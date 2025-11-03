Cleveland-Cliffs, Meta And Rocket On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Cerity Partners’ Jim Lebenthal picked Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

On Friday, Goldman Sachs analyst Mike Harris maintained a Buy rating on Cleveland-Cliffs and raised the price target from $14.5 to $16.

Joshua Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) reported a great quarter.

Rocket Companies on Oct. 30 posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. The company reported quarterly earnings of 7 cents per share, beating the Street estimate of 5 cents. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $1.78 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion.

Kevin Simpson, CEO of Capital Wealth Planning, named Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) as his final trade.

Meta, on Oct. 29, reported quarterly diluted earnings per share of $1.05, which includes a one-time, non-cash income tax charge of $15.93 billion and may not compare to estimates of $6.68. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share came in at $7.25, according to Benzinga Pro.

Gilman Hill Asset Management CEO Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington named Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) as her final trade.

Bristol Myers Squibb, on Oct. 30, reported third-quarter 2025 revenues of $12.22 billion on Thursday, beating the consensus of $11.81 billion, a 3% increase year over year.

Price Action:

Rocket shares gained 4.5% to close at $16.66 on Friday.

Meta shares fell 2.7% to close at $648.35 during the session.

Cleveland-Cliffs shares gained 1.4% to close at $12.43 on Friday.

Bristol-Myers Squibb shares gained 1% to close at $46.07.

