This CorMedix Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 3 Downgrades For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- B of A Securities analyst Jason Gerberry downgraded ProKidney Corp. PROK from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $3 to $1. ProKidney shares closed at $0.6687 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- D. Boral Capital analyst Jason Kolbert downgraded the rating for CorMedix Inc. CRMD from Buy to Hold. Cormedix shares closed at $12.50 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital analyst John McNulty downgraded Tronox Holdings plc TROX from Market Perform to Underperform and lowered the price target from $7 to $3. Tronox Holdings shares closed at $5.64 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Photo via Shutterstock
