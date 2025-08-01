August 1, 2025 9:26 AM 2 min read

This CyberArk Software Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Baird analyst Shrenik Kothari downgraded the rating for CyberArk Software Ltd. CYBR from Outperform to Neutral and maintained the price target of $460. CyberArk Software shares closed at $411.47 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Lizzie Dove downgraded Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR from Neutral to Sell and raised the price target from $87 to $105. Avis Budget shares closed at $170.24 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Truist Securities analyst Michael Ciarmoli downgraded Albany International Corp. AIN from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $70 to $55. Albany International shares closed at $54.19 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird analyst David Manthey downgraded Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR from Outperform to Neutral and cut the price target from $145 to $130. Builders FirstSource shares closed at $127.13 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JMP Securities analyst Aaron Kimson downgraded Procore Technologies, Inc. PCOR from Market Outperform to Market Perform and maintained the price target of $95. Procore Technologies shares closed at $71.63 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying CYBR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
AIN Logo
AINAlbany International Corp
$54.19-%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
11.29
Growth
39.47
Quality
25.51
Value
71.23
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BLDR Logo
BLDRBuilders FirstSource Inc
$124.00-2.46%
CAR Logo
CARAvis Budget Group Inc
$165.00-3.08%
CYBR Logo
CYBRCyberArk Software Ltd
$409.00-0.60%
PCOR Logo
PCORProcore Technologies Inc
$65.19-8.99%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved