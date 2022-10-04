Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 4, 2022

Upgrades

For Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK, Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Bank of New York Mellon had an EPS of $1.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.13. The current stock performance of Bank of New York Mellon shows a 52-week-high of $64.63 and a 52-week-low of $38.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.66.

SVB Leerink upgraded the previous rating for Illumina Inc ILMN from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Illumina showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $1.87 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $428.00 and a 52-week-low of $173.45. At the end of the last trading period, Illumina closed at $187.24.

Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Credicorp Ltd BAP from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Credicorp had an EPS of $3.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.10. The current stock performance of Credicorp shows a 52-week-high of $182.11 and a 52-week-low of $113.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $126.40.

For CommScope Holding Co Inc COMM, Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. In the second quarter, CommScope Hldg Co showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.88 and a 52-week-low of $5.56. At the end of the last trading period, CommScope Hldg Co closed at $9.56.

UBS upgraded the previous rating for Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Domino's Pizza had an EPS of $2.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $564.73 and a 52-week-low of $300.63. Domino's Pizza closed at $316.44 at the end of the last trading period.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Gilead Sciences Inc GILD was changed from Neutral to Overweight. Gilead Sciences earned $1.58 in the second quarter, compared to $1.87 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $73.39 and a 52-week-low of $57.16. Gilead Sciences closed at $62.32 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

For Vintage Wine Estates Inc VWE, DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Vintage Wine Estates showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Vintage Wine Estates shows a 52-week-high of $12.36 and a 52-week-low of $2.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.92.

For Membership Collective Group Inc MCG, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Underperform. For the second quarter, Membership Collective had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The current stock performance of Membership Collective shows a 52-week-high of $13.06 and a 52-week-low of $4.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.38.

Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating for Clene Inc CLNN from Outperform to Perform. For the second quarter, Clene had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.13 and a 52-week-low of $1.72. Clene closed at $2.01 at the end of the last trading period.

For Poshmark Inc POSH, Wedbush downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. Poshmark earned $0.29 in the second quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.90 and a 52-week-low of $8.97. Poshmark closed at $15.57 at the end of the last trading period.

For F45 Training Holdings Inc FXLV, JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. F45 Training Holdings earned $0.36 in the second quarter, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.78 and a 52-week-low of $0.79. At the end of the last trading period, F45 Training Holdings closed at $3.06.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for M&T Bank Corp MTB was changed from Buy to Neutral. M&T Bank earned $3.10 in the second quarter, compared to $3.45 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of M&T Bank shows a 52-week-high of $193.42 and a 52-week-low of $148.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $181.02.

For Applied Genetic Technologies Corp AGTC, Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Applied Genetic had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The current stock performance of Applied Genetic shows a 52-week-high of $2.83 and a 52-week-low of $0.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.27.

Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Paramount Global PARA from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Paramount Global had an EPS of $0.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.21 and a 52-week-low of $18.80. Paramount Global closed at $19.62 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

Barrington Research initiated coverage on DHI Group Inc DHX with an Outperform rating. The price target for DHI Group is set to $12.00. For the second quarter, DHI Group had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The current stock performance of DHI Group shows a 52-week-high of $7.57 and a 52-week-low of $4.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.63.

Lake Street initiated coverage on Benson Hill Inc BHIL with a Buy rating. The price target for Benson Hill is set to $7.00. Benson Hill earned $0.15 in the second quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.59 and a 52-week-low of $2.33. At the end of the last trading period, Benson Hill closed at $2.85.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on TFI International Inc TFII with an Overweight rating. The price target for TFI International is set to $111.00. In the second quarter, TFI International showed an EPS of $2.61, compared to $1.44 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of TFI International shows a 52-week-high of $112.49 and a 52-week-low of $71.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $95.65.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Archaea Energy Inc LFG with an Overweight rating. The price target for Archaea Energy is set to $25.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.75 and a 52-week-low of $12.59. At the end of the last trading period, Archaea Energy closed at $19.06.

RBC Capital initiated coverage on TD Synnex Corp SNX with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for TD Synnex is set to $95.00. TD Synnex earned $2.74 in the third quarter, compared to $2.14 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of TD Synnex shows a 52-week-high of $119.30 and a 52-week-low of $81.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $83.93.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc BOLT. The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Bolt Biotherapeutics. Bolt Biotherapeutics earned $0.61 in the second quarter, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.99 and a 52-week-low of $1.39. Bolt Biotherapeutics closed at $1.51 at the end of the last trading period.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc DNA with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings is set to $5.00. In the second quarter, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $8.77 and a 52-week-low of $2.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.14.

B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Hyperfine Inc HYPR with a Buy rating. The price target for Hyperfine is set to $3.50. In the second quarter, Hyperfine showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $8.80 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.50 and a 52-week-low of $0.81. Hyperfine closed at $0.93 at the end of the last trading period.

Barclays initiated coverage on Core Scientific Inc CORZ with an Overweight rating. The price target for Core Scientific is set to $3.00. For the second quarter, Core Scientific had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The current stock performance of Core Scientific shows a 52-week-high of $11.49 and a 52-week-low of $1.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.37.

With a Buy rating, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Butterfly Network Inc BFLY. The price target seems to have been set at $9.50 for Butterfly Network. In the second quarter, Butterfly Network showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Butterfly Network shows a 52-week-high of $8.72 and a 52-week-low of $2.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.54.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Inotiv Inc NOTV with a Buy rating. The price target for Inotiv is set to $27.00. Inotiv earned $0.15 in the third quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.78 and a 52-week-low of $9.14. At the end of the last trading period, Inotiv closed at $17.74.

Needham initiated coverage on Glaukos Corp GKOS with a Buy rating. The price target for Glaukos is set to $66.00. Glaukos earned $0.83 in the second quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Glaukos shows a 52-week-high of $64.49 and a 52-week-low of $33.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.06.

With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Irwin Naturals Inc IWINF. The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for Irwin Naturals.

Needham initiated coverage on Sight Sciences Inc SGHT with a Hold rating. For the second quarter, Sight Sciences had an EPS of $0.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.83. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.40 and a 52-week-low of $5.95. Sight Sciences closed at $6.43 at the end of the last trading period.

Needham initiated coverage on AgileThought Inc AGIL with a Buy rating. The price target for AgileThought is set to $7.00. AgileThought earned $0.04 in the second quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.93 and a 52-week-low of $3.49. At the end of the last trading period, AgileThought closed at $4.12.

Baird initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash Inc MCW with a Neutral rating. The price target for Mister Car Wash is set to $10.00. For the second quarter, Mister Car Wash had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.10 and a 52-week-low of $8.31. At the end of the last trading period, Mister Car Wash closed at $8.71.

With a Neutral rating, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash Inc MCW. The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for Mister Car Wash. For the second quarter, Mister Car Wash had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.10 and a 52-week-low of $8.31. At the end of the last trading period, Mister Car Wash closed at $8.71.

With a Neutral rating, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Leslies Inc LESL. The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Leslies. For the third quarter, Leslies had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.40 and a 52-week-low of $13.01. Leslies closed at $15.00 at the end of the last trading period.

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Bowlero Corp BOWL with an Outperform rating. The price target for Bowlero is set to $16.00. Bowlero earned $0.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bowlero shows a 52-week-high of $14.31 and a 52-week-low of $6.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.66.

