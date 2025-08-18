This Occidental Petroleum Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott downgraded the rating for Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY from Overweight to Equal-Weight and maintained the price target of $52. Occidental Petroleum shares closed at $44.61 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Overweight to Equal-Weight and maintained the price target of $52. Occidental Petroleum shares closed at $44.61 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. DA Davidson analyst Matt Summerville downgraded Alta Equipment Group Inc. ALTG from Buy to Neutral and announced a price target of $8. Alta Equipment shares closed at $8.02 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from Buy to Neutral and announced a price target of $8. Alta Equipment shares closed at $8.02 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Michael Legg downgraded Comstock In c. LODE from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $12 to $4. Comstock shares closed at $2.33 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

c. from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $12 to $4. Comstock shares closed at $2.33 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Morgan Stanley analyst Devin McDermott downgraded Northern Oil and Gas, Inc . NOG from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $29 to $27. Northern Oil & Gas shares closed at $24.34 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $29 to $27. Northern Oil & Gas shares closed at $24.34 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Michael Legg downgraded NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. NNE from Buy to Sell and cut the price target from $51 to $9. Nano Nuclear Energy shares closed at $35.89 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying OXY stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock