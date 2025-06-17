June 17, 2025 2:35 PM 2 min read

FrontView REIT A 'Special Situation' With Increased Takeover Potential Post-CFO Ousting: Analyst

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
JP Morgan analyst Michael W. Mueller downgraded FrontView REIT, Inc. FVR to Neutral from Overweight, lowering the price forecast from $14 to $12.

On Monday, the firm announced the appointment of Sean Fukumura as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective immediately.

Fukumura will continue to serve as the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. This appointment follows the company’s decision to terminate Randall Starr for cause, effective immediately.

Mueller pointed out that Starr’s dismissal followed an internal probe by the board’s audit committee and was not tied to the company’s operations, financial performance, or filings.

The company clarified that the issue was unrelated to its business. This marks the second CFO departure since the October 2024 IPO.

While Mueller writes that the company’s portfolio remains undervalued, with a NAV estimate of around $18 per share based on a 7.5% cap rate, he sees limited external growth prospects and a weakened leadership team, making the stock difficult to recommend.

The analyst views it more as a special situation with rising takeover potential, noting that management previously indicated M&A could be explored if the stock stays discounted.

Given the company’s turbulent early public history, Mueller asserts that regaining investor interest may be challenging in the near term.

According to Muller, the company’s ability to invest while maintaining leverage neutrality has been materially impacted by its weak stock performance.

The analyst adds that abrupt leadership changes within a year of the IPO could hinder the execution of its growth strategy and make it harder to regain investor attention.

On the flip side, the analyst sees the stock as undervalued relative to the real estate portfolio, with its straightforward structure and assets potentially making it an easy fit for another platform.

As a result, Mueller views the stock as offering some downside protection and now fitting better into a special situation category.

Price Action: FVR shares are trading higher by 1.30% to $11.69 at last check Tuesday.

Photo by SuPatMaN via Shutterstock

