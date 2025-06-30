This CorMedix Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

B of A Securities analyst Jason Gerberry downgraded ProKidney Corp. PROK from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $3 to $1. ProKidney shares closed at $0.6687 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

D. Boral Capital analyst Jason Kolbert downgraded the rating for CorMedix Inc. CRMD from Buy to Hold. Cormedix shares closed at $12.50 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

BMO Capital analyst John McNulty downgraded Tronox Holdings plc TROX from Market Perform to Underperform and lowered the price target from $7 to $3. Tronox Holdings shares closed at $5.64 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

