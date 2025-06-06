This Twilio Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Keybanc analyst Thomas Blakey initiated coverage on Twilio Inc. TWLO with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $146. Twilio shares closed at $120.80 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- CICC analyst Sijie Lin initiated coverage on Chagee Holdings Limited CHA with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $41.5. Chagee shares closed at $31.66 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- DA Davidson analyst Michael Shlisky initiated coverage on EVI Industries, Inc. EVI with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $28. EVI Industries Insurance shares closed at $19.52 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst David Anderson initiated coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. SEI with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $42. Solaris Energy shares closed at $27.13 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wolfe Research analyst Trevor Allinson initiated coverage on QXO, Inc. QXO with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $44. QXO shares closed at $16.75 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
