ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 10, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 10, 2022 10:10 AM | 8 min read

 

Upgrades

  • According to Wedbush, the prior rating for SciPlay Corp SCPL was changed from Neutral to Outperform. In the first quarter, SciPlay showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SciPlay shows a 52-week-high of $22.29 and a 52-week-low of $10.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.79.
  • For CME Group Inc CME, Atlantic Equities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the first quarter, CME Group had an EPS of $2.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.79. The stock has a 52-week-high of $256.94 and a 52-week-low of $185.79. At the end of the last trading period, CME Group closed at $197.93.
  • For Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE, JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the first quarter, Spirit Airlines showed an EPS of $1.60, compared to $2.48 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Spirit Airlines shows a 52-week-high of $35.87 and a 52-week-low of $15.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.29.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded the previous rating for Olema Pharmaceuticals inc OLMA from Neutral to Buy. Olema Pharmaceuticals earned $0.58 in the first quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.77 and a 52-week-low of $2.00. At the end of the last trading period, Olema Pharmaceuticals closed at $4.34.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • MoffettNathanson downgraded the previous rating for Electronic Arts Inc EA from Buy to Neutral. Electronic Arts earned $1.46 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.23 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $148.93 and a 52-week-low of $109.24. Electronic Arts closed at $135.81 at the end of the last trading period.
  • B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for DocuSign Inc DOCU from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, DocuSign showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $314.76 and a 52-week-low of $64.84. DocuSign closed at $87.36 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For iHeartMedia Inc IHRT, Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. iHeartMedia earned $0.33 in the first quarter, compared to $1.73 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.24 and a 52-week-low of $9.96. At the end of the last trading period, iHeartMedia closed at $10.97.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Lamar Advertising Co LAMR from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Lamar Advertising had an EPS of $0.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $124.32 and a 52-week-low of $89.14. Lamar Advertising closed at $93.31 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Netflix Inc NFLX was changed from Neutral to Sell. Netflix earned $3.53 in the first quarter, compared to $3.75 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $700.99 and a 52-week-low of $162.71. Netflix closed at $192.77 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Roblox Corp RBLX, Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Sell. In the first quarter, Roblox showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.60 and a 52-week-low of $21.65. At the end of the last trading period, Roblox closed at $30.50.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for eBay Inc EBAY from Neutral to Sell. For the first quarter, eBay had an EPS of $1.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $81.19 and a 52-week-low of $43.28. At the end of the last trading period, eBay closed at $46.69.
  • For Frontdoor Inc FTDR, Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Sell. Frontdoor earned $0.04 in the first quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Frontdoor shows a 52-week-high of $52.13 and a 52-week-low of $23.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.00.
  • According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Blueprint Medicines Corp BPMC was changed from Neutral to Sell. For the first quarter, Blueprint Medicines had an EPS of $1.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.72. The current stock performance of Blueprint Medicines shows a 52-week-high of $117.86 and a 52-week-low of $50.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $58.77.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • With an Outperform rating, Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on Vitru Ltd VTRU. The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for Vitru. Vitru earned $0.19 in the first quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.79 and a 52-week-low of $11.30. At the end of the last trading period, Vitru closed at $16.60.
  • With an Outperform rating, Barrington Research initiated coverage on ACV Auctions Inc ACVA. The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for ACV Auctions. ACV Auctions earned $0.19 in the first quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.97 and a 52-week-low of $7.45. At the end of the last trading period, ACV Auctions closed at $7.56.
  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on The Lion Electric Co LEV with a Buy rating. The price target for Lion Electric is set to $13.00. In the first quarter, Lion Electric showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.60 and a 52-week-low of $4.73. At the end of the last trading period, Lion Electric closed at $5.26.
  • With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on ProFrac Holding Corp PFHC. The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for ProFrac Holding. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.62 and a 52-week-low of $16.75. At the end of the last trading period, ProFrac Holding closed at $22.64.
  • Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on i3 Verticals Inc IIIV with an Overweight rating. The price target for i3 Verticals is set to $30.00. For the second quarter, i3 Verticals had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.97 and a 52-week-low of $17.80. At the end of the last trading period, i3 Verticals closed at $24.41.
  • With an Outperform rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics Inc DSGN. The price target seems to have been set at $21.00 for Design Therapeutics. Design Therapeutics earned $0.24 in the first quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Design Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $28.49 and a 52-week-low of $9.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.03.
  • CIBC initiated coverage on Clearway Energy Inc CWEN with a Neutral rating. The price target for Clearway Energy is set to $36.00. For the first quarter, Clearway Energy had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.75 and a 52-week-low of $25.39. At the end of the last trading period, Clearway Energy closed at $36.13.
  • MKM Partners initiated coverage on Snap-on Inc SNA with a Neutral rating. The price target for Snap-on is set to $238.00. In the first quarter, Snap-on showed an EPS of $4.00, compared to $3.50 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $247.29 and a 52-week-low of $197.75. At the end of the last trading period, Snap-on closed at $218.67.
  • With a Buy rating, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Standard Motor Products Inc SMP. The price target seems to have been set at $62.00 for Standard Motor Products. For the first quarter, Standard Motor Products had an EPS of $0.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.09 and a 52-week-low of $37.69. At the end of the last trading period, Standard Motor Products closed at $41.89.
  • With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences Inc RXDX. The price target seems to have been set at $53.00 for Prometheus Biosciences. For the first quarter, Prometheus Biosciences had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.67. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.96 and a 52-week-low of $19.79. At the end of the last trading period, Prometheus Biosciences closed at $26.35.
  • With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Flywire Corp FLYW. The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for Flywire. The current stock performance of Flywire shows a 52-week-high of $57.41 and a 52-week-low of $16.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.84.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RatingsUpgradesDowngradesInitiationIntraday UpdateAnalyst Ratings