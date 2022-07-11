Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2022

Upgrades

For Visteon Corp VC, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. For the first quarter, Visteon had an EPS of $1.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. The stock has a 52-week-high of $134.57 and a 52-week-low of $88.82. At the end of the last trading period, Visteon closed at $108.51.

For Lear Corp LEA, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Lear showed an EPS of $1.80, compared to $3.73 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $195.43 and a 52-week-low of $118.38. Lear closed at $128.20 at the end of the last trading period.

According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Fate Therapeutics Inc FATE was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Fate Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.43 and a 52-week-low of $17.10. At the end of the last trading period, Fate Therapeutics closed at $30.01.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Southwestern Energy Co SWN was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Southwestern Energy earned $0.40 in the first quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.87 and a 52-week-low of $3.81. At the end of the last trading period, Southwestern Energy closed at $6.09.

Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Range Resources Corp RRC from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Range Resources showed an EPS of $1.18, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Range Resources shows a 52-week-high of $37.44 and a 52-week-low of $12.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.62.

For Taylor Morrison Home Corp TMHC, Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. In the first quarter, Taylor Morrison Home showed an EPS of $1.44, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Taylor Morrison Home shows a 52-week-high of $35.51 and a 52-week-low of $20.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.36.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Element Solutions Inc ESI was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Element Solutions showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Element Solutions shows a 52-week-high of $26.92 and a 52-week-low of $16.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.33.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Flowserve Corp FLS from Underperform to Neutral. Flowserve earned $0.07 in the first quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.63 and a 52-week-low of $27.14. At the end of the last trading period, Flowserve closed at $28.93.

For Bank of America Corp BAC, Societe Generale upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Bank of America showed an EPS of $0.80, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.11 and a 52-week-low of $30.45. At the end of the last trading period, Bank of America closed at $31.79.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for APi Group Corp APG was changed from Neutral to Buy. APi Gr earned $0.23 in the first quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.84 and a 52-week-low of $14.13. APi Gr closed at $15.10 at the end of the last trading period.

For Honeywell International Inc HON, B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Honeywell Intl earned $1.91 in the first quarter, compared to $1.92 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $236.86 and a 52-week-low of $168.96. Honeywell Intl closed at $173.34 at the end of the last trading period.

Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Mattel Inc MAT from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Mattel had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.99 and a 52-week-low of $17.95. Mattel closed at $22.76 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

For CytomX Therapeutics Inc CTMX, Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, CytomX Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CytomX Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $7.53 and a 52-week-low of $1.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.30.

B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating for First Foundation Inc FFWM from Buy to Neutral. First Foundation earned $0.55 in the first quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of First Foundation shows a 52-week-high of $29.41 and a 52-week-low of $19.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.05.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Suncor Energy Inc SU was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Suncor Energy showed an EPS of $1.52, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.72 and a 52-week-low of $17.10. At the end of the last trading period, Suncor Energy closed at $32.74.

For KB Home KBH, Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. KB Home earned $2.32 in the second quarter, compared to $1.50 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of KB Home shows a 52-week-high of $50.20 and a 52-week-low of $24.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.62.

For PLAYSTUDIOS Inc MYPS, Craig-Hallum downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, PLAYSTUDIOS showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PLAYSTUDIOS shows a 52-week-high of $7.43 and a 52-week-low of $3.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.49.

For Macrogenics Inc MGNX, BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Macrogenics earned $1.08 in the first quarter, compared to $0.90 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.19 and a 52-week-low of $2.13. At the end of the last trading period, Macrogenics closed at $3.50.

Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Civitas Resources Inc CIVI from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Civitas Resources had an EPS of $2.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.88. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.76 and a 52-week-low of $31.74. At the end of the last trading period, Civitas Resources closed at $50.62.

For Centennial Resource Development Inc CDEV, Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the first quarter, Centennial Resource Dev showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.70 and a 52-week-low of $3.90. At the end of the last trading period, Centennial Resource Dev closed at $5.88.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Stryker Corp SYK from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Stryker showed an EPS of $1.97, compared to $1.93 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $281.16 and a 52-week-low of $193.34. At the end of the last trading period, Stryker closed at $200.88.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for ITT Inc ITT from Buy to Neutral. ITT earned $0.97 in the first quarter, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.54 and a 52-week-low of $64.08. At the end of the last trading period, ITT closed at $67.81.

