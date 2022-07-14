Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 14, 2022

Upgrades

Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for Costco Wholesale Corp COST from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Costco Wholesale had an EPS of $3.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.75. The stock has a 52-week-high of $612.27 and a 52-week-low of $404.70. At the end of the last trading period, Costco Wholesale closed at $492.22.

For Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc RBA, B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers shows a 52-week-high of $76.17 and a 52-week-low of $48.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $60.34.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Sempra Energy SRE from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Sempra Energy had an EPS of $2.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.95. The current stock performance of Sempra Energy shows a 52-week-high of $173.28 and a 52-week-low of $119.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $146.73.

For Watsco Inc WSO, Baird upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. Watsco earned $2.90 in the first quarter, compared to $1.39 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $318.98 and a 52-week-low of $220.68. At the end of the last trading period, Watsco closed at $250.06.

Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating for Martin Marietta Materials Inc MLM from Peer Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Martin Marietta Materials had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $446.46 and a 52-week-low of $284.99. At the end of the last trading period, Martin Marietta Materials closed at $309.69.

For Helmerich & Payne Inc HP, Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Helmerich & Payne showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.59 and a 52-week-low of $20.93. At the end of the last trading period, Helmerich & Payne closed at $39.06.

Rosenblatt upgraded the previous rating for Twitter Inc TWTR from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Twitter had an EPS of $0.90, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $73.34 and a 52-week-low of $31.30. Twitter closed at $36.75 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Flywire Corp FLYW was changed from Neutral to Buy. Flywire earned $0.10 in the first quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.41 and a 52-week-low of $14.56. At the end of the last trading period, Flywire closed at $21.40.

For Payoneer Global Inc PAYO, Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Payoneer Global had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.84 and a 52-week-low of $3.33. Payoneer Global closed at $4.47 at the end of the last trading period.

Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for Centene Corp CNC from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Centene showed an EPS of $1.83, compared to $1.63 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $89.92 and a 52-week-low of $59.67. Centene closed at $85.19 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Oppenheimer, the prior rating for IDEX Corp IEX was changed from Perform to Outperform. IDEX earned $1.96 in the first quarter, compared to $1.51 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $240.33 and a 52-week-low of $172.19. IDEX closed at $181.42 at the end of the last trading period.

BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating for Empire State Realty Trust Inc ESRT from Underperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Empire State Realty Trust had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The current stock performance of Empire State Realty Trust shows a 52-week-high of $12.26 and a 52-week-low of $6.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.07.

According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Advanced Micro Devices showed an EPS of $1.13, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Advanced Micro Devices shows a 52-week-high of $164.46 and a 52-week-low of $71.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $77.52.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Amphenol Corp APH was changed from Neutral to Overweight. Amphenol earned $0.67 in the first quarter, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Amphenol shows a 52-week-high of $88.45 and a 52-week-low of $61.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $64.17.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Juniper Networks Inc JNPR was changed from Neutral to Overweight. In the first quarter, Juniper Networks showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Juniper Networks shows a 52-week-high of $38.14 and a 52-week-low of $26.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.98.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for CDW Corp CDW from Neutral to Overweight. In the first quarter, CDW showed an EPS of $2.20, compared to $1.74 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CDW shows a 52-week-high of $208.71 and a 52-week-low of $152.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $158.30.

Downgrades

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Wipro Ltd WIT was changed from Overweight to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, Wipro had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.96 and a 52-week-low of $5.02. Wipro closed at $5.11 at the end of the last trading period.

For A.O. Smith Corp AOS, Baird downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, A.O. Smith showed an EPS of $0.77, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of A.O. Smith shows a 52-week-high of $86.74 and a 52-week-low of $51.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $55.49.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for BHP Group Ltd BHP from Buy to Neutral. NoneThe current stock performance of BHP Group shows a 52-week-high of $80.50 and a 52-week-low of $49.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $50.29.

Maxim Group downgraded the previous rating for ContraFect Corp CFRX from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, ContraFect showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.54 and a 52-week-low of $2.11. ContraFect closed at $2.85 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Cardlytics Inc CDLX from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Cardlytics had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The current stock performance of Cardlytics shows a 52-week-high of $134.91 and a 52-week-low of $14.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.44.

For F5 Inc FFIV, JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. F5 earned $2.13 in the second quarter, compared to $2.50 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $249.00 and a 52-week-low of $145.16. At the end of the last trading period, F5 closed at $149.39.

For Mohawk Industries Inc MHK, Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the first quarter, Mohawk Industries showed an EPS of $3.78, compared to $3.49 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Mohawk Industries shows a 52-week-high of $211.75 and a 52-week-low of $114.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $125.96.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for JELD-WEN Holding Inc JELD was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. JELD-WEN Holding earned $0.16 in the first quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.89 and a 52-week-low of $12.12. JELD-WEN Holding closed at $16.14 at the end of the last trading period.

