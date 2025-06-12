June 12, 2025 7:58 AM 1 min read

Charles Schwab, QXO, Evercore And More: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor
On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joseph M. Terranova, Senior Managing Director for Virtus Investment Partners, named The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW as his final trade.

Supporting his view, Redburn Atlantic analyst Charles Bendit, on June 9, upgraded Charles Schwab from Sell to Neutral and raised the price target from $65 to $82.

Stephen Weiss, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, named QXO, Inc. QXO as his final trade.

As per the recent news, QXO, on May 20, announced it launched a dual public offering of common stock and depositary shares representing series B convertible preferred stock.

Shannon Saccocia, CFA, Chief Investment Officer of NB Private Wealth, picked The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE despite oil prices remaining pretty range-bound.  

Odyssey Capital Advisors Chief Investment Officer Jason Snipe said he likes Evercore Inc. EVR, as M&A cycle and deregulation are coming back into vogue.

Lending support to his choice, Evercore, on April 30, reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Evercore posted adjusted earnings of $3.49 per share, beating market estimates of $1.71 per share. The company's quarterly sales came in $699.9 million versus expectations of $652.92 million.

Price Action:

  • QXO shares fell 1% to close at $19.95 on Wednesday.
  • The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund gained 1.5% during the session.
  • Evercore rose 1.2% to close at $247.54 on Wednesday.
  • Charles Schwab shares gained 0.2% to settle at $88.40 during the session.

