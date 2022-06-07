Why Exxon Mobil Stock Hit 52-Week Highs Today

Exxon Mobil Corp XOM shares are trading higher Tuesday following bullish analyst coverage.
Evercore ISI Group analyst Stephen Richardson upgraded Exxon Mobil from an In-Line rating to an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $88 to $120.
Credit Suisse analyst Manav Gupta maintained Exxon Mobil with a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $102 to $115, citing rising natural gas prices.
Exxon Mobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces and refines oil around the world.
XOM Price Action: Exxon Mobil shares are making new 52-week highs on Tuesday.
The stock was up 2.74% at $101.55 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Photo: Kristina Kasputienė from Pixabay.