For Himax Technologies Inc HIMX, Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. Himax Technologies earned $0.70 in the first quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.50 and a 52-week-low of $6.30. At the end of the last trading period, Himax Technologies closed at $6.85.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Edison International EIX from Neutral to Underperform. For the first quarter, Edison had an EPS of $1.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.32 and a 52-week-low of $54.14. At the end of the last trading period, Edison closed at $62.20.

According to Baird, the prior rating for Fastenal Co FAST was changed from Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Fastenal had an EPS of $0.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.75 and a 52-week-low of $46.29. At the end of the last trading period, Fastenal closed at $46.77.

According to Baird, the prior rating for Pool Corp POOL was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Pool showed an EPS of $4.41, compared to $2.42 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Pool shows a 52-week-high of $582.26 and a 52-week-low of $324.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $367.92.

Baird downgraded the previous rating for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc SITE from Outperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, SiteOne Landscape Supply had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The current stock performance of SiteOne Landscape Supply shows a 52-week-high of $260.00 and a 52-week-low of $108.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $120.39.

Baird downgraded the previous rating for Hayward Holdings Inc HAYW from Outperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Hayward Holdings showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $1.11 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.65 and a 52-week-low of $13.21. Hayward Holdings closed at $13.90 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Baird, the prior rating for Franklin Electric Co Inc FELE was changed from Outperform to Neutral. Franklin Electric earned $0.64 in the first quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $96.95 and a 52-week-low of $68.27. Franklin Electric closed at $73.48 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Baird, the prior rating for Graco Inc GGG was changed from Outperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, Graco had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $81.09 and a 52-week-low of $56.48. Graco closed at $58.75 at the end of the last trading period.

Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Illumina Inc ILMN from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the first quarter, Illumina showed an EPS of $1.07, compared to $1.89 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $526.00 and a 52-week-low of $177.04. Illumina closed at $181.18 at the end of the last trading period.

SVB Leerink downgraded the previous rating for ContraFect Corp CFRX from Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, ContraFect had an EPS of $0.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.54 and a 52-week-low of $2.11. At the end of the last trading period, ContraFect closed at $2.85.

Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Fidelity National Information Services Inc FIS from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Fidelity National Info showed an EPS of $1.47, compared to $1.30 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $152.20 and a 52-week-low of $85.00. At the end of the last trading period, Fidelity National Info closed at $93.58.

For Nuvei Corp NVEI, Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Nuvei earned $0.46 in the first quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $140.23 and a 52-week-low of $29.90. Nuvei closed at $31.49 at the end of the last trading period.

For F5 Inc FFIV, Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, F5 had an EPS of $2.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.50. The stock has a 52-week-high of $249.00 and a 52-week-low of $145.16. At the end of the last trading period, F5 closed at $149.39.

For Cigna Corp CI, Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Cigna earned $6.01 in the first quarter, compared to $4.73 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $282.33 and a 52-week-low of $191.74. Cigna closed at $273.75 at the end of the last trading period.

For Squarespace Inc SQSP, JMP Securities downgraded the previous rating of Market Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Squarespace had an EPS of $0.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The current stock performance of Squarespace shows a 52-week-high of $59.37 and a 52-week-low of $14.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.63.

According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for ironSource Ltd IS was changed from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, ironSource showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.14 and a 52-week-low of $2.20. At the end of the last trading period, ironSource closed at $3.28.

According to Needham, the prior rating for ironSource Ltd IS was changed from Buy to Hold. ironSource earned $0.05 in the first quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.14 and a 52-week-low of $2.20. At the end of the last trading period, ironSource closed at $3.28.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Outset Medical Inc OM from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Outset Medical had an EPS of $0.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.33 and a 52-week-low of $13.25. At the end of the last trading period, Outset Medical closed at $17.24.

Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for Summit Hotel Properties Inc INN from Overweight to Sector Weight. Summit Hotel Properties earned $0.17 in the first quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Summit Hotel Properties shows a 52-week-high of $10.94 and a 52-week-low of $6.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.37.

For Dollar General Corp DG, Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Dollar Gen earned $2.41 in the first quarter, compared to $2.82 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Dollar Gen shows a 52-week-high of $262.20 and a 52-week-low of $183.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $246.63.

Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for American Assets Trust Inc AAT from Overweight to Sector Weight. For the first quarter, American Assets Trust had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.83 and a 52-week-low of $28.42. American Assets Trust closed at $29.36 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Fiserv Inc FISV from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Fiserv had an EPS of $1.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.17. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $119.86 and a 52-week-low of $87.03. Fiserv closed at $91.87 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Cisco Systems Inc CSCO from Overweight to Neutral. Cisco Systems earned $0.87 in the third quarter, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cisco Systems shows a 52-week-high of $64.28 and a 52-week-low of $40.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.70.

For TE Connectivity Ltd TEL, JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, TE Connectivity showed an EPS of $1.81, compared to $1.57 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $166.44 and a 52-week-low of $107.12. TE Connectivity closed at $113.52 at the end of the last trading period.

For Medical Properties Trust Inc MPW, Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. Medical Properties Trust earned $0.47 in the first quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.13 and a 52-week-low of $14.10. Medical Properties Trust closed at $15.68 at the end of the last trading period.

For ContraFect Corp CFRX, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, ContraFect had an EPS of $0.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.54 and a 52-week-low of $2.11. At the end of the last trading period, ContraFect closed at $2.85.

For Unity Software Inc U, Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, Unity Software had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $210.00 and a 52-week-low of $29.09. At the end of the last trading period, Unity Software closed at $32.82.

Initiations

With a Sell rating, BWS Financial initiated coverage on WD-40 Co WDFC. The price target seems to have been set at $88.00 for WD-40. For the third quarter, WD-40 had an EPS of $1.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.52. The stock has a 52-week-high of $258.72 and a 52-week-low of $164.01. At the end of the last trading period, WD-40 closed at $170.13.

Barrington Research initiated coverage on VerifyMe Inc VRME with an Outperform rating. The price target for VerifyMe is set to $8.00. In the first quarter, VerifyMe showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.28 and a 52-week-low of $1.63. At the end of the last trading period, VerifyMe closed at $1.68.

Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Cathay General Bancorp CATY with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Cathay General is set to $45.00. In the first quarter, Cathay General showed an EPS of $0.99, compared to $0.92 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.88 and a 52-week-low of $35.51. Cathay General closed at $38.99 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on The Mosaic Co MOS. The price target seems to have been set at $60.00 for Mosaic. In the first quarter, Mosaic showed an EPS of $2.41, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Mosaic shows a 52-week-high of $79.28 and a 52-week-low of $28.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.31.

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics Inc KRTX with an Outperform rating. The price target for Karuna Therapeutics is set to $170.00. Karuna Therapeutics earned $1.95 in the first quarter, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $161.98 and a 52-week-low of $92.26. Karuna Therapeutics closed at $128.87 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Corteva Inc CTVA with an Outperform rating. The price target for Corteva is set to $68.00. In the first quarter, Corteva showed an EPS of $0.97, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.03 and a 52-week-low of $40.60. At the end of the last trading period, Corteva closed at $51.97.

With an Underperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on CF Industries Holdings Inc CF. The price target seems to have been set at $73.00 for CF Industries Holdings. For the first quarter, CF Industries Holdings had an EPS of $4.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. The stock has a 52-week-high of $113.48 and a 52-week-low of $43.19. At the end of the last trading period, CF Industries Holdings closed at $85.54.

With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on Adtran Inc ADTN. The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for Adtran. In the first quarter, Adtran showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.76 and a 52-week-low of $16.30. Adtran closed at $19.58 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on TD Synnex Corp SNX. The price target seems to have been set at $119.00 for TD Synnex. TD Synnex earned $2.72 in the second quarter, compared to $2.09 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $130.93 and a 52-week-low of $88.61. TD Synnex closed at $90.14 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Underweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Avnet Inc AVT. The price target seems to have been set at $46.00 for Avnet. Avnet earned $2.15 in the third quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Avnet shows a 52-week-high of $50.19 and a 52-week-low of $35.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.02.

With a Neutral rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises Inc NSIT. The price target seems to have been set at $98.00 for Insight Enterprises. For the first quarter, Insight Enterprises had an EPS of $1.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.30. The current stock performance of Insight Enterprises shows a 52-week-high of $111.02 and a 52-week-low of $82.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $85.50.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Steris PLC STE with an Overweight rating. The price target for Steris is set to $240.00. In the fourth quarter, Steris showed an EPS of $2.04, compared to $1.63 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Steris shows a 52-week-high of $255.93 and a 52-week-low of $192.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $205.42.

Benchmark initiated coverage on Magnite Inc MGNI with a Buy rating. The price target for Magnite is set to $18.00. Magnite earned $0.08 in the first quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.59 and a 52-week-low of $7.72. Magnite closed at $8.07 at the end of the last trading period.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on Tesla Inc TSLA with a Buy rating. The price target for Tesla is set to $1000.00. Tesla earned $3.22 in the first quarter, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tesla shows a 52-week-high of $1243.49 and a 52-week-low of $620.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $711.12.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Nutrien Ltd NTR with an Underperform rating. The price target for Nutrien is set to $67.00. Nutrien earned $2.70 in the first quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Nutrien shows a 52-week-high of $117.25 and a 52-week-low of $57.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $75.60.

