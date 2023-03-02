Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 2, 2023

Upgrades

According to Mizuho, the prior rating for DT Midstream Inc DTM was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, DT Midstream showed an EPS of $0.93, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.12 and a 52-week-low of $45.58. At the end of the last trading period, DT Midstream closed at $50.23.

For iQIYI Inc IQ, B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, iQIYI showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.99 and a 52-week-low of $1.65. At the end of the last trading period, iQIYI closed at $6.85.

For Bank of Marin Bancorp BMRC, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Bank of Marin earned $0.81 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bank of Marin shows a 52-week-high of $36.78 and a 52-week-low of $28.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.29.

For Sasol Ltd SSL, RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. The current stock performance of Sasol shows a 52-week-high of $28.36 and a 52-week-low of $14.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.03.

For Sandstorm Gold Ltd SAND, RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Sandstorm Gold showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.18 and a 52-week-low of $4.51. At the end of the last trading period, Sandstorm Gold closed at $5.03.

For Salesforce Inc CRM, Needham upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Salesforce showed an EPS of $1.68, compared to $0.84 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $222.16 and a 52-week-low of $126.34. Salesforce closed at $167.35 at the end of the last trading period.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the previous rating for UWM Holdings Corp UWMC from Underperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, UWM Hldgs had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.95 and a 52-week-low of $2.84. At the end of the last trading period, UWM Hldgs closed at $4.60.

For PDD Holdings Inc PDD, Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, PDD Holdings showed an EPS of $1.21, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $106.38 and a 52-week-low of $23.21. PDD Holdings closed at $91.04 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Atlantic Equities, the prior rating for MarketAxess Holdings Inc MKTX was changed from Neutral to Overweight. MarketAxess Holdings earned $1.58 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.37 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of MarketAxess Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $390.12 and a 52-week-low of $217.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $347.27.

Downgrades

For HF Sinclair Corp DINO, TD Cowen downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, HF Sinclair had an EPS of $2.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $66.19 and a 52-week-low of $34.17. HF Sinclair closed at $51.51 at the end of the last trading period.

For Myers Industries Inc MYE, TD Cowen downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Myers Indus showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Myers Indus shows a 52-week-high of $26.49 and a 52-week-low of $15.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.87.

Barrington Research downgraded the previous rating for TTEC Holdings Inc TTEC from Outperform to Market Perform. TTEC Holdings earned $0.89 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.48 and a 52-week-low of $39.50. At the end of the last trading period, TTEC Holdings closed at $40.41.

For NIO Inc NIO, Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, NIO had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The current stock performance of NIO shows a 52-week-high of $24.43 and a 52-week-low of $8.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.83.

According to Odeon Capital, the prior rating for Capital One Financial Corp COF was changed from Hold to Sell. For the fourth quarter, Capital One Finl had an EPS of $2.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.41. The stock has a 52-week-high of $152.49 and a 52-week-low of $86.98. At the end of the last trading period, Capital One Finl closed at $108.58.

For Baytex Energy Corp BTE, Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. The current stock performance of Baytex Energy shows a 52-week-high of $4.40 and a 52-week-low of $3.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.96.

For Focus Financial Partners Inc FOCS, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Focus Finl Partners had an EPS of $0.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.94. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.62 and a 52-week-low of $30.27. Focus Finl Partners closed at $51.80 at the end of the last trading period.

For Silvergate Capital Corp SI, JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. Silvergate Capital earned $0.48 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $162.65 and a 52-week-low of $10.81. At the end of the last trading period, Silvergate Capital closed at $13.53.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for ON Semiconductor Corp ON from Outperform to Market Perform. ON Semiconductor earned $1.32 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.55 and a 52-week-low of $44.76. At the end of the last trading period, ON Semiconductor closed at $78.23.

For Stellus Capital Investment Corp SCM, Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Stellus Cap Investment earned $0.44 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.08 and a 52-week-low of $11.02. Stellus Cap Investment closed at $15.57 at the end of the last trading period.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Axon Enterprise Inc AXON was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Axon Enterprise showed an EPS of $0.70, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Axon Enterprise shows a 52-week-high of $221.31 and a 52-week-low of $82.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $221.06.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Dollar Tree Inc DLTR was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Dollar Tree earned $2.04 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $177.19 and a 52-week-low of $124.76. At the end of the last trading period, Dollar Tree closed at $148.12.

For Montrose Environmental Group Inc MEG, JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Montrose Environmental Gr had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.49 and a 52-week-low of $28.36. At the end of the last trading period, Montrose Environmental Gr closed at $43.45.

According to Canaccord Genuity, the prior rating for Silvergate Capital Corp SI was changed from Buy to Hold. Silvergate Capital earned $0.48 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $162.65 and a 52-week-low of $10.81. At the end of the last trading period, Silvergate Capital closed at $13.53.

For Xometry Inc XMTR, JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Xometry showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Xometry shows a 52-week-high of $64.35 and a 52-week-low of $17.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.40.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Xometry Inc XMTR was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. Xometry earned $0.29 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.35 and a 52-week-low of $17.02. At the end of the last trading period, Xometry closed at $18.40.

