Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 11, 2022

Upgrades

According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Scorpio Tankers Inc STNG was changed from Sell to Hold. For the second quarter, Scorpio Tankers had an EPS of $3.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.94. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.30 and a 52-week-low of $11.02. At the end of the last trading period, Scorpio Tankers closed at $40.74.

Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp AQN from Neutral to Outperform. For the second quarter, Algonquin Power had an EPS of $0.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.01 and a 52-week-low of $10.38. At the end of the last trading period, Algonquin Power closed at $10.48.

For AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC, B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. AmerisourceBergen earned $2.62 in the third quarter, compared to $2.16 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AmerisourceBergen shows a 52-week-high of $167.19 and a 52-week-low of $127.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $137.62.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Amgen Inc AMGN was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Amgen had an EPS of $4.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.38. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $258.45 and a 52-week-low of $214.39. Amgen closed at $232.15 at the end of the last trading period.

Benchmark upgraded the previous rating for Getty Images Holdings Inc GETY from Hold to Buy. Getty Images Holdings earned $0.29 in the second quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Getty Images Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $37.88 and a 52-week-low of $5.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.27.

For Seagen Inc SGEN, BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Seagen showed an EPS of $0.73, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Seagen shows a 52-week-high of $183.00 and a 52-week-low of $105.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $130.95.

For Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU, Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. Lululemon Athletica earned $2.20 in the second quarter, compared to $1.65 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lululemon Athletica shows a 52-week-high of $410.70 and a 52-week-low of $251.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $289.85.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for e.l.f. Beauty Inc ELF was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the first quarter, e.l.f. Beauty had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.31 and a 52-week-low of $20.49. At the end of the last trading period, e.l.f. Beauty closed at $37.49.

Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Marvell Technology Inc MRVL from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Marvell Tech had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The current stock performance of Marvell Tech shows a 52-week-high of $91.78 and a 52-week-low of $39.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.30.

According to SVB Leerink, the prior rating for scPharmaceuticals Inc SCPH was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. scPharmaceuticals earned $0.35 in the second quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.80 and a 52-week-low of $3.68. scPharmaceuticals closed at $4.02 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

According to UBS, the prior rating for BlackRock Inc BLK was changed from Buy to Neutral. BlackRock earned $7.36 in the second quarter, compared to $10.45 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $927.48 and a 52-week-low of $541.33. BlackRock closed at $545.54 at the end of the last trading period.

For ACM Research Inc ACMR, Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Underperform. ACM Research earned $0.22 in the second quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.59 and a 52-week-low of $8.54. At the end of the last trading period, ACM Research closed at $9.04.

According to Scotiabank, the prior rating for Mechel PAO MTL was changed from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. NoneThe stock has a 52-week-high of $4.32 and a 52-week-low of $1.88. At the end of the last trading period, Mechel PAO closed at $2.25.

For Vitru Ltd VTRU, Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Vitru earned $0.47 in the second quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter.

Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc CCOI from Outperform to Neutral. Cogent Comms Hldgs earned $0.24 in the second quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $74.08 and a 52-week-low of $49.02. Cogent Comms Hldgs closed at $51.53 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for SunPower Corp SPWR was changed from Neutral to Underperform. SunPower earned $0.03 in the second quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.42 and a 52-week-low of $12.78. SunPower closed at $21.47 at the end of the last trading period.

For Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM, Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Zoom Video Comms earned $1.05 in the second quarter, compared to $1.36 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Zoom Video Comms shows a 52-week-high of $184.91 and a 52-week-low of $71.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $73.72.

For Meta Platforms Inc META, Atlantic Equities downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Meta Platforms showed an EPS of $2.46, compared to $3.61 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Meta Platforms shows a 52-week-high of $199.45 and a 52-week-low of $11.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $133.79.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Skyworks Solutions showed an EPS of $2.44, compared to $2.15 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Skyworks Solutions shows a 52-week-high of $163.47 and a 52-week-low of $83.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $83.92.

Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Qorvo Inc QRVO from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Qorvo had an EPS of $2.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.83. The current stock performance of Qorvo shows a 52-week-high of $163.12 and a 52-week-low of $79.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $81.96.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics Inc NRIX. The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for Nurix Therapeutics. For the third quarter, Nurix Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.90, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. The current stock performance of Nurix Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $30.52 and a 52-week-low of $7.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.99.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on CompoSecure Inc CMPO with an Overweight rating. The price target for CompoSecure is set to $10.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.09 and a 52-week-low of $4.72. At the end of the last trading period, CompoSecure closed at $5.26.

