This Occidental Petroleum Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott downgraded the rating for Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY from Overweight to Equal-Weight and maintained the price target of $52. Occidental Petroleum shares closed at $44.61 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • DA Davidson analyst Matt Summerville downgraded Alta Equipment Group Inc. ALTG from Buy to Neutral and announced a price target of $8. Alta Equipment shares closed at $8.02 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Michael Legg downgraded Comstock Inc. LODE from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $12 to $4. Comstock shares closed at $2.33 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott downgraded Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. NOG from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $29 to $27. Northern Oil & Gas shares closed at $24.34 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Michael Legg downgraded NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. NNE from Buy to Sell and cut the price target from $51 to $9. Nano Nuclear Energy shares closed at $35.89 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

