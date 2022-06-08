Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 8, 2022

Upgrades

For Crescent Point Energy Corp CPG, Scotiabank upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. In the first quarter, Crescent Point Energy showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Crescent Point Energy shows a 52-week-high of $10.42 and a 52-week-low of $2.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.40.

For Enerplus Corp ERF, Scotiabank upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. For the first quarter, Enerplus had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The current stock performance of Enerplus shows a 52-week-high of $17.68 and a 52-week-low of $4.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.51.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Radius Health Inc RDUS from Underperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Radius Health showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.00 and a 52-week-low of $4.97. At the end of the last trading period, Radius Health closed at $7.10.

WBB Securities upgraded the previous rating for ContraFect Corp CFRX from Buy to Strong Buy. In the first quarter, ContraFect showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.75 and a 52-week-low of $2.11. ContraFect closed at $3.25 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

According to Scotiabank, the prior rating for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ was changed from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. Canadian Natural Res earned $2.26 in the first quarter, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Canadian Natural Res shows a 52-week-high of $70.60 and a 52-week-low of $29.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $68.64.

Scotiabank downgraded the previous rating for Montrose Environmental Group Inc MEG from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. For the first quarter, Montrose Environmental Gr had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $80.42 and a 52-week-low of $35.23. Montrose Environmental Gr closed at $38.93 at the end of the last trading period.

For The Scotts Miracle Gro Co SMG, Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Scotts Miracle Gro showed an EPS of $5.03, compared to $5.64 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $207.34 and a 52-week-low of $87.11. Scotts Miracle Gro closed at $102.18 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Cantor Fitzgerald, the prior rating for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc RIGL was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Rigel Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.62 and a 52-week-low of $1.59. Rigel Pharmaceuticals closed at $1.76 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Omeros Corp OMER from Buy to Neutral. Omeros earned $0.53 in the first quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.62 and a 52-week-low of $2.18. Omeros closed at $2.42 at the end of the last trading period.

Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Hanesbrands Inc HBI from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Hanesbrands showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.74 and a 52-week-low of $10.95. Hanesbrands closed at $11.85 at the end of the last trading period.

Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Kontoor Brands Inc KTB from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Kontoor Brands showed an EPS of $1.43, compared to $1.43 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.88 and a 52-week-low of $35.56. At the end of the last trading period, Kontoor Brands closed at $40.05.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Leidos Holdings Inc LDOS was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Leidos Holdings showed an EPS of $1.58, compared to $1.73 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Leidos Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $111.12 and a 52-week-low of $81.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $107.07.

Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp BAH from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Booz Allen Hamilton earned $0.86 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $91.46 and a 52-week-low of $69.68. Booz Allen Hamilton closed at $88.79 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Target Corp TGT from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Target showed an EPS of $2.19, compared to $3.69 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Target shows a 52-week-high of $268.98 and a 52-week-low of $145.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $155.98.

For Dutch Bros Inc BROS, JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $81.40 and a 52-week-low of $20.05. Dutch Bros closed at $40.26 at the end of the last trading period.

For Cazoo Group Ltd CZOO, Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.13 and a 52-week-low of $1.05. Cazoo Gr closed at $1.29 at the end of the last trading period.

For Moody's Corporation MCO, Atlantic Equities downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, Moody's had an EPS of $2.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.06. The current stock performance of Moody's shows a 52-week-high of $407.94 and a 52-week-low of $269.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $289.39.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Chart Industries Inc GTLS was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Chart Industries showed an EPS of $0.65, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $206.29 and a 52-week-low of $108.29. At the end of the last trading period, Chart Industries closed at $191.77.

For Altria Group Inc MO, Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. Altria Group earned $1.12 in the first quarter, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.05 and a 52-week-low of $42.53. At the end of the last trading period, Altria Group closed at $54.01.

Initiations

With a Equal-Weight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) PEBO. The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for Peoples Bancorp. In the first quarter, Peoples Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.88, compared to $0.90 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Peoples Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $34.63 and a 52-week-low of $26.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.95.

With a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Weatherford International PLC WFRD. The price target seems to have been set at $49.00 for Weatherford International. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.16 and a 52-week-low of $13.82. At the end of the last trading period, Weatherford International closed at $34.18.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on IVERIC bio Inc ISEE with a Buy rating. The price target for IVERIC bio is set to $30.00. IVERIC bio earned $0.29 in the first quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of IVERIC bio shows a 52-week-high of $19.34 and a 52-week-low of $5.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.98.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on IVERIC bio Inc ISEE with a Buy rating. The price target for IVERIC bio is set to $18.00. IVERIC bio earned $0.29 in the first quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.34 and a 52-week-low of $5.72. At the end of the last trading period, IVERIC bio closed at $10.98.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics Inc UNCY. The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for Unicycive Therapeutics. Unicycive Therapeutics earned $0.24 in the first quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Unicycive Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $8.73 and a 52-week-low of $0.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.05.

With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Weatherford International PLC WFRD. The price target seems to have been set at $43.00 for Weatherford International. The current stock performance of Weatherford International shows a 52-week-high of $40.16 and a 52-week-low of $13.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.18.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on Ares Management Corp ARES with a Market Perform rating. Ares Management earned $0.65 in the first quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ares Management shows a 52-week-high of $90.08 and a 52-week-low of $56.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $73.18.

With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital Inc OWL. The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Blue Owl Cap. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.89 and a 52-week-low of $9.94. Blue Owl Cap closed at $12.52 at the end of the last trading period.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group Inc CG with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Carlyle Group is set to $60.00. Carlyle Group earned $0.74 in the first quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.62 and a 52-week-low of $34.62. At the end of the last trading period, Carlyle Group closed at $39.50.

For TPG Inc TPG, JMP Securities initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.40 and a 52-week-low of $24.78. At the end of the last trading period, TPG closed at $28.22.

With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Canaan Inc CAN. The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for Canaan. For the first quarter, Canaan had an EPS of $0.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.19 and a 52-week-low of $2.56. Canaan closed at $3.81 at the end of the last trading period.

Needham initiated coverage on IonQ Inc IONQ with a Buy rating. The price target for IonQ is set to $9.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.90 and a 52-week-low of $4.16. IonQ closed at $5.52 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing Inc RGTI. The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for Rigetti Computing. The current stock performance of Rigetti Computing shows a 52-week-high of $11.37 and a 52-week-low of $5.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.73.

Wedbush initiated coverage on Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM with an Underperform rating. The price target for Affirm Holdings is set to $15.00. In the third quarter, Affirm Holdings showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $1.06 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.65 and a 52-week-low of $13.64. At the end of the last trading period, Affirm Holdings closed at $24.35.

See all analyst ratings initiations.