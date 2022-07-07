Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 7, 2022

Upgrades

For Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc PPBI, Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. In the first quarter, Pacific Premier Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.70, compared to $0.72 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $45.24 and a 52-week-low of $27.92. Pacific Premier Bancorp closed at $30.08 at the end of the last trading period.

For Heritage Commerce Corp HTBK, Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. For the first quarter, Heritage Commerce had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The current stock performance of Heritage Commerce shows a 52-week-high of $12.94 and a 52-week-low of $10.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.82.

Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Lamar Advertising Co LAMR from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Lamar Advertising showed an EPS of $0.91, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lamar Advertising shows a 52-week-high of $124.32 and a 52-week-low of $83.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $88.41.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Allegiance Bancshares Inc ABTX was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Allegiance Bancshares had an EPS of $0.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.89. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.00 and a 52-week-low of $34.30. Allegiance Bancshares closed at $39.02 at the end of the last trading period.

Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TCBI from Outperform to Strong Buy. Texas Capital Bancshares earned $0.69 in the first quarter, compared to $1.33 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.60 and a 52-week-low of $48.79. At the end of the last trading period, Texas Capital Bancshares closed at $53.09.

For Regions Financial Corp RF, Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. Regions Financial earned $0.55 in the first quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.57 and a 52-week-low of $18.02. Regions Financial closed at $18.56 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for First Mid Bancshares Inc FMBH was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, First Mid Bancshares had an EPS of $0.96, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.88. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.84 and a 52-week-low of $35.05. At the end of the last trading period, First Mid Bancshares closed at $36.22.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for First Merchants Corp FRME was changed from Outperform to Strong Buy. For the first quarter, First Merchants had an EPS of $0.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.12 and a 52-week-low of $35.07. First Merchants closed at $35.87 at the end of the last trading period.

Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Carter Bankshares Inc CARE from Market Perform to Outperform. Carter Bankshares earned $0.36 in the first quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.99 and a 52-week-low of $10.02. Carter Bankshares closed at $13.15 at the end of the last trading period.

For Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc PNFP, Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Pinnacle Finl Partners showed an EPS of $1.65, compared to $1.61 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $111.31 and a 52-week-low of $67.90. Pinnacle Finl Partners closed at $72.46 at the end of the last trading period.

For PPL Corp PPL, Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Outperform. For the first quarter, PPL had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The current stock performance of PPL shows a 52-week-high of $30.71 and a 52-week-low of $24.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.05.

According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc ADVM was changed from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Adverum Biotechnologies had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.66 and a 52-week-low of $0.80. Adverum Biotechnologies closed at $1.23 at the end of the last trading period.

For EPR Properties EPR, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. EPR Props earned $1.10 in the first quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.38 and a 52-week-low of $41.14. At the end of the last trading period, EPR Props closed at $47.14.

According to BTIG, the prior rating for 1Life Healthcare Inc ONEM was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, 1Life Healthcare had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. The current stock performance of 1Life Healthcare shows a 52-week-high of $33.72 and a 52-week-low of $5.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.28.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Bank of N.T Butterfield & Son Ltd NTB was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, Bank of N.T Butterfield had an EPS of $0.90, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.83. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.69 and a 52-week-low of $28.67. At the end of the last trading period, Bank of N.T Butterfield closed at $30.94.

Daiwa Capital upgraded the previous rating for Merck & Co Inc MRK from Hold to Outperform. For the first quarter, Merck & Co had an EPS of $2.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.40. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $95.72 and a 52-week-low of $70.89. Merck & Co closed at $93.13 at the end of the last trading period.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Cerence Inc CRNC was changed from Underperform to Sector Perform. For the second quarter, Cerence had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.69. The current stock performance of Cerence shows a 52-week-high of $126.40 and a 52-week-low of $24.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.74.

Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for Tenaris SA TS from Hold to Buy. Tenaris earned $0.85 in the first quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.76 and a 52-week-low of $18.80. Tenaris closed at $22.89 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Preferred Bank PFBC was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Preferred Bank showed an EPS of $1.74, compared to $1.42 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $81.97 and a 52-week-low of $57.27. Preferred Bank closed at $69.27 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Scotiabank, the prior rating for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc CNR was changed from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. Cornerstone Building earned $0.66 in the first quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.61 and a 52-week-low of $13.51. Cornerstone Building closed at $24.54 at the end of the last trading period.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for FS Bancorp Inc FSBW from Outperform to Market Perform. FS Bancorp earned $0.81 in the first quarter, compared to $1.35 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.68 and a 52-week-low of $28.09. At the end of the last trading period, FS Bancorp closed at $28.76.

For Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP, Scotiabank downgraded the previous rating of Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. In the first quarter, Canadian Pacific Railway showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.71 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Canadian Pacific Railway shows a 52-week-high of $84.22 and a 52-week-low of $64.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $71.65.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Sierra Bancorp BSRR was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Sierra Bancorp had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.92 and a 52-week-low of $20.77. Sierra Bancorp closed at $21.42 at the end of the last trading period.

Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc DMAC from Outperform to Perform. For the first quarter, DiaMedica Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The current stock performance of DiaMedica Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $4.82 and a 52-week-low of $1.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.02.

Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for CytomX Therapeutics Inc CTMX from Buy to Hold. CytomX Therapeutics earned $0.37 in the first quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CytomX Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $7.53 and a 52-week-low of $1.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.97.

For Kohl's Corp KSS, Gordon Haskett downgraded the previous rating of Accumulate to Hold. For the first quarter, Kohl's had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.05. The current stock performance of Kohl's shows a 52-week-high of $64.38 and a 52-week-low of $27.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.37.

According to Argus Research, the prior rating for United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL was changed from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, United Airlines Holdings showed an EPS of $4.24, compared to $4.29 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $54.52 and a 52-week-low of $30.54. United Airlines Holdings closed at $36.66 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Bank OZK OZK was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Bank OZK showed an EPS of $1.02, compared to $1.11 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.39 and a 52-week-low of $34.79. At the end of the last trading period, Bank OZK closed at $37.82.

For PacWest Bancorp PACW, Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Strong Buy to Market Perform. PacWest Banc earned $1.01 in the first quarter, compared to $1.27 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $51.81 and a 52-week-low of $25.60. PacWest Banc closed at $26.96 at the end of the last trading period.

For Horizon Bancorp (IN) HBNC, Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Strong Buy to Outperform. For the first quarter, Horizon Bancorp had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.80 and a 52-week-low of $15.66. Horizon Bancorp closed at $17.82 at the end of the last trading period.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Dime Community Bancshares Inc DCOM from Strong Buy to Outperform. Dime Community Bancshares earned $0.82 in the first quarter, compared to $0.94 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.35 and a 52-week-low of $28.36. At the end of the last trading period, Dime Community Bancshares closed at $30.30.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for First Financial Corp THFF from Outperform to Market Perform. First Financial earned $1.67 in the first quarter, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.10 and a 52-week-low of $37.70. At the end of the last trading period, First Financial closed at $45.00.

For FVCBankcorp Inc FVCB, Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Strong Buy to Outperform. FVCBankcorp earned $0.46 in the first quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.90 and a 52-week-low of $16.43. At the end of the last trading period, FVCBankcorp closed at $18.97.

For Lakeland Bancorp Inc LBAI, Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Strong Buy to Outperform. For the first quarter, Lakeland Bancorp had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.69 and a 52-week-low of $14.40. At the end of the last trading period, Lakeland Bancorp closed at $14.82.

For Southern Copper Corp SCCO, Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Peer Perform to Underperform. For the first quarter, Southern Copper had an EPS of $1.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.99. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $79.31 and a 52-week-low of $46.50. Southern Copper closed at $48.76 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Meta Financial Group Inc CASH was changed from Strong Buy to Outperform. Meta Financial Group earned $1.73 in the second quarter, compared to $1.84 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Meta Financial Group shows a 52-week-high of $65.95 and a 52-week-low of $36.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.75.

For CytomX Therapeutics Inc CTMX, Wedbush downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, CytomX Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CytomX Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $7.53 and a 52-week-low of $1.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.97.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for SmartFinancial Inc SMBK from Strong Buy to Outperform. For the first quarter, SmartFinancial had an EPS of $0.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.63 and a 52-week-low of $22.63. SmartFinancial closed at $23.80 at the end of the last trading period.