For AMETEK Inc AME, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, AMETEK showed an EPS of $1.33, compared to $1.07 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AMETEK shows a 52-week-high of $148.07 and a 52-week-low of $106.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $112.35.

For Becton, Dickinson and Co BDX, Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Sell. In the second quarter, Becton, Dickinson showed an EPS of $3.18, compared to $3.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $280.62 and a 52-week-low of $231.46. At the end of the last trading period, Becton, Dickinson closed at $245.66.

Baird downgraded the previous rating for Dutch Bros Inc BROS from Outperform to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $81.40 and a 52-week-low of $20.05. Dutch Bros closed at $36.58 at the end of the last trading period.

For Silk Road Medical Inc SILK, Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Sell. Silk Road Medical earned $0.48 in the first quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.49 and a 52-week-low of $27.21. At the end of the last trading period, Silk Road Medical closed at $42.19.

For Pulmonx Corp LUNG, Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Pulmonx showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $45.49 and a 52-week-low of $13.79. Pulmonx closed at $17.30 at the end of the last trading period.

For Insulet Corp PODD, Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Insulet showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Insulet shows a 52-week-high of $324.81 and a 52-week-low of $181.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $235.51.

UBS downgraded the previous rating for T. Rowe Price Group Inc TROW from Neutral to Sell. In the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Gr showed an EPS of $2.62, compared to $3.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $224.56 and a 52-week-low of $104.72. T. Rowe Price Gr closed at $115.96 at the end of the last trading period.

For 1Life Healthcare Inc ONEM, Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to In-Line. For the first quarter, 1Life Healthcare had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. The current stock performance of 1Life Healthcare shows a 52-week-high of $31.63 and a 52-week-low of $5.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.55.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for CNX Resources Corp CNX was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, CNX Resources had an EPS of $0.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. The current stock performance of CNX Resources shows a 52-week-high of $24.21 and a 52-week-low of $10.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.19.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc PNFP was changed from Hold to Underperform. In the first quarter, Pinnacle Finl Partners showed an EPS of $1.65, compared to $1.61 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Pinnacle Finl Partners shows a 52-week-high of $111.31 and a 52-week-low of $67.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $74.26.

For Meta Platforms Inc META, Needham downgraded the previous rating of Hold to Underperform. Meta Platforms earned $2.72 in the first quarter, compared to $3.30 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $199.45 and a 52-week-low of $11.73. At the end of the last trading period, Meta Platforms closed at $170.88.

For Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU, Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Hold to Underperform. In the first quarter, Lululemon Athletica showed an EPS of $1.48, compared to $1.16 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $485.82 and a 52-week-low of $251.51. Lululemon Athletica closed at $293.39 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Under Armour Inc UAA was changed from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Under Armour showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.28 and a 52-week-low of $8.13. At the end of the last trading period, Under Armour closed at $8.97.

For AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC, Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to In-Line. AmerisourceBergen earned $3.22 in the second quarter, compared to $2.53 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $167.19 and a 52-week-low of $111.34. At the end of the last trading period, AmerisourceBergen closed at $142.55.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for O-I Glass Inc OI was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the first quarter, O-I Glass had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.94 and a 52-week-low of $10.64. At the end of the last trading period, O-I Glass closed at $13.49.

For New Relic Inc NEWR, Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, New Relic had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $129.70 and a 52-week-low of $41.66. At the end of the last trading period, New Relic closed at $56.33.

For Qorvo Inc QRVO, Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Qorvo earned $3.12 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.74 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Qorvo shows a 52-week-high of $201.46 and a 52-week-low of $90.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $99.41.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Fastly Inc FSLY from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the first quarter, Fastly showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fastly shows a 52-week-high of $58.62 and a 52-week-low of $9.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.50.

For DigitalOcean Holdings Inc DOCN, Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. DigitalOcean Holdings earned $0.07 in the first quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DigitalOcean Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $133.40 and a 52-week-low of $30.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.30.

For Moelis & Co MC, Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Peer Perform to Underperform. Moelis & Co earned $0.95 in the first quarter, compared to $1.02 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Moelis & Co shows a 52-week-high of $77.49 and a 52-week-low of $37.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.19.

For Piper Sandler Cos PIPR, Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Peer Perform. In the first quarter, Piper Sandler showed an EPS of $3.12, compared to $4.13 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $193.60 and a 52-week-low of $108.66. Piper Sandler closed at $111.86 at the end of the last trading period.

According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Kura Sushi USA Inc KRUS was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Kura Sushi USA had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.62 and a 52-week-low of $30.95. At the end of the last trading period, Kura Sushi USA closed at $72.29.

According to HC Wainwright & Co., the prior rating for CytomX Therapeutics Inc CTMX was changed from Buy to Neutral. CytomX Therapeutics earned $0.37 in the first quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.53 and a 52-week-low of $1.19. At the end of the last trading period, CytomX Therapeutics closed at $1.30.

For Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY, Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Occidental Petroleum showed an EPS of $2.12, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $74.04 and a 52-week-low of $21.62. Occidental Petroleum closed at $60.67 at the end of the last trading period.

For ManpowerGroup Inc MAN, JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, ManpowerGroup had an EPS of $1.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $123.84 and a 52-week-low of $73.90. ManpowerGroup closed at $78.61 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Upstart Holdings Inc UPST was changed from Neutral to Sell. Upstart Hldgs earned $0.61 in the first quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $401.49 and a 52-week-low of $25.43. At the end of the last trading period, Upstart Hldgs closed at $27.09.

According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA BLX was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Banco Latinoamericano showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.32 and a 52-week-low of $12.58. At the end of the last trading period, Banco Latinoamericano closed at $13.46.

Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for Duolingo Inc DUOL from Overweight to Sector Weight. In the first quarter, Duolingo showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $1.04 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $205.00 and a 52-week-low of $60.50. Duolingo closed at $110.09 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

EF Hutton initiated coverage on Hudson Technologies Inc HDSN with a Buy rating. The price target for Hudson Technologies is set to $11.00. For the first quarter, Hudson Technologies had an EPS of $0.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The current stock performance of Hudson Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $10.76 and a 52-week-low of $2.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.57.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Blucora Inc BCOR with an Overweight rating. The price target for Blucora is set to $22.00. For the first quarter, Blucora had an EPS of $1.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.40 and a 52-week-low of $14.51. At the end of the last trading period, Blucora closed at $18.32.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on System1 Inc SST with a Buy rating. The price target for System1 is set to $12.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.10 and a 52-week-low of $6.57. System1 closed at $7.78 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming Corp BYD. The price target seems to have been set at $86.00 for Boyd Gaming. In the first quarter, Boyd Gaming showed an EPS of $1.40, compared to $0.93 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.72 and a 52-week-low of $47.66. At the end of the last trading period, Boyd Gaming closed at $49.62.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts Inc RRR with a Hold rating. The price target for Red Rock Resorts is set to $36.00. In the first quarter, Red Rock Resorts showed an EPS of $0.77, compared to $1.48 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Red Rock Resorts shows a 52-week-high of $58.74 and a 52-week-low of $31.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.91.

With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands Inc KTB. The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Kontoor Brands. Kontoor Brands earned $1.43 in the first quarter, compared to $1.43 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.24 and a 52-week-low of $30.98. Kontoor Brands closed at $33.51 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group Ltd GIII with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for G-III Apparel Group is set to $20.00. In the first quarter, G-III Apparel Group showed an EPS of $0.72, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of G-III Apparel Group shows a 52-week-high of $35.12 and a 52-week-low of $19.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.79.

With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM. The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Affirm Holdings. Affirm Holdings earned $0.19 in the third quarter, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.65 and a 52-week-low of $13.64. At the end of the last trading period, Affirm Holdings closed at $23.34.

