This Adobe Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names.
- TD Cowen analyst Andrew M. Charles downgraded Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ) from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $500 to $460. Domino’s shares closed at $425.28 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies analyst Brent Thill downgraded Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $500 to $400. Adobe shares closed at $333.30 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan analyst Jimmy Bhullar downgraded Principal Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:PFG) from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $103 price target. Principal Financial shares closed at $89.42 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
