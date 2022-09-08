by

Upgrades For World Wrestling Entertainment Inc WWE , Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating of Peer Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, World Wrestling Enter had an EPS of $0.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. The current stock performance of World Wrestling Enter shows a 52-week-high of $75.23 and a 52-week-low of $47.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $66.54.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.