This Apple Accessory Is Set To See Volume Growth Of 75%; Analyst Says Cupertino Could Develop Second-Gen Version

One of Apple Inc's AAPL products has been quietly making waves, going by comments of prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The TFI International Securities analyst said in a tweet, Apple's AirTag has gradually grown in shipments since its release.

Apple unveiled the AirTag in April 2021 and this device helps track any lost personal items from an iPhone.

Kuo said he estimates AirTag shipments of 20 million in 2021, and that number is expected to climb to 35 million in 2022, a 75% year-over-year increase.

"If AirTag shipments continue to grow, I believe Apple," the analyst said.

Apple closed Friday's session up 1.15% at $131.56, according to Benzinga Pro.