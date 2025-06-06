June 6, 2025 9:19 AM 2 min read

This Twilio Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Keybanc analyst Thomas Blakey initiated coverage on Twilio Inc. TWLO with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $146. Twilio shares closed at $120.80 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • CICC analyst Sijie Lin initiated coverage on Chagee Holdings Limited CHA with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $41.5. Chagee shares closed at $31.66 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • DA Davidson analyst Michael Shlisky initiated coverage on EVI Industries, Inc. EVI with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $28. EVI Industries Insurance shares closed at $19.52 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst David Anderson initiated coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. SEI with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $42. Solaris Energy shares closed at $27.13 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Wolfe Research analyst Trevor Allinson initiated coverage on QXO, Inc. QXO with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $44. QXO shares closed at $16.75 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying TWLO stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
CHA Logo
CHAChagee Holdings Ltd
$32.171.61%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
Not Available
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
54.08
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
EVI Logo
EVIEVI Industries Inc
$19.52-%
QXO Logo
QXOQXO Inc
$18.007.46%
SEI Logo
SEISolaris Energy Infrastructure Inc
$28.655.60%
TWLO Logo
TWLOTwilio Inc
$122.991.81%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved