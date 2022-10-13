Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 13, 2022

Upgrades

TD Securities upgraded the previous rating for BCE Inc BCE from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, BCE showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of BCE shows a 52-week-high of $59.34 and a 52-week-low of $40.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.77.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Sonoco Products Co SON was changed from Underperform to Buy. For the second quarter, Sonoco Products had an EPS of $1.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. The current stock performance of Sonoco Products shows a 52-week-high of $67.06 and a 52-week-low of $51.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $58.53.

For Amcor PLC AMCR, B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Amcor had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The current stock performance of Amcor shows a 52-week-high of $13.61 and a 52-week-low of $10.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.59.

For Willis Towers Watson PLC WTW, Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. Willis Towers Watson earned $2.32 in the second quarter, compared to $2.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $244.73 and a 52-week-low of $187.89. At the end of the last trading period, Willis Towers Watson closed at $201.05.

Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Altice USA Inc ATUS from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Altice USA had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.23 and a 52-week-low of $4.99. Altice USA closed at $5.25 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Seaport Global, the prior rating for Sherwin-Williams Co SHW was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Sherwin-Williams showed an EPS of $2.41, compared to $2.65 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $350.38 and a 52-week-low of $200.24. At the end of the last trading period, Sherwin-Williams closed at $201.51.

Seaport Global upgraded the previous rating for Linde PLC LIN from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Linde showed an EPS of $3.10, compared to $2.70 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $352.18 and a 52-week-low of $262.47. Linde closed at $271.59 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Seaport Global, the prior rating for Ecolab Inc ECL was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Ecolab showed an EPS of $1.10, compared to $1.22 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ecolab shows a 52-week-high of $237.38 and a 52-week-low of $139.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $140.53.

For Air Products & Chemicals Inc APD, Seaport Global upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Air Products & Chemicals had an EPS of $2.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.31. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $309.29 and a 52-week-low of $216.24. Air Products & Chemicals closed at $229.32 at the end of the last trading period.

For Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc RARE, Guggenheim upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical earned $2.26 in the second quarter, compared to $1.81 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.12 and a 52-week-low of $36.86. At the end of the last trading period, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical closed at $38.47.

For BeiGene Ltd BGNE, Guggenheim upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. BeiGene earned $5.56 in the second quarter, compared to $5.23 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $275.72 and a 52-week-low of $118.18. BeiGene closed at $151.30 at the end of the last trading period.

For Tenaris SA TS, Stifel upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Tenaris showed an EPS of $1.08, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tenaris shows a 52-week-high of $34.76 and a 52-week-low of $21.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.91.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS from Underperform to Neutral. Las Vegas Sands earned $0.34 in the second quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Las Vegas Sands shows a 52-week-high of $48.27 and a 52-week-low of $28.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.50.

For Xencor Inc XNCR, Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. For the second quarter, Xencor had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.87. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.30 and a 52-week-low of $19.36. At the end of the last trading period, Xencor closed at $26.52.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Comcast Corp CMCSA was changed from Neutral to Buy. Comcast earned $1.01 in the second quarter, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.10 and a 52-week-low of $28.52. At the end of the last trading period, Comcast closed at $28.69.

For Colgate-Palmolive Co CL, JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, Colgate-Palmolive showed an EPS of $0.72, compared to $0.80 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $85.61 and a 52-week-low of $67.84. Colgate-Palmolive closed at $69.11 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Stifel, the prior rating for Biogen Inc BIIB was changed from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Biogen had an EPS of $5.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.68. The stock has a 52-week-high of $283.44 and a 52-week-low of $187.16. At the end of the last trading period, Biogen closed at $253.67.

According to SVB Leerink, the prior rating for BeiGene Ltd BGNE was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, BeiGene had an EPS of $5.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.23. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $275.72 and a 52-week-low of $118.18. BeiGene closed at $151.30 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating for KnowBe4 Inc KNBE from Buy to Neutral. KnowBe4 earned $0.07 in the second quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.00 and a 52-week-low of $13.78. At the end of the last trading period, KnowBe4 closed at $24.33.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Greif Inc GEF from Buy to Underperform. In the third quarter, Greif showed an EPS of $2.35, compared to $1.93 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Greif shows a 52-week-high of $72.80 and a 52-week-low of $53.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $61.11.

Mizuho downgraded the previous rating for Realty Income Corp O from Buy to Neutral. Realty Income earned $0.97 in the second quarter, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.40 and a 52-week-low of $57.10. At the end of the last trading period, Realty Income closed at $57.53.

Canaccord Genuity downgraded the previous rating for KnowBe4 Inc KNBE from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, KnowBe4 had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The current stock performance of KnowBe4 shows a 52-week-high of $26.00 and a 52-week-low of $13.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.33.

For KnowBe4 Inc KNBE, Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, KnowBe4 showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.00 and a 52-week-low of $13.78. KnowBe4 closed at $24.33 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for ForgeRock Inc FORG was changed from Buy to Hold. ForgeRock earned $0.17 in the second quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ForgeRock shows a 52-week-high of $27.61 and a 52-week-low of $11.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.50.

According to Seaport Global, the prior rating for Minerals Technologies Inc MTX was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Minerals Technologies showed an EPS of $1.50, compared to $1.29 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.65 and a 52-week-low of $49.38. At the end of the last trading period, Minerals Technologies closed at $52.38.

Seaport Global downgraded the previous rating for Huntsman Corp HUN from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Huntsman had an EPS of $1.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.86. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.65 and a 52-week-low of $23.54. Huntsman closed at $25.62 at the end of the last trading period.

Seaport Global downgraded the previous rating for Entegris Inc ENTG from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Entegris had an EPS of $1.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.85. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.82 and a 52-week-low of $75.56. At the end of the last trading period, Entegris closed at $76.20.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Boise Cascade Co BCC was changed from Neutral to Underperform. Boise Cascade earned $5.49 in the second quarter, compared to $7.62 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $85.17 and a 52-week-low of $55.14. Boise Cascade closed at $62.23 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Black Hills Corp BKH was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Black Hills had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.95 and a 52-week-low of $62.60. At the end of the last trading period, Black Hills closed at $62.64.

Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for SLM Corp SLM from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, SLM showed an EPS of $1.29, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.88 and a 52-week-low of $13.72. SLM closed at $15.49 at the end of the last trading period.

For Avery Dennison Corp AVY, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Avery Dennison had an EPS of $2.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.25. The current stock performance of Avery Dennison shows a 52-week-high of $219.33 and a 52-week-low of $151.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $163.46.

For Albemarle Corp ALB, Berenberg downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Albemarle showed an EPS of $3.45, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $308.24 and a 52-week-low of $169.93. Albemarle closed at $251.45 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for American Express Co AXP was changed from Neutral to Sell. In the second quarter, American Express showed an EPS of $2.57, compared to $2.80 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $199.55 and a 52-week-low of $134.12. At the end of the last trading period, American Express closed at $136.74.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Velocity Financial Inc VEL was changed from Buy to Neutral. Velocity Financial earned $0.31 in the second quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.82 and a 52-week-low of $9.11. At the end of the last trading period, Velocity Financial closed at $10.76.

For Owens & Minor Inc OMI, Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Owens & Minor had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.06. The current stock performance of Owens & Minor shows a 52-week-high of $49.11 and a 52-week-low of $14.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.10.

For Evofem Biosciences Inc EVFM, Stifel downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Evofem Biosciences had an EPS of $0.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1.57 and a 52-week-low of $0.08. At the end of the last trading period, Evofem Biosciences closed at $0.48.

According to Needham, the prior rating for KnowBe4 Inc KNBE was changed from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, KnowBe4 showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.00 and a 52-week-low of $13.78. At the end of the last trading period, KnowBe4 closed at $24.33.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Tronox Holdings PLC TROX with a Buy rating. The price target for Tronox Holdings is set to $16.00. In the second quarter, Tronox Holdings showed an EPS of $0.84, compared to $0.61 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.95 and a 52-week-low of $11.14. Tronox Holdings closed at $11.85 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Olin Corp OLN. The price target seems to have been set at $56.00 for Olin. In the second quarter, Olin showed an EPS of $2.76, compared to $2.26 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Olin shows a 52-week-high of $67.25 and a 52-week-low of $41.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.46.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on Phreesia Inc PHR with a Neutral rating. The price target for Phreesia is set to $25.00. For the second quarter, Phreesia had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.47 and a 52-week-low of $13.19. Phreesia closed at $24.09 at the end of the last trading period.

Keybanc initiated coverage on Asana Inc ASAN with a Sector Weight rating. Asana earned $0.34 in the second quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.93 and a 52-week-low of $16.19. At the end of the last trading period, Asana closed at $21.02.

For Doximity Inc DOCS, BTIG initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. Doximity earned $0.14 in the first quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.95 and a 52-week-low of $25.00. Doximity closed at $26.87 at the end of the last trading period.

For Under Armour Inc UAA, Raymond James initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. For the second quarter, Under Armour had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.01 and a 52-week-low of $6.38. Under Armour closed at $7.04 at the end of the last trading period.

