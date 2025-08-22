Gap
August 22, 2025 3:24 PM 1 min read

This Gap Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Keybanc analyst Jason Celino downgraded Dayforce Inc DAY from Overweight to Sector Weight. Dayforce shares closed at $69.00 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih downgraded The Gap, Inc. GAP from Overweight to Equal-Weight and cut the price target from $24 to $19. Gap shares closed at $21.20 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Guggenheim analyst Michael Morris downgraded Paramount Skydance Corporation PSKY from Buy to Neutral and maintained the price target of $13. Paramount Skydance shares closed at $16.03 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Macquarie analyst Eugene Hsiao downgraded Li Auto Inc. LI from Neutral to Underperform and slashed the price target from $28 to $21. Li Auto shares closed at $23.46 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Guggenheim analyst Curry Baker downgraded TEGNA Inc. TGNA from Buy to Neutral and maintained the price target of $19. Tegna shares closed at $21.06 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

