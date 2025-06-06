This Twilio Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Keybanc analyst Thomas Blakey initiated coverage on Twilio Inc. TWLO with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $146. Twilio shares closed at $120.80 on Thursday.

CICC analyst Sijie Lin initiated coverage on Chagee Holdings Limited CHA with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $41.5. Chagee shares closed at $31.66 on Thursday.

DA Davidson analyst Michael Shlisky initiated coverage on EVI Industries, Inc . EVI with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $28. EVI Industries Insurance shares closed at $19.52 on Thursday.

Barclays analyst David Anderson initiated coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc . SEI with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $42. Solaris Energy shares closed at $27.13 on Thursday.

Wolfe Research analyst Trevor Allinson initiated coverage on QXO, Inc. QXO with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $44. QXO shares closed at $16.75 on Thursday.

