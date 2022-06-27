ñol

Why Coinbase Global Shares Are Falling

by Randy Elias, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 27, 2022 7:49 AM | 1 min read

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN shares are trading lower on Monday following bearish analyst coverage from Goldman Sachs.

Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance downgraded Coinbase Global from a Neutral rating to a Sell rating and lowered the price target from $70 to $45.

Coinbase provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally.
COIN Price Action: Coinbase Shares were down approximately 5% at $59.50 per share on Monday at the time of publication.

The stock has a 52-week high of $368.90 and a 52-week low of $40.83, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

