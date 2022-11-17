Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 17, 2022

Upgrades

Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating for Matson Inc MATX from Underperform to Peer Perform. In the third quarter, Matson showed an EPS of $6.89, compared to $6.53 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $125.34 and a 52-week-low of $60.35. At the end of the last trading period, Matson closed at $63.35.

UBS upgraded the previous rating for XPeng Inc XPEV from Neutral to Buy. XPeng earned $0.43 in the second quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $51.50 and a 52-week-low of $6.18. XPeng closed at $8.03 at the end of the last trading period.

Summit Insights Group upgraded the previous rating for NVIDIA Corp NVDA from Hold to Buy. NVIDIA earned $0.58 in the third quarter, compared to $1.17 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $307.11 and a 52-week-low of $108.13. NVIDIA closed at $159.10 at the end of the last trading period.

Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc AGIO from Sell to Neutral. For the third quarter, Agios Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $1.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.56. The current stock performance of Agios Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $35.12 and a 52-week-low of $16.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.13.

According to Argus Research, the prior rating for Equity Residential EQR was changed from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Equity Residential showed an EPS of $0.92, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.32 and a 52-week-low of $59.32. At the end of the last trading period, Equity Residential closed at $61.55.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE from Neutral to Buy. Intercontinental Exchange earned $1.31 in the third quarter, compared to $1.30 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Intercontinental Exchange shows a 52-week-high of $137.40 and a 52-week-low of $88.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $104.02.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Target Corp TGT was changed from Neutral to Overweight. Target earned $1.54 in the third quarter, compared to $3.03 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $254.87 and a 52-week-low of $137.16. Target closed at $155.47 at the end of the last trading period.

Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating for Pinnacle West Capital Corp PNW from Underperform to Peer Perform. Pinnacle West Capital earned $2.88 in the third quarter, compared to $3.00 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.51 and a 52-week-low of $59.03. At the end of the last trading period, Pinnacle West Capital closed at $73.30.

For Ardelyx Inc ARDX, Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Ardelyx showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2.18 and a 52-week-low of $0.49. Ardelyx closed at $1.22 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for ALLETE Inc ALE from Underweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, ALLETE had an EPS of $0.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.61 and a 52-week-low of $47.77. At the end of the last trading period, ALLETE closed at $64.03.

Downgrades

Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for Dominion Energy Inc D from Outperform to In-Line. Dominion Energy earned $1.11 in the third quarter, compared to $1.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.78 and a 52-week-low of $57.95. At the end of the last trading period, Dominion Energy closed at $59.61.

For On Holding AG ONON, William Blair downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. On Holding earned $0.07 in the third quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.22 and a 52-week-low of $15.44. At the end of the last trading period, On Holding closed at $18.40.

Monness, Crespi, Hardt downgraded the previous rating for Salesforce Inc CRM from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Salesforce showed an EPS of $1.19, compared to $1.48 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Salesforce shows a 52-week-high of $256.87 and a 52-week-low of $136.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $155.12.

Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating for PACCAR Inc PCAR from Outperform to Peer Perform. For the third quarter, PACCAR had an EPS of $2.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $104.58 and a 52-week-low of $77.00. PACCAR closed at $103.40 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Hub Group Inc HUBG was changed from Outperform to Peer Perform. In the third quarter, Hub Group showed an EPS of $2.61, compared to $1.28 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $89.61 and a 52-week-low of $60.81. Hub Group closed at $82.89 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Saia Inc SAIA was changed from Outperform to Peer Perform. Saia earned $3.67 in the third quarter, compared to $2.86 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $342.99 and a 52-week-low of $168.03. At the end of the last trading period, Saia closed at $248.06.

For Norfolk Southern Corp NSC, Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Peer Perform. For the third quarter, Norfolk Southern had an EPS of $3.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.06. The current stock performance of Norfolk Southern shows a 52-week-high of $298.99 and a 52-week-low of $203.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $249.72.

For The Descartes Systems Group Inc DSGX, Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Peer Perform. In the second quarter, Descartes Systems Gr showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.86 and a 52-week-low of $56.19. At the end of the last trading period, Descartes Systems Gr closed at $73.18.

According to UBS, the prior rating for NIO Inc NIO was changed from Buy to Neutral. NIO earned $0.30 in the third quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.80 and a 52-week-low of $8.38. NIO closed at $10.53 at the end of the last trading period.

Monness, Crespi, Hardt downgraded the previous rating for Workday Inc WDAY from Buy to Neutral. Workday earned $0.83 in the second quarter, compared to $1.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $272.50 and a 52-week-low of $128.72. At the end of the last trading period, Workday closed at $155.39.

Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc PEG from Outperform to Peer Perform. Public Service Enterprise earned $0.86 in the third quarter, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Public Service Enterprise shows a 52-week-high of $75.61 and a 52-week-low of $52.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $57.79.

According to Northcoast Research, the prior rating for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc SFM was changed from Buy to Neutral. Sprouts Farmers Market earned $0.61 in the third quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.34 and a 52-week-low of $22.56. Sprouts Farmers Market closed at $33.84 at the end of the last trading period.

