Amphenol, Uber, Alphabet And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joe Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, named Amphenol Corporation APH as his final trade.

Amphenol, on Aug. 4, announced that it will acquire CommScope's Connectivity and Cable Solutions segment for $10.5 billion.

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, picked Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG.

The parent company of Google recently agreed to pay a hefty fine of $36 million in Australia. This comes after allegations of anti-competitive practices involving the country's two largest telecom companies.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, said Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER is finally moving up and expects the stock to hit a new high.

On the earnings front, Uber, on Aug. 6. reported better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter 2025 results. The company reported quarterly revenue growth of 18% year-over-year to $12.65 billion, surpassing the analyst consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Uber reported adjusted EPS of 63 cents. It beat the analyst consensus estimate of 62 cents.

Shannon Saccocia, chief investment officer of NB Private Wealth, picked iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF IYC as her final trade.

Price Action:

Alphabet shares fell 0.2% to settle at $203.50 on Monday.

Uber shares rose 1.5% to close at $93.98 during the session.

iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF rose 0.4% on Monday.

Amphenol gained 1.7% to close at $111.06 during the session.