According to TD Securities, the prior rating for Resolute Forest Products Inc RFP was changed from Buy to Hold. Resolute Forest Prods earned $2.26 in the first quarter, compared to $1.45 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Resolute Forest Prods shows a 52-week-high of $20.71 and a 52-week-low of $9.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.36.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for First Commonwealth Financial Corp FCF from Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, First Commonwealth had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.63 and a 52-week-low of $12.36. At the end of the last trading period, First Commonwealth closed at $13.58.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for CapStar Financial Holdings Inc CSTR was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, CapStar Finl Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.50 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CapStar Finl Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $22.74 and a 52-week-low of $18.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.57.

For Cambridge Bancorp CATC, Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Cambridge earned $1.89 in the first quarter, compared to $1.92 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $97.57 and a 52-week-low of $77.62. Cambridge closed at $82.45 at the end of the last trading period.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Live Oak Bancshares Inc LOB from Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Live Oak Bancshares had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.88. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $99.89 and a 52-week-low of $32.05. Live Oak Bancshares closed at $33.40 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Veritex Holdings Inc VBTX was changed from Strong Buy to Outperform. In the first quarter, Veritex Holdings showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Veritex Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $45.36 and a 52-week-low of $27.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.82.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for PNC Financial Services Group Inc PNC from Outperform to Market Perform. PNC Financial Services Gr earned $3.29 in the first quarter, compared to $4.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $228.14 and a 52-week-low of $149.51. At the end of the last trading period, PNC Financial Services Gr closed at $160.03.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Hilltop Holdings Inc HTH was changed from Market Perform to Underperform. In the first quarter, Hilltop Holdings showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $1.46 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.47 and a 52-week-low of $25.07. Hilltop Holdings closed at $27.42 at the end of the last trading period.

For Guaranty Bancshares Inc GNTY, Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Guaranty Bancshares had an EPS of $0.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.94. The current stock performance of Guaranty Bancshares shows a 52-week-high of $44.60 and a 52-week-low of $31.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.35.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Otis Worldwide Corp OTIS was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Otis Worldwide earned $0.77 in the first quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Otis Worldwide shows a 52-week-high of $92.84 and a 52-week-low of $66.97. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $71.26.

BTIG downgraded the previous rating for T2 Biosystems Inc TTOO from Buy to Neutral. T2 Biosystems earned $0.10 in the first quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of T2 Biosystems shows a 52-week-high of $1.23 and a 52-week-low of $0.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.16.

Berenberg downgraded the previous rating for Rio Tinto PLC RIO from Hold to Sell. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.51 and a 52-week-low of $56.02. At the end of the last trading period, Rio Tinto closed at $57.26.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Kohl's Corp KSS from Neutral to Underperform. In the first quarter, Kohl's showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $1.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.38 and a 52-week-low of $27.31. At the end of the last trading period, Kohl's closed at $27.37.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Sealed Air Corp SEE was changed from Buy to Neutral. Sealed Air earned $1.12 in the first quarter, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.72 and a 52-week-low of $53.87. At the end of the last trading period, Sealed Air closed at $58.43.

Baird downgraded the previous rating for Aspen Technology Inc AZPN from Outperform to Neutral. Aspen Technology earned $1.38 in the third quarter, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $210.59 and a 52-week-low of $122.29. At the end of the last trading period, Aspen Technology closed at $191.34.

Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for Vtex VTEX from Overweight to Sector Weight. For the first quarter, Vtex had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.36 and a 52-week-low of $2.74. Vtex closed at $3.09 at the end of the last trading period.

Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for Blend Labs Inc BLND from Overweight to Sector Weight. The current stock performance of Blend Labs shows a 52-week-high of $21.04 and a 52-week-low of $2.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.70.

UBS downgraded the previous rating for Kellogg Co K from Buy to Neutral. Kellogg earned $1.10 in the first quarter, compared to $1.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.56 and a 52-week-low of $59.54. At the end of the last trading period, Kellogg closed at $72.75.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc CNSL was changed from Neutral to Sell. For the first quarter, Consolidated Comms Hldgs had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.70 and a 52-week-low of $4.51. At the end of the last trading period, Consolidated Comms Hldgs closed at $6.98.

For Bank OZK OZK, Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Bank OZK earned $1.02 in the first quarter, compared to $1.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.39 and a 52-week-low of $34.79. At the end of the last trading period, Bank OZK closed at $37.82.

