Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA), Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ), and Airbus SE (OTC:EADSY) all showed a surge in deliveries and production stability in the third quarter, signaling a broad rebound in the commercial aerospace sector and renewed momentum for aircraft makers as global demand recovers.

According to Bank of America Securities, the uptick reflects improving workflow efficiency and rising delivery momentum across major aircraft makers.

Boeing led the gains with 121 737 deliveries in the quarter, up from 104 in the prior quarter and 92 a year earlier. September alone marked the strongest month for 737 MAX handovers since 2018, with at least 41 aircraft delivered, Aero Analysis Partners reported.

BofA noted that Boeing's ability to issue its own delivery certificates has streamlined production, better aligning output with customer demand.

Production on the 737 line remained slightly below the targeted 38 aircraft per month due to temporary engine inspections, with 32 rollouts in September. Deliveries resumed quickly, and BofA views the disruption as short-term.

Boeing also maintained 787 deliveries at 24 aircraft, matching the prior quarter and improving from 14 a year earlier. Including two 767s and three 777s, total third-quarter deliveries reached roughly 158 aircraft, above 150 in the prior quarter.

Embraer delivered 62 aircraft in the quarter, up from 59 last year, including 41 executive jets, 20 commercial jets, and one C-390. BofA said the company remains on track to meet its full-year goals, supported by consistent execution.

Airbus delivered 68 aircraft in September and 196 during the quarter, up 12% sequentially, bringing year-to-date deliveries to 502. BofA said Airbus must raise output to about 105 aircraft per month in the fourth quarter to meet its annual target.

Price Action: At last check Monday, BA shares were trading 2.34% higher at $221.43, ERJ was up 3.32% at $59.20, and EADSF was down 0.71% at $238.08.

Image via Shutterstock