With a Buy rating, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Rapid7 Inc RPD. The price target seems to have been set at $60.00 for Rapid7. For the second quarter, Rapid7 had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $118.42 and a 52-week-low of $39.67. At the end of the last trading period, Rapid7 closed at $39.89.

With a Buy rating, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Qualys Inc QLYS. The price target seems to have been set at $180.00 for Qualys. For the second quarter, Qualys had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $162.36 and a 52-week-low of $108.10. Qualys closed at $131.12 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Xperi Inc XPER. The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Xperi. Xperi earned $0.52 in the second quarter, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.90 and a 52-week-low of $13.30. At the end of the last trading period, Xperi closed at $13.74.

Wedbush initiated coverage on Brown-Forman Corp BF with a Neutral rating. The price target for Brown-Forman is set to $70.00.

With a Neutral rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical Co EMN. The price target seems to have been set at $91.00 for Eastman Chemical. In the second quarter, Eastman Chemical showed an EPS of $2.83, compared to $2.46 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Eastman Chemical shows a 52-week-high of $129.47 and a 52-week-low of $69.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $71.78.

With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Enovis Corp ENOV. The price target seems to have been set at $57.00 for Enovis. For the second quarter, Enovis had an EPS of $0.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.68. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.13 and a 52-week-low of $44.77. At the end of the last trading period, Enovis closed at $44.86.

With a Market Perform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Texas Instruments Inc TXN. The price target seems to have been set at $170.00 for Texas Instruments. Texas Instruments earned $2.45 in the second quarter, compared to $2.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $192.10 and a 52-week-low of $144.46. At the end of the last trading period, Texas Instruments closed at $156.79.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Analog Devices Inc ADI with an Outperform rating. The price target for Analog Devices is set to $180.00. For the third quarter, Analog Devices had an EPS of $2.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.72. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $180.01 and a 52-week-low of $138.50. Analog Devices closed at $140.90 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics Inc NTLA. The price target seems to have been set at $84.00 for Intellia Therapeutics. Intellia Therapeutics earned $1.33 in the second quarter, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Intellia Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $119.65 and a 52-week-low of $37.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $54.31.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United Therapeutics Corp UTHR with an Overweight rating. The price target for United Therapeutics is set to $288.00. In the second quarter, United Therapeutics showed an EPS of $2.41, compared to $3.65 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $245.48 and a 52-week-low of $158.38. At the end of the last trading period, United Therapeutics closed at $205.95.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences Inc RCUS with an Overweight rating. The price target for Arcus Biosciences is set to $40.00. Arcus Biosciences earned $0.93 in the second quarter, compared to $1.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.05 and a 52-week-low of $16.74. At the end of the last trading period, Arcus Biosciences closed at $26.15.

With an Underweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP. The price target seems to have been set at $37.00 for CRISPR Therapeutics. For the second quarter, CRISPR Therapeutics had an EPS of $2.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $9.44. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.95 and a 52-week-low of $42.51. At the end of the last trading period, CRISPR Therapeutics closed at $60.82.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics Inc CCCC with an Underweight rating. The price target for C4 Therapeutics is set to $6.00. For the second quarter, C4 Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.76 and a 52-week-low of $4.84. At the end of the last trading period, C4 Therapeutics closed at $7.73.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics Inc RVNC with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Revance Therapeutics is set to $27.00. Revance Therapeutics earned $0.88 in the second quarter, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.95 and a 52-week-low of $11.27. At the end of the last trading period, Revance Therapeutics closed at $28.89.

UBS initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc RANI with a Buy rating. The price target for Rani Therapeutics Hldgs is set to $15.00. For the second quarter, Rani Therapeutics Hldgs had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. The current stock performance of Rani Therapeutics Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $27.13 and a 52-week-low of $6.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.00.

UBS initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences Inc NBIX with a Buy rating. The price target for Neurocrine Biosciences is set to $136.00. In the second quarter, Neurocrine Biosciences showed an EPS of $0.84, compared to $0.63 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Neurocrine Biosciences shows a 52-week-high of $113.63 and a 52-week-low of $71.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $106.84.

UBS initiated coverage on Cytokinetics Inc CYTK with a Buy rating. The price target for Cytokinetics is set to $80.00. For the second quarter, Cytokinetics had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.86. The current stock performance of Cytokinetics shows a 52-week-high of $55.80 and a 52-week-low of $29.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.23.

