On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joe Terranova, senior managing director at Virtus Investment Partners, picked Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) as his final trade.

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz, on Sept. 26, maintained Morgan Stanley with a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $130 to $155.

Bryn Talkington, managing partner of Requisite Capital Management, picked iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA), which is down 15% from its August highs.

Exxon Mobil has reportedly entered into an arrangement with Russia's Rosneft to explore avenues for recovering billions lost after its withdrawal from Russian operations in 2022. The deal, signed in late August or early September, represents the first tangible framework for Exxon to potentially claw back the $4.6 billion write-down tied to its exit, Reuters reported.

Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington, chief executive officer of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC, said The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) benefits from high share prices and Fed rate cuts. The stock trades at 18 times earnings, she added.

Schwab, on Aug. 14, said total client assets in July grew 15% from last year.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer of Short Hills Capital Partners, named Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS), saying defense companies will continue to see increased valuations.

Lending support to his choice, Argus Research analyst Kristina Ruggeri, on Sept. 24, maintained Leidos Holdings with a Buy and raised the price target from $185 to $210.

Price Action:

Leidos shares gained 0.4% to close at $185.61 on Monday.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF gained 4.1% on Monday.

Charles Schwab shares rose 1.5% to close at $96.89 during the session.

Morgan Stanley shares gained 0.7% to settle at $161.16.

