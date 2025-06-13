This Sherwin-Williams Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Jefferies analyst Roger Song downgraded the rating for CureVac N.V. CVAC from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $7 to $5. CureVac shares closed at $5.60 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Patrick Cunningham downgraded The Sherwin-Williams Company SHW from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $405 to $385. Sherwin-Williams shares closed at $356.20 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin downgraded Dayforce Inc DAY from Equal-Weight to Underweight and cut the price target from $60 to $50. Dayforce shares closed at $59.59 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin downgraded the rating for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc GTM from Equal-Weight to Underweight and slashed the price target from $10 to $9. ZoomInfo shares closed at $9.99 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
