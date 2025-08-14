On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Joshua Brown named Toast, Inc. TOST following the release of quarterly results.

On Aug. 5, the company reported quarterly earnings of 13 cents per share. It exceeded the analyst consensus estimate of 11 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.55 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.521 billion.

Sarat Sethi, DCLA managing partner and portfolio manager, said he is sticking with TransDigm Group Incorporated TDG, adding that it is cheap at these levels.

Lending support to his choice, UBS analyst Gavin Parsons maintained a Buy rating for TransDigm on Aug. 7, raising the price target from $1,815 to $1,839.

Karen Firestone, co-founder of Aureus Asset Management, said Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. TMO is at the 200-day moving average and things will get better.

On the earnings front, Thermo Fisher Scientific, on July 23, reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

Joe Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, said Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN is breaking out towards the upside from here.

On Wednesday, Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained Amazon with an Outperform rating and maintained a $265 price target.

Price Action:

Toast shares gained 0.6% to settle at $44.33 on Wednesday.

TransDigm shares rose 1.1% to close at $1,425.81 during the session.

Thermo Fisher Scientific shares surged 1.6% to close at $484.79 on Wednesday.

Amazon shares rose 1.4% to settle at $224.56 during the session.