With an Underweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Roblox Corp RBLX. The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Roblox. In the second quarter, Roblox showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $103.79 and a 52-week-low of $21.65. Roblox closed at $35.40 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial Inc CRBG. The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Corebridge Financial. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.00 and a 52-week-low of $19.14. At the end of the last trading period, Corebridge Financial closed at $19.69.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Elastic NV ESTC with an Underweight rating. The price target for Elastic is set to $73.00. Elastic earned $0.15 in the first quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Elastic shows a 52-week-high of $124.25 and a 52-week-low of $50.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $66.78.

Bernstein initiated coverage on Snowflake Inc SNOW with a Market Perform rating. Snowflake earned $0.01 in the second quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $344.00 and a 52-week-low of $110.27. Snowflake closed at $159.05 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Splunk Inc SPLK with an Overweight rating. The price target for Splunk is set to $95.00. Splunk earned $0.09 in the second quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Splunk shows a 52-week-high of $150.79 and a 52-week-low of $71.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $72.12.

With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Datadog Inc DDOG. The price target seems to have been set at $120.00 for Datadog. Datadog earned $0.24 in the second quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $184.70 and a 52-week-low of $81.12. Datadog closed at $84.02 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Dynatrace Inc DT. The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for Dynatrace. Dynatrace earned $0.18 in the first quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.17 and a 52-week-low of $29.41. Dynatrace closed at $34.69 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on International Seaways Inc INSW. The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for International Seaways. International Seaways earned $1.43 in the second quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of International Seaways shows a 52-week-high of $36.72 and a 52-week-low of $13.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.31.

With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Warner Music Group Corp WMG. The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for Warner Music Group. For the third quarter, Warner Music Group had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.64 and a 52-week-low of $22.08. Warner Music Group closed at $22.35 at the end of the last trading period.

Mizuho initiated coverage on Celanese Corp CE with a Neutral rating. The price target for Celanese is set to $116.00. Celanese earned $4.99 in the second quarter, compared to $5.02 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Celanese shows a 52-week-high of $176.50 and a 52-week-low of $86.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $91.85.

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global Inc PNT with an Outperform rating. The price target for POINT Biopharma Global is set to $20.00. For the second quarter, POINT Biopharma Global had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The current stock performance of POINT Biopharma Global shows a 52-week-high of $10.98 and a 52-week-low of $5.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.28.

With an Outperform rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc KDP. The price target seems to have been set at $43.00 for Keurig Dr Pepper. In the second quarter, Keurig Dr Pepper showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.31 and a 52-week-low of $33.35. At the end of the last trading period, Keurig Dr Pepper closed at $36.97.

With a Neutral rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on Monster Beverage Corp MNST. The price target seems to have been set at $95.00 for Monster Beverage. Monster Beverage earned $0.51 in the second quarter, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.81 and a 52-week-low of $71.78. At the end of the last trading period, Monster Beverage closed at $91.02.

With an Outperform rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Co KO. The price target seems to have been set at $63.00 for Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola earned $0.70 in the second quarter, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $67.20 and a 52-week-low of $54.02. Coca-Cola closed at $54.39 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on Boston Beer Co Inc SAM. The price target seems to have been set at $350.00 for Boston Beer Co. Boston Beer Co earned $4.31 in the second quarter, compared to $4.75 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Boston Beer Co shows a 52-week-high of $535.00 and a 52-week-low of $287.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $348.25.

Wedbush initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc NAPA with an Outperform rating. The price target for Duckhorn Portfolio is set to $18.00. Duckhorn Portfolio earned $0.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.57 and a 52-week-low of $12.64. Duckhorn Portfolio closed at $14.43 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on PepsiCo Inc PEP. The price target seems to have been set at $185.00 for PepsiCo. PepsiCo earned $1.86 in the second quarter, compared to $1.72 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $181.07 and a 52-week-low of $153.37. At the end of the last trading period, PepsiCo closed at $161.82.

With an Outperform rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients Inc MGPI. The price target seems to have been set at $125.00 for MGP Ingredients. For the second quarter, MGP Ingredients had an EPS of $1.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $117.01 and a 52-week-low of $73.02. At the end of the last trading period, MGP Ingredients closed at $105.04.

Wedbush initiated coverage on Constellation Brands Inc STZ with an Outperform rating. The price target for Constellation Brands is set to $275.00. Constellation Brands earned $3.17 in the second quarter, compared to $2.38 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Constellation Brands shows a 52-week-high of $261.52 and a 52-week-low of $207.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $221.24.

