Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 17, 2022

- For DraftKings Inc DKNG, Roth Capital upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, DraftKings showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.76 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.55 and a 52-week-low of $9.77. DraftKings closed at $20.66 at the end of the last trading period.
- BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating for Sandstorm Gold Ltd SAND from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Sandstorm Gold showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sandstorm Gold shows a 52-week-high of $9.18 and a 52-week-low of $5.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.20.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for JM Smucker Co SJM was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, JM Smucker had an EPS of $2.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.89. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $146.74 and a 52-week-low of $119.82. JM Smucker closed at $137.53 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Westlake Corp WLK, JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the second quarter, Westlake had an EPS of $6.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.19 and a 52-week-low of $89.00. At the end of the last trading period, Westlake closed at $106.28.
- For Apple Inc AAPL, Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. For the third quarter, Apple had an EPS of $1.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.30. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $182.94 and a 52-week-low of $129.04. Apple closed at $173.03 at the end of the last trading period.
- Vertical Research downgraded the previous rating for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc ODFL from Hold to Sell. For the second quarter, Old Dominion Freight Line had an EPS of $3.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $360.00 and a 52-week-low of $231.31. At the end of the last trading period, Old Dominion Freight Line closed at $310.07.
- Vertical Research downgraded the previous rating for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc CHRW from Hold to Sell. In the second quarter, C.H. Robinson Worldwide showed an EPS of $2.67, compared to $1.44 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shows a 52-week-high of $118.99 and a 52-week-low of $86.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $117.55.
- Vertical Research downgraded the previous rating for PACCAR Inc PCAR from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, PACCAR had an EPS of $2.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.41. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $97.56 and a 52-week-low of $77.00. PACCAR closed at $94.78 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Vertical Research, the prior rating for Marten Transport Ltd MRTN was changed from Buy to Hold. Marten Transport earned $0.39 in the second quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.43 and a 52-week-low of $15.76. Marten Transport closed at $23.38 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Argus Research, the prior rating for Yum Brands Inc YUM was changed from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Yum Brands showed an EPS of $1.05, compared to $1.16 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $138.77 and a 52-week-low of $108.37. At the end of the last trading period, Yum Brands closed at $119.04.
- Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating for Teladoc Health Inc TDOC from Neutral to Sell. Teladoc Health earned $0.44 in the second quarter, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Teladoc Health shows a 52-week-high of $95.71 and a 52-week-low of $27.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.45.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Take-Two Interactive had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $182.25 and a 52-week-low of $101.85. At the end of the last trading period, Take-Two Interactive closed at $136.59.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating for Stanley Black & Decker Inc SWK from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Stanley Black & Decker showed an EPS of $1.77, compared to $3.08 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $196.52 and a 52-week-low of $91.51. Stanley Black & Decker closed at $103.58 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Singular Genomics Systems Inc OMIC, UBS downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Singular Genomics Sys earned $0.34 in the second quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Singular Genomics Sys shows a 52-week-high of $12.22 and a 52-week-low of $2.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.02.
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Weber Inc WEBR was changed from Neutral to Sell. For the third quarter, Weber had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $157.84. The current stock performance of Weber shows a 52-week-high of $13.09 and a 52-week-low of $5.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.47.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ansys Inc ANSS with an Outperform rating. The price target for Ansys is set to $320.00. For the second quarter, Ansys had an EPS of $1.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.85. The current stock performance of Ansys shows a 52-week-high of $403.18 and a 52-week-low of $225.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $283.72.
