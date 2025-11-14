This Home Depot Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- BTIG analyst Clark Lampen downgraded the rating for Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) from Buy to Neutral. Gambling.com shares closed at $5.25 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Craig Hettenbach downgraded Ardent Health Inc (NYSE:ARDT) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $22 to $12. Ardent Health shares closed at $9.30 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel analyst W. Andrew Carter downgraded Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $440 to $370. Home Depot shares closed at $368.07 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities analyst Andrew Obin downgraded the rating for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) from Buy to Neutral but raised the price target from $60 to $73. Flowserve closed at $68.00 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Raymond James analyst Chris Raymond downgraded Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR) from Strong Buy to Outperform and lowered the price target from $142 to $123. Monopar Therapeutics shares closed at $87.01 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying HD stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.