For NIO Inc NIO, JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, NIO showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.43 and a 52-week-low of $8.38. NIO closed at $8.83 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Woori Financial Group Inc WF was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Woori Financial Group showed an EPS of $2.67, compared to $2.71 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.71 and a 52-week-low of $22.18. Woori Financial Group closed at $28.19 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

With a Sector Outperform rating, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enphase Energy Inc ENPH. The price target seems to have been set at $300.00 for Enphase Energy. Enphase Energy earned $1.51 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Enphase Energy shows a 52-week-high of $339.92 and a 52-week-low of $128.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $212.95.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on Generac Holdings Inc GNRC with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Generac Hldgs is set to $165.00. Generac Hldgs earned $1.78 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.51 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $329.50 and a 52-week-low of $86.29. At the end of the last trading period, Generac Hldgs closed at $118.24.

With a Sector Perform rating, Scotiabank initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies Inc SEDG. The price target seems to have been set at $345.00 for SolarEdge Technologies. SolarEdge Technologies earned $2.86 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $375.90 and a 52-week-low of $190.15. SolarEdge Technologies closed at $327.43 at the end of the last trading period.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International Inc NOVA with a Sector Outperform rating. The price target for Sunnova Energy Intl is set to $28.00. For the fourth quarter, Sunnova Energy Intl had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.47 and a 52-week-low of $12.47. At the end of the last trading period, Sunnova Energy Intl closed at $17.60.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on SunPower Corp SPWR with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for SunPower is set to $20.00. SunPower earned $0.15 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.42 and a 52-week-low of $12.78. At the end of the last trading period, SunPower closed at $15.29.

With a Sector Outperform rating, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD. The price target seems to have been set at $31.00 for Enterprise Prods Partners. Enterprise Prods Partners earned $0.65 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Enterprise Prods Partners shows a 52-week-high of $28.65 and a 52-week-low of $22.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.62.

With a Sector Perform rating, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan Inc KMI. The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Kinder Morgan. In the fourth quarter, Kinder Morgan showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kinder Morgan shows a 52-week-high of $20.20 and a 52-week-low of $15.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.26.

With a Sector Perform rating, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinetik Holdings Inc KNTK. The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for Kinetik Holdings. The current stock performance of Kinetik Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $87.70 and a 52-week-low of $27.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.61.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on ONEOK Inc OKE with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for ONEOK is set to $74.00. In the fourth quarter, ONEOK showed an EPS of $1.08, compared to $0.85 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ONEOK shows a 52-week-high of $75.07 and a 52-week-low of $50.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $66.16.

With a Hold rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System Inc COLB. The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for Columbia Banking System. In the fourth quarter, Columbia Banking System showed an EPS of $0.88, compared to $0.55 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.68 and a 52-week-low of $26.97. At the end of the last trading period, Columbia Banking System closed at $29.95.

Small Cap Consumer Research initiated coverage on Regis Corp RGS with a Buy rating. The price target for Regis is set to $2.00. In the second quarter, Regis showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2.34 and a 52-week-low of $0.50. Regis closed at $1.43 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Sector Outperform rating, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Array Technologies Inc ARRY. The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Array Technologies. In the third quarter, Array Technologies showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.59 and a 52-week-low of $5.45. At the end of the last trading period, Array Technologies closed at $18.30.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners LP CEQP with a Sector Outperform rating. The price target for Crestwood Equity Partners is set to $31.00. Crestwood Equity Partners earned $0.26 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.96 and a 52-week-low of $22.88. Crestwood Equity Partners closed at $24.84 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on KKR & Co Inc KKR. The price target seems to have been set at $69.00 for KKR & Co. For the fourth quarter, KKR & Co had an EPS of $0.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.59. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $62.29 and a 52-week-low of $41.77. KKR & Co closed at $55.95 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group Inc CG. The price target seems to have been set at $41.00 for Carlyle Group. For the fourth quarter, Carlyle Group had an EPS of $1.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.40 and a 52-week-low of $24.59. At the end of the last trading period, Carlyle Group closed at $34.42.

With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Getaround Inc GETR. The price target seems to have been set at $1.50 for Getaround. The current stock performance of Getaround shows a 52-week-high of $3.29 and a 52-week-low of $0.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.46.

With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Western Digital Corp WDC. The price target seems to have been set at $46.00 for Western Digital. In the second quarter, Western Digital showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $2.30 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Western Digital shows a 52-week-high of $63.26 and a 52-week-low of $29.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.12.

Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Stagwell Inc STGW with a Buy rating. The price target for Stagwell is set to $10.00. In the fourth quarter, Stagwell showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.29 and a 52-week-low of $4.80. Stagwell closed at $6.79 at the end of the last trading period.

For Lennar Corp LEN, Oppenheimer initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Perform. For the fourth quarter, Lennar had an EPS of $5.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.36. The current stock performance of Lennar shows a 52-week-high of $109.28 and a 52-week-low of $62.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $95.64.

RBC Capital initiated coverage on Moderna Inc MRNA with an Outperform rating. The price target for Moderna is set to $200.00. In the fourth quarter, Moderna showed an EPS of $3.61, compared to $11.29 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $217.25 and a 52-week-low of $115.03. At the end of the last trading period, Moderna closed at $135.66.