According to UBS, the prior rating for LPL Financial Holdings Inc LPLA was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, LPL Finl Hldgs had an EPS of $3.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.77. The stock has a 52-week-high of $271.56 and a 52-week-low of $140.65. At the end of the last trading period, LPL Finl Hldgs closed at $218.42.

For Science Applications International Corp SAIC, Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Science Applications Intl earned $1.75 in the second quarter, compared to $1.97 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $113.03 and a 52-week-low of $78.10. Science Applications Intl closed at $107.34 at the end of the last trading period.

For Advance Auto Parts Inc AAP, Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Advance Auto Parts showed an EPS of $2.84, compared to $3.21 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Advance Auto Parts shows a 52-week-high of $244.55 and a 52-week-low of $150.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $156.24.

For Advance Auto Parts Inc AAP, Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Advance Auto Parts earned $2.84 in the third quarter, compared to $3.21 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $244.55 and a 52-week-low of $150.35. At the end of the last trading period, Advance Auto Parts closed at $156.24.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX was changed from Neutral to Sell. Quest Diagnostics earned $2.36 in the third quarter, compared to $3.96 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $172.50 and a 52-week-low of $120.40. At the end of the last trading period, Quest Diagnostics closed at $149.27.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for IQVIA Holdings Inc IQV was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, IQVIA Hldgs had an EPS of $2.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.17. The current stock performance of IQVIA Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $282.52 and a 52-week-low of $165.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $224.02.

Stifel downgraded the previous rating for Kinnate Biopharma Inc KNTE from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Kinnate Biopharma had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.57. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.39 and a 52-week-low of $5.75. At the end of the last trading period, Kinnate Biopharma closed at $9.67.

According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Target Corp TGT was changed from Buy to Hold. Target earned $1.54 in the third quarter, compared to $3.03 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Target shows a 52-week-high of $254.87 and a 52-week-low of $137.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $155.47.

According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Target Corp TGT was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Target showed an EPS of $1.54, compared to $3.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $254.87 and a 52-week-low of $137.16. At the end of the last trading period, Target closed at $155.47.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Surrozen Inc SRZN was changed from Neutral to Underperform. Surrozen earned $0.38 in the third quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter.

For REE Automotive Ltd REE, BTIG downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, REE Automotive showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.49 and a 52-week-low of $0.47. REE Automotive closed at $0.69 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Principal Financial Group Inc PFG was changed from In-Line to Underperform. For the third quarter, Principal Finl Gr had an EPS of $1.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.69. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $96.17 and a 52-week-low of $61.05. Principal Finl Gr closed at $92.91 at the end of the last trading period.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Principal Financial Group Inc PFG from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Principal Finl Gr earned $1.69 in the third quarter, compared to $1.69 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $96.17 and a 52-week-low of $61.05. Principal Finl Gr closed at $92.91 at the end of the last trading period.

Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for Advance Auto Parts Inc AAP from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Advance Auto Parts showed an EPS of $2.84, compared to $3.21 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $244.55 and a 52-week-low of $150.35. At the end of the last trading period, Advance Auto Parts closed at $156.24.

Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc AVAH from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.53 and a 52-week-low of $0.76. Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs closed at $0.80 at the end of the last trading period.

For Brigham Minerals Inc MNRL, Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Brigham Minerals had an EPS of $0.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.49 and a 52-week-low of $20.53. At the end of the last trading period, Brigham Minerals closed at $36.12.

For Membership Collective Group Inc MCG, JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. Membership Collective earned $0.19 in the third quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Membership Collective shows a 52-week-high of $13.06 and a 52-week-low of $3.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.86.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Two Harbors Investment Corp TWO was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the third quarter, Two Harbors Investment had an EPS of $0.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.00 and a 52-week-low of $12.12. At the end of the last trading period, Two Harbors Investment closed at $16.41.

Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH from Outperform to Underperform. For the third quarter, Norwegian Cruise Line had an EPS of $0.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.17. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.90 and a 52-week-low of $10.31. Norwegian Cruise Line closed at $17.59 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Franklin Covey Co FC with an Outperform rating. The price target for Franklin Covey is set to $100.00. For the fourth quarter, Franklin Covey had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $54.70 and a 52-week-low of $34.00. Franklin Covey closed at $49.49 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Market Perform rating, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Root Inc ROOT. The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for Root. In the third quarter, Root showed an EPS of $4.54, compared to $9.54 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Root shows a 52-week-high of $21.38 and a 52-week-low of $0.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.10.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Lemonade Inc LMND with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Lemonade is set to $24.00. For the third quarter, Lemonade had an EPS of $1.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.50 and a 52-week-low of $15.99. Lemonade closed at $21.57 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Hippo Holdings Inc HIPO. The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for Hippo Holdings. Hippo Holdings earned $3.24 in the third quarter, compared to $2.00 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hippo Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $71.25 and a 52-week-low of $13.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.71.

With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences Inc VTYX. The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for Ventyx Biosciences. In the third quarter, Ventyx Biosciences showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $3.17 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.29 and a 52-week-low of $9.50. At the end of the last trading period, Ventyx Biosciences closed at $25.43.

