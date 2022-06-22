Meta Platforms, Inc. META, which changed its name and ticker to reflect its pivot toward the metaverse, is not seeing much traction on that front, according to tech analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The TFI International Securities analyst said Meta's metaverse hardware/headset business has slowed. He noted that the social media platform has cut its shipment forecast for the category by 40% to 7 million-8 million for 2022.

All new headset/Augmented Reality/Mixed Reality hardware projects have also been put on hold until 2024, he added.

Kuo also updated his predictions about the higher-end Meta Quest 2 Pro VR headset. The analyst reiterated his expectations for the adoption of mini-LED displays and 2P Pancake for marked visual improvements.

He also expects VR and AR support and the adoption of about 16 cameras, including 10 for the headset and six for the two controllers.

The headset will likely use Qualcomm, Inc.'s QCOM XR2 processor and offer eye-tracking, facial expression recognition and 3D-sensing support, Kuo said.

The analyst expects the headset to go into mass production in the third quarter, with shipments likely to hit two million units in the second half of the year.

Meta will likely price it at $799 or higher, he added. This is a lot cheaper compared to the $3,000 Apple's AR headset is widely expected to cost.

Price Action: Meta closed Tuesday's session down 4.09% at $157.05, according to Benzinga Pro data.