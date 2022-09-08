Upgrades
- For World Wrestling Entertainment Inc WWE, Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating of Peer Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, World Wrestling Enter had an EPS of $0.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. The current stock performance of World Wrestling Enter shows a 52-week-high of $75.23 and a 52-week-low of $47.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $66.54.
- CJS Securities upgraded the previous rating for John Wiley & Sons Inc WLY from Market Perform to Market Outperform. In the first quarter, John Wiley & Sons showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $56.11 and a 52-week-low of $39.43. John Wiley & Sons closed at $41.58 at the end of the last trading period.
- Northland Capital Markets upgraded the previous rating for Chegg Inc CHGG from Market Perform to Outperform. Chegg earned $0.37 in the second quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.64 and a 52-week-low of $15.66. At the end of the last trading period, Chegg closed at $21.45.
- For Allegiant Travel Co ALGT, Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Allegiant Travel had an EPS of $0.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.46. The current stock performance of Allegiant Travel shows a 52-week-high of $195.66 and a 52-week-low of $93.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $96.99.
- According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Moderna Inc MRNA was changed from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Moderna had an EPS of $5.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $6.46. The current stock performance of Moderna shows a 52-week-high of $249.42 and a 52-week-low of $115.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $134.90.
- For Roku Inc ROKU, Pivotal Research upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Hold. Roku earned $0.82 in the second quarter, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Roku shows a 52-week-high of $238.36 and a 52-week-low of $62.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $65.54.
- For Kinder Morgan Inc KMI, Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. Kinder Morgan earned $0.27 in the second quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.20 and a 52-week-low of $15.78. At the end of the last trading period, Kinder Morgan closed at $17.85.
- For First Solar Inc FSLR, Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Buy. First Solar earned $0.52 in the second quarter, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $135.20 and a 52-week-low of $59.60. First Solar closed at $134.80 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for SkyWest Inc SKYW from Market Perform to Underperform. In the second quarter, SkyWest showed an EPS of $1.07, compared to $1.22 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SkyWest shows a 52-week-high of $42.97 and a 52-week-low of $20.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.23.
- For Mesa Air Group Inc MESA, Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Underperform. For the third quarter, Mesa Air Group had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.17 and a 52-week-low of $2.00. Mesa Air Group closed at $2.44 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Fidelity National Information Services Inc FIS, Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the second quarter, Fidelity National Info showed an EPS of $1.73, compared to $1.61 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $122.06 and a 52-week-low of $85.00. At the end of the last trading period, Fidelity National Info closed at $90.90.
- Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for Church & Dwight Co Inc CHD from Buy to Hold. Church & Dwight Co earned $0.76 in the second quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.28 and a 52-week-low of $80.10. At the end of the last trading period, Church & Dwight Co closed at $81.54.
- For Freshpet Inc FRPT, Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Freshpet had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $118.77 and a 52-week-low of $37.52. At the end of the last trading period, Freshpet closed at $38.99.
- According to Argus Research, the prior rating for MGM Resorts International MGM was changed from Buy to Hold. MGM Resorts Intl earned $0.03 in the second quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of MGM Resorts Intl shows a 52-week-high of $49.00 and a 52-week-low of $26.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.59.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc SPR from Overweight to Underweight. For the second quarter, Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs had an EPS of $1.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.31 and a 52-week-low of $26.18. At the end of the last trading period, Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs closed at $29.64.
- For Cardlytics Inc CDLX, Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the second quarter, Cardlytics had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $73.41 and a 52-week-low of $11.27. Cardlytics closed at $12.56 at the end of the last trading period.
- Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Trimble Inc TRMB from Overweight to Neutral. Trimble earned $0.64 in the second quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Trimble shows a 52-week-high of $88.06 and a 52-week-low of $55.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $62.29.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Williams Companies Inc WMB was changed from Neutral to Sell. For the second quarter, Williams Companies had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The current stock performance of Williams Companies shows a 52-week-high of $37.97 and a 52-week-low of $26.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.29.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ was changed from Neutral to Sell. In the second quarter, Canadian Solar showed an EPS of $1.07, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.69 and a 52-week-low of $22.15. Canadian Solar closed at $47.01 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- With a Neutral rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cloudflare Inc NET. The price target seems to have been set at $65.00 for Cloudflare. Cloudflare earned $0.00 in the second quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $132.45 and a 52-week-low of $38.96. Cloudflare closed at $61.02 at the end of the last trading period.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CyberArk Software Ltd CYBR with an Overweight rating. The price target for CyberArk Software is set to $180.00. For the second quarter, CyberArk Software had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $180.01 and a 52-week-low of $100.35. CyberArk Software closed at $142.50 at the end of the last trading period.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc ATNM with an Overweight rating. The price target for Actinium Pharmaceuticals is set to $20.00. Actinium Pharmaceuticals earned $0.33 in the second quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Actinium Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $8.12 and a 52-week-low of $4.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.51.
- For Embecta Corp EMBC, BTIG initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. The current stock performance of Embecta shows a 52-week-high of $34.23 and a 52-week-low of $23.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.02.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Trinet Group Inc TNET with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Trinet Group is set to $83.00. Trinet Group earned $1.72 in the second quarter, compared to $1.56 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $103.36 and a 52-week-low of $69.16. Trinet Group closed at $82.46 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Market Perform rating, Bernstein initiated coverage on McDonald's Corp MCD. The price target seems to have been set at $267.00 for McDonald's. McDonald's earned $2.55 in the second quarter, compared to $2.37 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $271.15 and a 52-week-low of $217.68. McDonald's closed at $258.42 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Market Perform rating, Bernstein initiated coverage on Starbucks Corp SBUX. The price target seems to have been set at $94.00 for Starbucks. Starbucks earned $0.84 in the third quarter, compared to $1.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $117.80 and a 52-week-low of $68.39. At the end of the last trading period, Starbucks closed at $88.31.
- Bernstein initiated coverage on Yum Brands Inc YUM with an Outperform rating. The price target for Yum Brands is set to $144.00. Yum Brands earned $1.05 in the second quarter, compared to $1.16 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $138.77 and a 52-week-low of $108.37. Yum Brands closed at $115.32 at the end of the last trading period.
- Bernstein initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc CMG with an Outperform rating. The price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill is set to $2000.00. In the second quarter, Chipotle Mexican Grill showed an EPS of $9.30, compared to $7.46 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $1749.07 and a 52-week-low of $1196.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill closed at $1680.76 at the end of the last trading period.
- Bernstein initiated coverage on Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ with an Underperform rating. The price target for Domino's Pizza is set to $334.00. In the second quarter, Domino's Pizza showed an EPS of $2.82, compared to $3.12 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Domino's Pizza shows a 52-week-high of $564.73 and a 52-week-low of $321.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $362.61.
- Bernstein initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants Inc DRI with an Outperform rating. The price target for Darden Restaurants is set to $153.00. In the fourth quarter, Darden Restaurants showed an EPS of $2.24, compared to $2.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $155.25 and a 52-week-low of $110.96. At the end of the last trading period, Darden Restaurants closed at $128.05.
- With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Fortinet Inc FTNT. The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for Fortinet. In the second quarter, Fortinet showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fortinet shows a 52-week-high of $362.12 and a 52-week-low of $47.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $50.45.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD with an Overweight rating. The price target for CrowdStrike Holdings is set to $240.00. CrowdStrike Holdings earned $0.36 in the second quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $242.00 and a 52-week-low of $130.00. At the end of the last trading period, CrowdStrike Holdings closed at $171.96.
- Stifel initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD with a Buy rating. The price target for Advanced Micro Devices is set to $122.00. Advanced Micro Devices earned $1.05 in the second quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Advanced Micro Devices shows a 52-week-high of $152.42 and a 52-week-low of $71.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $79.61.
- With a Hold rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Intel Corp INTC. The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for Intel. For the second quarter, Intel had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.28. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $56.28 and a 52-week-low of $30.05. Intel closed at $30.65 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Hold rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor Corp LSCC. The price target seems to have been set at $60.00 for Lattice Semiconductor. In the second quarter, Lattice Semiconductor showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.22 and a 52-week-low of $43.41. At the end of the last trading period, Lattice Semiconductor closed at $51.83.
- Stifel initiated coverage on NVIDIA Corp NVDA with a Hold rating. The price target for NVIDIA is set to $165.00. For the second quarter, NVIDIA had an EPS of $0.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.04. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $307.11 and a 52-week-low of $132.70. NVIDIA closed at $137.14 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Hold rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems Inc CDNS. The price target seems to have been set at $200.00 for Cadence Design Sys. For the second quarter, Cadence Design Sys had an EPS of $1.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.86. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $194.97 and a 52-week-low of $132.31. Cadence Design Sys closed at $170.89 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Synopsys Inc SNPS. The price target seems to have been set at $445.00 for Synopsys. In the third quarter, Synopsys showed an EPS of $2.10, compared to $1.81 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $391.17 and a 52-week-low of $255.02. At the end of the last trading period, Synopsys closed at $332.04.