UBS initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc GLUE with a Buy rating. The price target for Monte Rosa Therapeutics is set to $22.00. For the second quarter, Monte Rosa Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.63. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.56 and a 52-week-low of $6.05. Monte Rosa Therapeutics closed at $7.01 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, EF Hutton initiated coverage on Reborn Coffee Inc REBN. The price target seems to have been set at $5.50 for Reborn Coffee. The current stock performance of Reborn Coffee shows a 52-week-high of $12.45 and a 52-week-low of $1.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.27.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust Inc PSTL with a Neutral rating. The price target for Postal Realty Trust is set to $17.00. In the second quarter, Postal Realty Trust showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Postal Realty Trust shows a 52-week-high of $19.99 and a 52-week-low of $14.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.84.

With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Element Solutions Inc ESI. The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Element Solutions. For the second quarter, Element Solutions had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. The current stock performance of Element Solutions shows a 52-week-high of $25.26 and a 52-week-low of $15.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.08.

With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Univar Solutions Inc UNVR. The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Univar Solns. Univar Solns earned $1.00 in the second quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.00 and a 52-week-low of $21.49. At the end of the last trading period, Univar Solns closed at $23.31.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Huntsman Corp HUN with a Sell rating. The price target for Huntsman is set to $26.00. In the second quarter, Huntsman showed an EPS of $1.28, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Huntsman shows a 52-week-high of $41.65 and a 52-week-low of $23.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.62.

With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical Co EMN. The price target seems to have been set at $78.00 for Eastman Chemical. Eastman Chemical earned $2.83 in the second quarter, compared to $2.46 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Eastman Chemical shows a 52-week-high of $129.47 and a 52-week-low of $69.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $71.62.

With a Sell rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries NV LYB. The price target seems to have been set at $80.00 for LyondellBasell Industries. In the second quarter, LyondellBasell Industries showed an EPS of $5.19, compared to $6.13 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of LyondellBasell Industries shows a 52-week-high of $117.22 and a 52-week-low of $71.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $77.23.

With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Dow Inc DOW. The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for Dow. In the second quarter, Dow showed an EPS of $2.31, compared to $2.72 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $71.86 and a 52-week-low of $43.04. Dow closed at $43.81 at the end of the last trading period.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Kronos Worldwide Inc KRO with a Sell rating. The price target for Kronos Worldwide is set to $9.00. Kronos Worldwide earned $0.40 in the second quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.78 and a 52-week-low of $8.48. Kronos Worldwide closed at $8.87 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on The Chemours Co CC. The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Chemours. In the second quarter, Chemours showed an EPS of $1.89, compared to $1.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.95 and a 52-week-low of $22.56. At the end of the last trading period, Chemours closed at $26.46.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Westlake Corp WLK with a Neutral rating. The price target for Westlake is set to $93.00. Westlake earned $6.60 in the second quarter, compared to $4.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.19 and a 52-week-low of $81.28. At the end of the last trading period, Westlake closed at $88.17.

With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Linde PLC LIN. The price target seems to have been set at $338.00 for Linde. In the second quarter, Linde showed an EPS of $3.10, compared to $2.70 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $352.18 and a 52-week-low of $262.47. At the end of the last trading period, Linde closed at $271.59.

With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals Inc APD. The price target seems to have been set at $295.00 for Air Products & Chemicals. Air Products & Chemicals earned $2.62 in the third quarter, compared to $2.31 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Air Products & Chemicals shows a 52-week-high of $309.29 and a 52-week-low of $216.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $229.32.

With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd AXTA. The price target seems to have been set at $29.00 for Axalta Coating Sys. For the second quarter, Axalta Coating Sys had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.12 and a 52-week-low of $20.66. At the end of the last trading period, Axalta Coating Sys closed at $21.28.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on PPG Industries Inc PPG with a Buy rating. The price target for PPG Indus is set to $145.00. For the second quarter, PPG Indus had an EPS of $1.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.94. The current stock performance of PPG Indus shows a 52-week-high of $177.32 and a 52-week-low of $107.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $109.69.

With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams Co SHW. The price target seems to have been set at $280.00 for Sherwin-Williams. In the second quarter, Sherwin-Williams showed an EPS of $2.41, compared to $2.65 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $350.38 and a 52-week-low of $200.24. Sherwin-Williams closed at $201.51 at the end of the last trading period.

Mizuho initiated coverage on Medtronic PLC MDT with a Buy rating. The price target for Medtronic is set to $100.00. For the first quarter, Medtronic had an EPS of $1.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.41. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $114.31 and a 52-week-low of $80.30. Medtronic closed at $80.31 at the end of the last trading period.

For UMH Properties Inc UMH, Wolfe Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. UMH Properties earned $0.16 in the second quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.44 and a 52-week-low of $15.13. UMH Properties closed at $15.85 at the end of the last trading period.