- With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Synopsys Inc SNPS. The price target seems to have been set at $440.00 for Synopsys. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $391.17 and a 52-week-low of $255.02. Synopsys closed at $385.67 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trimble Inc TRMB with a Peer Perform rating. For the second quarter, Trimble had an EPS of $0.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. The current stock performance of Trimble shows a 52-week-high of $88.06 and a 52-week-low of $55.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $71.91.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unity Software Inc U with an Outperform rating. The price target for Unity Software is set to $70.00. In the second quarter, Unity Software showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $144.69 and a 52-week-low of $29.09. Unity Software closed at $53.64 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Sell rating, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on MarketAxess Holdings Inc MKTX. The price target seems to have been set at $231.00 for MarketAxess Holdings. For the second quarter, MarketAxess Holdings had an EPS of $1.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.77. The stock has a 52-week-high of $412.79 and a 52-week-low of $249.01. At the end of the last trading period, MarketAxess Holdings closed at $277.52.
- Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Nasdaq Inc NDAQ with a Buy rating. The price target for Nasdaq is set to $241.00. In the second quarter, Nasdaq showed an EPS of $2.07, compared to $1.90 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $210.87 and a 52-week-low of $140.31. Nasdaq closed at $191.59 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE. The price target seems to have been set at $164.00 for Intercontinental Exchange. Intercontinental Exchange earned $1.32 in the second quarter, compared to $1.16 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $137.40 and a 52-week-low of $90.05. Intercontinental Exchange closed at $111.06 at the end of the last trading period.
- Rosenblatt initiated coverage on CME Group Inc CME with a Sell rating. The price target for CME Group is set to $171.00. For the second quarter, CME Group had an EPS of $1.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.64. The stock has a 52-week-high of $256.94 and a 52-week-low of $186.19. At the end of the last trading period, CME Group closed at $205.46.
- With a Buy rating, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets Inc CBOE. The price target seems to have been set at $153.00 for Cboe Global Markets. In the second quarter, Cboe Global Markets showed an EPS of $1.67, compared to $1.38 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $129.93 and a 52-week-low of $103.82. At the end of the last trading period, Cboe Global Markets closed at $119.92.
- With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AppLovin Corp APP. The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for AppLovin. In the second quarter, AppLovin showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AppLovin shows a 52-week-high of $98.14 and a 52-week-low of $27.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.63.
- With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems Inc CDNS. The price target seems to have been set at $210.00 for Cadence Design Sys. Cadence Design Sys earned $1.08 in the second quarter, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $194.97 and a 52-week-low of $132.31. At the end of the last trading period, Cadence Design Sys closed at $192.63.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aspen Technology Inc AZPN with a Peer Perform rating. In the fourth quarter, Aspen Technology showed an EPS of $2.43, compared to $1.53 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $220.54 and a 52-week-low of $135.48. At the end of the last trading period, Aspen Technology closed at $215.11.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ironSource Ltd IS with a Peer Perform rating. For the second quarter, ironSource had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The current stock performance of ironSource shows a 52-week-high of $8.07 and a 52-week-low of $2.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.45.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PTC Inc PTC with an Outperform rating. The price target for PTC is set to $155.00. In the third quarter, PTC showed an EPS of $0.97, compared to $0.83 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $126.88 and a 52-week-low of $96.55. PTC closed at $123.94 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roblox Corp RBLX with a Peer Perform rating. For the second quarter, Roblox had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.79 and a 52-week-low of $21.65. At the end of the last trading period, Roblox closed at $47.76.
- With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Autodesk Inc ADSK. The price target seems to have been set at $270.00 for Autodesk. Autodesk earned $1.43 in the first quarter, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Autodesk shows a 52-week-high of $284.96 and a 52-week-low of $163.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $233.64.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Trade Desk Inc TTD with a Peer Perform rating. In the second quarter, Trade Desk showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Trade Desk shows a 52-week-high of $93.26 and a 52-week-low of $39.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $73.74.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Altair Engineering Inc ALTR with an Outperform rating. The price target for Altair Engineering is set to $70.00. For the second quarter, Altair Engineering had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.38 and a 52-week-low of $48.20. At the end of the last trading period, Altair Engineering closed at $56.27.
- With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Markforged Holding Corp MKFG. The price target seems to have been set at $2.70 for Markforged Holding. In the second quarter, Markforged Holding showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Markforged Holding shows a 52-week-high of $5.83 and a 52-week-low of $1.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.14.
