This Rockwell Automation Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 4 Initiations For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi initiated coverage on Chime Financial, Inc . CHYM with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $40. Chime Financial shares closed at $31.32 on Thursday.

CICC initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation, Inc . ROK with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $381. Rockwell Automation shares closed at $347.07 on Thursday.

Jefferies analyst Blayne Curtis initiated coverage on Sandisk Corporation SNDK with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $60. SanDisk shares closed at $46.41 on Thursday.

Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu initiated coverage on Voyager Technologies, Inc. VOYG with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $50. Voyager Technologies shares closed at $42.35 on Thursday.

Considering buying ROK stock? Here’s what analysts think:

