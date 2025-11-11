On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, named Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) ahead of quarterly earnings, saying sentiment is clearly positive and the fundamentals justify it.

Cisco will release earnings results for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, Nov. 12. Analysts expect the tech company to report quarterly earnings at 98 cents per share, up from 91 cents per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Cisco’s quarterly revenue is $14.78 billion, compared to $13.84 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Sarat Sethi, DCLA managing partner, picked Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), saying capital markets are opening up wealth managers business.

The investment bank announced on Oct. 29 that it has agreed to acquire the leading private shares platform, EquityZen.

Amy Raskin, chief investment officer at Chevy Chase Trust, said Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares rose sharply on earnings, but she expects more gain in the stock.

The DNA sequencing company reported adjusted earnings of $1.34 per share on Oct. 30, beating the consensus of $1.17. The company, in its prepared remarks, said the performance reflects momentum in the clinical markets, where sequencing consumables revenue grew at a high single-digit rate year over year.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, named FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) as his final trade.

Lending support to his choice, RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert, on Oct. 29, maintained FTAI Aviation with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $185 to $200.

Price Action:

Morgan Stanley shares gained 1.7% to close at $165.05 on Monday.

Cisco shares rose 1.4% to settle at $72.09 during the session.

Illumina shares slipped 0.2% to close at $121.72 on Monday.

FTAI Aviation rose 0.9% to settle at $165.10 during the session.