- With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Velo3D Inc VLD. The price target seems to have been set at $5.40 for Velo3D. In the second quarter, Velo3D showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.90 and a 52-week-low of $1.28. Velo3D closed at $5.59 at the end of the last trading period.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Stratasys Ltd SSYS with an Outperform rating. The price target for Stratasys is set to $24.00. Stratasys earned $0.02 in the second quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.86. At the end of the last trading period, Stratasys closed at $19.35.
- With an Underperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on 3D Systems Corp DDD. The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for 3D Sys. In the second quarter, 3D Sys showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.67 and a 52-week-low of $8.79. 3D Sys closed at $12.22 at the end of the last trading period.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Desktop Metal Inc DM with a Neutral rating. The price target for Desktop Metal is set to $2.80. Desktop Metal earned $0.10 in the second quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.39 and a 52-week-low of $1.26. At the end of the last trading period, Desktop Metal closed at $3.34.
- With an Underperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Xerox Holdings Corp XRX. The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Xerox Holdings. Xerox Holdings earned $0.13 in the second quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.14 and a 52-week-low of $13.24. Xerox Holdings closed at $19.24 at the end of the last trading period.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Jabil Inc JBL with an Outperform rating. The price target for Jabil is set to $74.00. In the third quarter, Jabil showed an EPS of $1.72, compared to $1.30 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $72.08 and a 52-week-low of $48.80. Jabil closed at $62.89 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Flex Ltd FLEX. The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for Flex. For the first quarter, Flex had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.38 and a 52-week-low of $13.63. At the end of the last trading period, Flex closed at $18.76.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Western Digital Corp WDC with a Neutral rating. The price target for Western Digital is set to $52.00. In the fourth quarter, Western Digital showed an EPS of $1.78, compared to $2.16 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.36 and a 52-week-low of $41.63. At the end of the last trading period, Western Digital closed at $49.24.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on TD Synnex Corp SNX with a Neutral rating. The price target for TD Synnex is set to $115.00. For the second quarter, TD Synnex had an EPS of $2.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $119.30 and a 52-week-low of $88.21. At the end of the last trading period, TD Synnex closed at $104.77.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Pure Storage Inc PSTG with an Outperform rating. The price target for Pure Storage is set to $36.00. In the first quarter, Pure Storage showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.71 and a 52-week-low of $21.89. At the end of the last trading period, Pure Storage closed at $30.25.
- With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Seagate Technology Holdings PLC STX. The price target seems to have been set at $80.00 for Seagate Tech Hldgs. Seagate Tech Hldgs earned $1.59 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.00 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $117.67 and a 52-week-low of $67.36. Seagate Tech Hldgs closed at $81.85 at the end of the last trading period.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on HP Inc HPQ with an Outperform rating. The price target for HP is set to $39.00. For the second quarter, HP had an EPS of $1.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.93. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.47 and a 52-week-low of $30.01. At the end of the last trading period, HP closed at $34.50.
- With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on NetApp Inc NTAP. The price target seems to have been set at $87.00 for NetApp. For the fourth quarter, NetApp had an EPS of $1.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.17. The current stock performance of NetApp shows a 52-week-high of $96.82 and a 52-week-low of $61.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $74.77.
- With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Dell Technologies Inc DELL. The price target seems to have been set at $60.00 for Dell Technologies. In the first quarter, Dell Technologies showed an EPS of $1.84, compared to $2.13 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.54 and a 52-week-low of $38.33. Dell Technologies closed at $48.59 at the end of the last trading period.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on CDW Corp CDW with an Outperform rating. The price target for CDW is set to $202.00. CDW earned $2.49 in the second quarter, compared to $2.02 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $208.71 and a 52-week-low of $152.15. CDW closed at $183.55 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Corning Inc GLW. The price target seems to have been set at $36.00 for Corning. For the second quarter, Corning had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. The current stock performance of Corning shows a 52-week-high of $43.47 and a 52-week-low of $30.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.38.
