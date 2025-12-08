Nu Holdings logo on smartphone, Ethereum, Solana and Bitcoin tokens on the left
Disney, Nu Holdings, Phillips 66 And A Health Care Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Kevin Simpson, Capital Wealth Planning founder and CIO, named Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) as his final trade.

Lending support to his choice, Nu Holdings, on Nov. 13, reported quarterly earnings of 17 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate of 16 cents. Quarterly revenue of $4.17 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.8 billion and was up from revenue of $2.94 billion from the same period last year.

Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is breaking out to a new year high.

Piper Sandler’s Ryan Todd maintains Phillips 66 with a Neutral and raised the price target from $170 to $171.

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, said good momentum is building here in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Supporting his view, Morgan Stanley analyst Terence Flynn, on Friday, maintained Vertex with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $516 to $564.

Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington, CEO of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC, picked Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) as her final trade.

On the earnings front, Disney, on Nov. 13, reported quarterly adjusted EPS of $1.11, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04. However, revenue remained flat year-over-year (Y/Y) to $22.5 billion, slightly missing the $22.7 billion analyst forecast.

Price Action:

  • Nu Holdings fell 5.4% to close at $16.70 on Friday.
  • Phillips 66 slipped 0.1% to settle at $139.36 during the session.
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals declined 0.4% to close at $455.48 on Friday.
  • Disney shares slipped 0.2% to close at $105.30 during the session.

