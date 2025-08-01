This CyberArk Software Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Baird analyst Shrenik Kothari downgraded the rating for CyberArk Software Ltd. CYBR from Outperform to Neutral and maintained the price target of $460. CyberArk Software shares closed at $411.47 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs analyst Lizzie Dove downgraded Avis Budget Group, Inc. CAR from Neutral to Sell and raised the price target from $87 to $105. Avis Budget shares closed at $170.24 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Truist Securities analyst Michael Ciarmoli downgraded Albany International Corp. AIN from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $70 to $55. Albany International shares closed at $54.19 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird analyst David Manthey downgraded Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR from Outperform to Neutral and cut the price target from $145 to $130. Builders FirstSource shares closed at $127.13 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JMP Securities analyst Aaron Kimson downgraded Procore Technologies, Inc. PCOR from Market Outperform to Market Perform and maintained the price target of $95. Procore Technologies shares closed at $71.63 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
