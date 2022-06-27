Why Coinbase Global Shares Are Falling

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN shares are trading lower on Monday following bearish analyst coverage from Goldman Sachs.

Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance downgraded Coinbase Global from a Neutral rating to a Sell rating and lowered the price target from $70 to $45.

Coinbase provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally.

COIN Price Action: Coinbase Shares were down approximately 5% at $59.50 per share on Monday at the time of publication.

The stock has a 52-week high of $368.90 and a 52-week low of $40.83, according to data from Benzinga Pro.