Stifel initiated coverage on Terreno Realty Corp TRNO with a Buy rating. The price target for Terreno Realty is set to $62.00. In the second quarter, Terreno Realty showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.92 and a 52-week-low of $50.36. At the end of the last trading period, Terreno Realty closed at $52.45.

Stifel initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc REXR with a Buy rating. The price target for Rexford Industrial Realty is set to $64.00. For the second quarter, Rexford Industrial Realty had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The current stock performance of Rexford Industrial Realty shows a 52-week-high of $84.68 and a 52-week-low of $50.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $51.51.

Stifel initiated coverage on Prologis Inc PLD with a Buy rating. The price target for Prologis is set to $128.00. Prologis earned $1.11 in the second quarter, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $174.54 and a 52-week-low of $98.05. Prologis closed at $100.43 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Skechers USA Inc SKX. The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Skechers USA. For the second quarter, Skechers USA had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.88. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.89 and a 52-week-low of $31.28. Skechers USA closed at $34.61 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Nike Inc NKE. The price target seems to have been set at $99.00 for Nike. For the first quarter, Nike had an EPS of $0.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.16. The current stock performance of Nike shows a 52-week-high of $167.91 and a 52-week-low of $82.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $88.51.

With a Strong Buy rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU. The price target seems to have been set at $345.00 for Lululemon Athletica. Lululemon Athletica earned $2.20 in the second quarter, compared to $1.65 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lululemon Athletica shows a 52-week-high of $410.70 and a 52-week-low of $251.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $295.50.

Mizuho initiated coverage on Abiomed Inc ABMD with a Buy rating. The price target for Abiomed is set to $300.00. Abiomed earned $1.25 in the first quarter, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $368.97 and a 52-week-low of $219.84. Abiomed closed at $242.77 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Staar Surgical Co STAA. The price target seems to have been set at $85.00 for Staar Surgical. Staar Surgical earned $0.42 in the second quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $112.27 and a 52-week-low of $49.03. Staar Surgical closed at $70.34 at the end of the last trading period.

Mizuho initiated coverage on Haemonetics Corp HAE with a Buy rating. The price target for Haemonetics is set to $90.00. For the first quarter, Haemonetics had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.50. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.45 and a 52-week-low of $43.50. At the end of the last trading period, Haemonetics closed at $74.98.

With a Neutral rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical Inc ISRG. The price target seems to have been set at $215.00 for Intuitive Surgical. In the second quarter, Intuitive Surgical showed an EPS of $1.14, compared to $1.31 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $362.00 and a 52-week-low of $183.53. Intuitive Surgical closed at $186.34 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Establishment Labs Holdings Inc ESTA. The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for Establishment Labs Hldgs. In the second quarter, Establishment Labs Hldgs showed an EPS of $1.52, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.80 and a 52-week-low of $46.93. At the end of the last trading period, Establishment Labs Hldgs closed at $55.96.

Mizuho initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics Inc ADMA with a Buy rating. The price target for ADMA Biologics is set to $5.00. ADMA Biologics earned $0.07 in the second quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ADMA Biologics shows a 52-week-high of $2.92 and a 52-week-low of $1.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.54.

With a Buy rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Hologic Inc HOLX. The price target seems to have been set at $75.00 for Hologic. For the third quarter, Hologic had an EPS of $0.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.33. The current stock performance of Hologic shows a 52-week-high of $80.49 and a 52-week-low of $60.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $60.97.

Mizuho initiated coverage on MiMedx Group Inc MDXG with a Buy rating. The price target for MiMedx Group is set to $7.00. In the second quarter, MiMedx Group showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.35 and a 52-week-low of $2.65. MiMedx Group closed at $2.70 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Lantheus Holdings Inc LNTH. The price target seems to have been set at $105.00 for Lantheus Holdings. In the second quarter, Lantheus Holdings showed an EPS of $0.89, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $87.47 and a 52-week-low of $23.51. Lantheus Holdings closed at $67.72 at the end of the last trading period.

MKM Partners initiated coverage on Wag Group Co PET with a Buy rating. The price target for Wag Group is set to $6.00. In the second quarter, Wag Group showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.00 and a 52-week-low of $1.96. At the end of the last trading period, Wag Group closed at $2.68.

With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on Smartsheet Inc SMAR. The price target seems to have been set at $46.00 for Smartsheet. In the second quarter, Smartsheet showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.75 and a 52-week-low of $27.05. At the end of the last trading period, Smartsheet closed at $32.97.

With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on Monday.Com Ltd MNDY. The price target seems to have been set at $135.00 for Monday.Com. Monday.Com earned $0.33 in the second quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $314.28 and a 52-week-low of $85.75. Monday.Com closed at $94.06 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.