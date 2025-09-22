Jim Cramer: This Basic Materials Stock Has Gone Up So Much, Recommends Waiting For A 'Little Bit Of A Pullback'

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended buying CMS Energy Corporation CMS. “I think it's fine, it's good,” he added.

Supporting his choice, CMS Energy, on July 31, posted better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter.

Cramer said Ramaco Resources, Inc. METC has gone up so much, and recommended waiting for a “little bit of a pullback.”

Jefferies analyst Chris LaFemina, on Sept. 18, maintained Ramaco Resources with a Buy and raised the price target from $27 to $45.

“I don't think it's that bad,” Cramer said when asked about Accenture plc ACN. “I'm willing to pull the trigger.”

As per the recent news, Accenture, on Sept. 9, disclosed that it has acquired IAMConcepts, a privately held Canadian company specializing in identity and access management services.

Cramer said he likes Okta, Inc. OKTA. “I got to send you over to PANW,” he added.

On the earnings front, Okta, on Aug. 26, reported second-quarter revenue of $728 million, beating analyst estimates of $712.01 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The cloud-native cybersecurity company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 84 cents per share.

When asked about Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT, he said, “I would much rather see you be in Wells.”

On Sept. 4, Rocket and the Bank of Montreal extended and expanded the existing Master Repurchase Agreement.

Price Action:

CMS Energy shares fell 0.1% to settle at $70.12 on Friday.

Ramaco Resources shares fell 1.6% to close at $30.42.

Accenture shares rose 0.1% to settle at $239.70 on Friday.

Okta shares fell 0.3% to $93.37 during the session.

Rocket Companies shares fell 3% to close at $20.51.