With a Neutral rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage Co TAP. The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for Molson Coors Beverage. In the second quarter, Molson Coors Beverage showed an EPS of $1.19, compared to $1.58 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.12 and a 52-week-low of $46.47. At the end of the last trading period, Molson Coors Beverage closed at $47.31.

Wedbush initiated coverage on Celsius Holdings Inc CELH with a Neutral rating. The price target for Celsius Holdings is set to $90.00. In the second quarter, Celsius Holdings showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $118.19 and a 52-week-low of $38.31. Celsius Holdings closed at $89.24 at the end of the last trading period.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE with an Underperform rating. The price target for Virgin Galactic Hldgs is set to $4.00. In the second quarter, Virgin Galactic Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.73 and a 52-week-low of $4.68. Virgin Galactic Hldgs closed at $4.92 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Underperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc SPR. The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs earned $1.21 in the second quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $53.31 and a 52-week-low of $21.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.95.

With an Underperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Triumph Group Inc TGI. The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for Triumph Group. In the first quarter, Triumph Group showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.85 and a 52-week-low of $8.58. Triumph Group closed at $8.93 at the end of the last trading period.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Woodward Inc WWD with an Outperform rating. The price target for Woodward is set to $100.00. Woodward earned $0.64 in the third quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $129.12 and a 52-week-low of $79.26. At the end of the last trading period, Woodward closed at $84.43.

For Barnes Group Inc B, Wolfe Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Peer Perform. For the second quarter, Barnes Gr had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.79 and a 52-week-low of $27.93. At the end of the last trading period, Barnes Gr closed at $32.06.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TransDigm Group Inc TDG with an Outperform rating. The price target for TransDigm Gr is set to $650.00. TransDigm Gr earned $4.85 in the third quarter, compared to $3.33 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $684.72 and a 52-week-low of $500.08. At the end of the last trading period, TransDigm Gr closed at $531.52.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX with a Peer Perform rating. Raytheon Technologies earned $1.16 in the second quarter, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Raytheon Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $106.02 and a 52-week-low of $80.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $84.16.

With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman Corp NOC. The price target seems to have been set at $565.00 for Northrop Grumman. Northrop Grumman earned $6.06 in the second quarter, compared to $6.42 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Northrop Grumman shows a 52-week-high of $515.49 and a 52-week-low of $364.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $503.83.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright Corp CW with an Outperform rating. The price target for Curtiss-Wright is set to $170.00. Curtiss-Wright earned $1.83 in the second quarter, compared to $1.56 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Curtiss-Wright shows a 52-week-high of $162.98 and a 52-week-low of $124.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $148.43.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin Corp LMT with a Peer Perform rating. Lockheed Martin earned $6.32 in the second quarter, compared to $6.52 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $479.99 and a 52-week-low of $353.03. Lockheed Martin closed at $409.99 at the end of the last trading period.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Embraer SA ERJ with an Outperform rating. The price target for Embraer is set to $14.00. In the second quarter, Embraer showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.08 and a 52-week-low of $7.91. Embraer closed at $9.55 at the end of the last trading period.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX with a Peer Perform rating. In the second quarter, L3Harris Technologies showed an EPS of $3.23, compared to $3.26 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $279.71 and a 52-week-low of $206.04. L3Harris Technologies closed at $230.44 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics Corp GD. The price target seems to have been set at $265.00 for General Dynamics. General Dynamics earned $2.75 in the second quarter, compared to $2.61 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of General Dynamics shows a 52-week-high of $254.99 and a 52-week-low of $200.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $225.41.

For Hexcel Corp HXL, Wolfe Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Peer Perform. In the second quarter, Hexcel showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $65.82 and a 52-week-low of $47.38. Hexcel closed at $54.06 at the end of the last trading period.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Heico Corp HEI with a Peer Perform rating. In the third quarter, Heico showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Heico shows a 52-week-high of $165.61 and a 52-week-low of $126.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $148.92.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc HII with an Outperform rating. The price target for Huntington Ingalls Indus is set to $315.00. For the second quarter, Huntington Ingalls Indus had an EPS of $4.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $243.46 and a 52-week-low of $177.20. At the end of the last trading period, Huntington Ingalls Indus closed at $235.06.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing Co BA with an Outperform rating. The price target for Boeing is set to $180.00. In the second quarter, Boeing showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $229.67 and a 52-week-low of $113.02. Boeing closed at $131.90 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.