With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Theratechnologies Inc THTX. The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for Theratechnologies. For the third quarter, Theratechnologies had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.26 and a 52-week-low of $1.74. At the end of the last trading period, Theratechnologies closed at $1.88.

With a Buy rating, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Energy Recovery Inc ERII. The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for Energy Recovery. Energy Recovery earned $0.12 in the third quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.34 and a 52-week-low of $16.92. Energy Recovery closed at $20.93 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp DFLI. The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Dragonfly Energy Hldgs. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.68 and a 52-week-low of $6.75. At the end of the last trading period, Dragonfly Energy Hldgs closed at $7.97.

With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on Vaxcyte Inc PCVX. The price target seems to have been set at $69.00 for Vaxcyte. For the third quarter, Vaxcyte had an EPS of $0.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.57 and a 52-week-low of $16.78. At the end of the last trading period, Vaxcyte closed at $43.35.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on KemPharm Inc KMPH with an Overweight rating. The price target for KemPharm is set to $20.00. For the third quarter, KemPharm had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.43 and a 52-week-low of $4.00. At the end of the last trading period, KemPharm closed at $4.39.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Traeger Inc COOK with a Buy rating. The price target for Traeger is set to $6.00. In the third quarter, Traeger showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.38 and a 52-week-low of $2.52. Traeger closed at $3.87 at the end of the last trading period.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Solo Brands Inc DTC with a Buy rating. The price target for Solo Brands is set to $7.00. For the third quarter, Solo Brands had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.45 and a 52-week-low of $3.50. At the end of the last trading period, Solo Brands closed at $4.67.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on YETI Holdings Inc YETI with a Buy rating. The price target for YETI Holdings is set to $58.00. YETI Holdings earned $0.63 in the third quarter, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of YETI Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $83.00 and a 52-week-low of $27.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.04.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Olaplex Holdings Inc OLPX with a Buy rating. The price target for Olaplex Hldgs is set to $8.00. For the third quarter, Olaplex Hldgs had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.30 and a 52-week-low of $3.80. Olaplex Hldgs closed at $5.67 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc PBH. The price target seems to have been set at $71.00 for Prestige Consumer. In the second quarter, Prestige Consumer showed an EPS of $1.02, compared to $1.02 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Prestige Consumer shows a 52-week-high of $62.84 and a 52-week-low of $48.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $58.35.

With a Buy rating, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty Inc ELF. The price target seems to have been set at $63.00 for e.l.f. Beauty. e.l.f. Beauty earned $0.36 in the second quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of e.l.f. Beauty shows a 52-week-high of $53.35 and a 52-week-low of $20.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.92.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Helen Of Troy Ltd HELE with a Buy rating. The price target for Helen Of Troy is set to $120.00. For the second quarter, Helen Of Troy had an EPS of $2.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.65. The current stock performance of Helen Of Troy shows a 52-week-high of $249.08 and a 52-week-low of $82.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $99.41.

With a Buy rating, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care Co EPC. The price target seems to have been set at $48.00 for Edgewell Personal Care. For the fourth quarter, Edgewell Personal Care had an EPS of $0.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.01. The current stock performance of Edgewell Personal Care shows a 52-week-high of $51.86 and a 52-week-low of $32.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.93.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc GROV with a Buy rating. The price target for Grove Collaborative Hldgs is set to $2.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.50 and a 52-week-low of $1.01. Grove Collaborative Hldgs closed at $1.13 at the end of the last trading period.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Thorne HealthTech Inc THRN with a Buy rating. The price target for Thorne HealthTech is set to $5.50. Thorne HealthTech earned $0.12 in the third quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Thorne HealthTech shows a 52-week-high of $7.38 and a 52-week-low of $3.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.15.

With a Buy rating, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on The Middleby Corp MIDD. The price target seems to have been set at $171.00 for The Middleby. In the third quarter, The Middleby showed an EPS of $2.18, compared to $1.92 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $201.34 and a 52-week-low of $120.30. The Middleby closed at $139.84 at the end of the last trading period.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Energizer Holdings Inc ENR with a Hold rating. The price target for Energizer Holdings is set to $34.00. Energizer Holdings earned $0.82 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.62 and a 52-week-low of $24.81. Energizer Holdings closed at $31.99 at the end of the last trading period.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on The Estee Lauder Companies Inc EL with a Hold rating. The price target for Estee Lauder Cos is set to $228.00. In the first quarter, Estee Lauder Cos showed an EPS of $1.37, compared to $1.89 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $374.20 and a 52-week-low of $186.47. Estee Lauder Cos closed at $222.91 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, National Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on i-80 Gold Corp IAUX. The price target seems to have been set at $4.25 for i-80 Gold. i-80 Gold earned $0.06 in the third quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of i-80 Gold shows a 52-week-high of $2.90 and a 52-week-low of $1.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.42.

With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on LSB Industries Inc LXU. The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for LSB Industries. In the third quarter, LSB Industries showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.45 and a 52-week-low of $9.06. At the end of the last trading period, LSB Industries closed at $13.27.

