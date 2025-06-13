This Sherwin-Williams Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Jefferies analyst Roger Song downgraded the rating for CureVac N.V. CVAC from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $7 to $5. CureVac shares closed at $5.60 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Citigroup analyst Patrick Cunningham downgraded The Sherwin-Williams Company SHW from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $405 to $385. Sherwin-Williams shares closed at $356.20 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin downgraded Dayforce Inc DAY from Equal-Weight to Underweight and cut the price target from $60 to $50. Dayforce shares closed at $59.59 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin downgraded the rating for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc GTM from Equal-Weight to Underweight and slashed the price target from $10 to $9. ZoomInfo shares closed at $9.99 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

