying ROK stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CHYMChime Financial Inc
$31.30-0.06%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
Not Available
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
20.78
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm