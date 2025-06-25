Shares of FedEx Corp FDX were down Wednesday, despite the company reporting upbeat fiscal fourth-quarter results on Tuesday.

The announcement came amid an exciting earnings season. Here are some key analyst takeaways.

BofA Securities On FedEx

Analyst Ken Hoexter reiterated a Buy rating, while reducing the price target from $270 to $245.

FedEx posted adjusted earnings of $6.07 per share, representing 12% year-on-year growth and coming in higher than Street expectations of $5.81 per share, Hoexter said in a note. The beat was driven by Freight, he added.

FedEx's shares came under pressure after the company guided to adjusted earnings $3.40-$4 per share for the fiscal first quarter, below consensus estimate of $4.03 per share, the analyst stated.

"FedEx refrained from providing a F2026 EPS outlook given uncertainty on trade policy and macro developments, marking the first time since 2020 it withheld a full-year outlook," the analyst further wrote.

Stifel On FedEx

Analyst Bruce Chan maintained a Buy rating, while cutting the price target from $329 to $315.

FedEx reported mixed results, which was expected, with "incremental headwind" from a slowdown in U.S.-China trade, Chan said. Although FedEx is "working closely with customers to understand their needs," capacity requirements remain volatile due to changes in tariffs, he added.

"In expectation of further shifting trade dynamics over the next several months and residual demand uncertainty, management refrained from issuing the typical full-year guidance," the analyst wrote. He reduced the adjusted earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 from $20.46 per share to $18.75 per share and from $23.50 per share to $22.50 per share, respectively.

Goldman Sachs On FedEx

Analyst Jordan Alliger reaffirmed a Buy rating and price target of $290.

The positive in FedEx's results was the 8% growth in overall EBIT versus an estimated year-on-year decline, Alliger said. This came in amid the tariff-related uncertainties, he added.

"Net, net it is very difficult to forecast current earnings for a company so intertwined with global trade and given the evolving trade landscape," the analyst wrote. He reduced the earnings estimate for fiscal 2026 from $19.50 per share to $18.80 per share.

FDX Price Action: Shares of FedEx declined by 2.37% to $242.06 at the time of publication on Wednesday.