For Applied Molecular Transport Inc AMTI, Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Applied Molecular showed an EPS of $1.10, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.48 and a 52-week-low of $1.97. At the end of the last trading period, Applied Molecular closed at $2.32.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Boston Beer Co Inc SAM was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. Boston Beer Co earned $0.16 in the first quarter, compared to $5.26 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Boston Beer Co shows a 52-week-high of $990.40 and a 52-week-low of $287.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $306.23.

Mizuho downgraded the previous rating for CytomX Therapeutics Inc CTMX from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, CytomX Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The current stock performance of CytomX Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $7.53 and a 52-week-low of $1.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.97.

Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for CytomX Therapeutics Inc CTMX from Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, CytomX Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.53 and a 52-week-low of $1.50. CytomX Therapeutics closed at $1.97 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

With a Neutral rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Rover Group Inc ROVR. The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for Rover Group. For the first quarter, Rover Group had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.59 and a 52-week-low of $3.61. At the end of the last trading period, Rover Group closed at $4.05.

With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma Corp CTIC. The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for CTI BioPharma. CTI BioPharma earned $0.37 in the first quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.52 and a 52-week-low of $1.43. At the end of the last trading period, CTI BioPharma closed at $6.00.

With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Kalera PLC KAL. The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for Kalera. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.30 and a 52-week-low of $2.53. At the end of the last trading period, Kalera closed at $4.41.

With a Buy rating, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on New Relic Inc NEWR. The price target seems to have been set at $81.00 for New Relic. In the fourth quarter, New Relic showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $129.70 and a 52-week-low of $41.66. At the end of the last trading period, New Relic closed at $52.24.

With a Buy rating, EF Hutton initiated coverage on Superior Group Of Companies Inc SGC. The price target seems to have been set at $29.00 for Superior Gr of Cos. In the first quarter, Superior Gr of Cos showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.66 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Superior Gr of Cos shows a 52-week-high of $27.25 and a 52-week-low of $14.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.82.

With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on EVgo Inc EVGO. The price target seems to have been set at $5.50 for EVgo. The current stock performance of EVgo shows a 52-week-high of $19.59 and a 52-week-low of $5.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.60.

Needham initiated coverage on Duolingo Inc DUOL with a Buy rating. The price target for Duolingo is set to $115.00. In the first quarter, Duolingo showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $1.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Duolingo shows a 52-week-high of $205.00 and a 52-week-low of $60.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $96.95.

With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on GitLab Inc GTLB. The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for GitLab. In the first quarter, GitLab showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $137.00 and a 52-week-low of $30.74. GitLab closed at $56.01 at the end of the last trading period.

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc EYPT with a Buy rating. The price target for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is set to $21.00. For the first quarter, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.50. The current stock performance of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $21.50 and a 52-week-low of $7.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.79.

Mizuho initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics Inc BTAI with a Buy rating. The price target for BioXcel Therapeutics is set to $19.00. In the first quarter, BioXcel Therapeutics showed an EPS of $1.12, compared to $1.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.49 and a 52-week-low of $8.79. At the end of the last trading period, BioXcel Therapeutics closed at $15.85.

Mizuho initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc ITCI with a Buy rating. The price target for Intra-Cellular Therapies is set to $74.00. In the first quarter, Intra-Cellular Therapies showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.65 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.00 and a 52-week-low of $28.40. At the end of the last trading period, Intra-Cellular Therapies closed at $56.17.

With a Buy rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Athira Pharma Inc ATHA. The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for Athira Pharma. Athira Pharma earned $0.56 in the first quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.65 and a 52-week-low of $2.53. At the end of the last trading period, Athira Pharma closed at $3.39.

Mizuho initiated coverage on Alector Inc ALEC with a Buy rating. The price target for Alector is set to $15.00. In the first quarter, Alector showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.66 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.39 and a 52-week-low of $7.50. Alector closed at $11.56 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc CERE. The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg. Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg earned $0.46 in the first quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.16 and a 52-week-low of $19.59. Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg closed at $30.00 at the end of the last trading period.

Mizuho initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc HRMY with a Buy rating. The price target for Harmony Biosciences is set to $64.00. In the first quarter, Harmony Biosciences showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.60 and a 52-week-low of $25.09. Harmony Biosciences closed at $54.92 at the end of the last trading period.

