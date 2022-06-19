ñol

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 19, 2022 2:25 PM | 1 min read
This Apple Accessory Is Set To See Volume Growth Of 75%; Analyst Says Cupertino Could Develop Second-Gen Version

One of Apple Inc's AAPL products has been quietly making waves, going by comments of prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The TFI International Securities analyst said in a tweet, Apple's AirTag has gradually grown in shipments since its release.

Apple unveiled the AirTag in April 2021 and this device helps track any lost personal items from an iPhone.

Related Link: Apple's iPhone 14 Front Camera Upgrade: 7 Suppliers That Stand To Benefit

Kuo said he estimates AirTag shipments of 20 million in 2021, and that number is expected to climb to 35 million in 2022, a 75% year-over-year increase.

"If AirTag shipments continue to grow, I believe Apple," the analyst said.

Apple closed Friday's session up 1.15% at $131.56, according to Benzinga Pro.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Ming-Chi KuoTFI International SecuritiesAnalyst ColorAnalyst RatingsTech