Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 7, 2022

Upgrades

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Arch Resources Inc ARCH was changed from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Arch Resources showed an EPS of $13.08, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Arch Resources shows a 52-week-high of $183.53 and a 52-week-low of $49.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $159.85.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for BHP Group Ltd BHP was changed from Hold to Buy. NoneAt the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $80.50 and a 52-week-low of $51.88. BHP Group closed at $66.78 at the end of the last trading period.

Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Exxon Mobil Corp XOM from In-Line to Outperform. For the first quarter, Exxon Mobil had an EPS of $2.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.78 and a 52-week-low of $52.10. At the end of the last trading period, Exxon Mobil closed at $98.84.

According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for McKesson Corp MCK was changed from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, McKesson showed an EPS of $5.83, compared to $5.05 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of McKesson shows a 52-week-high of $339.94 and a 52-week-low of $184.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $317.66.

According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC was changed from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, AmerisourceBergen had an EPS of $3.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.53. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $167.19 and a 52-week-low of $111.34. AmerisourceBergen closed at $146.89 at the end of the last trading period.

JMP Securities upgraded the previous rating for Mirati Therapeutics Inc MRTX from Market Perform to Market Outperform. For the first quarter, Mirati Therapeutics had an EPS of $3.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.67. The stock has a 52-week-high of $195.99 and a 52-week-low of $32.96. At the end of the last trading period, Mirati Therapeutics closed at $43.16.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Plexus Corp PLXS was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Plexus had an EPS of $0.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.49. The current stock performance of Plexus shows a 52-week-high of $99.12 and a 52-week-low of $72.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $84.76.

For XP Inc XP, UBS upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, XP showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.08 and a 52-week-low of $17.89. At the end of the last trading period, XP closed at $22.83.

For Lear Corp LEA, Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. Lear earned $1.80 in the first quarter, compared to $3.73 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $204.91 and a 52-week-low of $122.67. Lear closed at $140.81 at the end of the last trading period.

For Tyler Technologies Inc TYL, Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. Tyler Technologies earned $1.90 in the first quarter, compared to $1.43 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $557.55 and a 52-week-low of $327.97. At the end of the last trading period, Tyler Technologies closed at $356.42.

For Liberty Global PLC LBTYA, Berenberg upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Liberty Global showed an EPS of $1.88, compared to $2.37 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Liberty Global shows a 52-week-high of $30.58 and a 52-week-low of $21.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.07.

For Peabody Energy Corp BTU, Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Peabody Energy showed an EPS of $0.87, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.29 and a 52-week-low of $6.78. Peabody Energy closed at $26.07 at the end of the last trading period.

Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for Ramaco Resources Inc METC from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Ramaco Resources showed an EPS of $0.92, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.73 and a 52-week-low of $5.27. At the end of the last trading period, Ramaco Resources closed at $15.01.

Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for Vale SA VALE from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Vale had an EPS of $0.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.09. The current stock performance of Vale shows a 52-week-high of $23.18 and a 52-week-low of $11.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.54.

Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for Warrior Met Coal Inc HCC from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Warrior Met Coal had an EPS of $2.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.95 and a 52-week-low of $15.81. At the end of the last trading period, Warrior Met Coal closed at $36.63.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Novo Nordisk A/S NVO from Neutral to Overweight. For the first quarter, Novo Nordisk had an EPS of $0.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.88. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $122.16 and a 52-week-low of $79.84. Novo Nordisk closed at $112.15 at the end of the last trading period.

For Rio Tinto PLC RIO, Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. The current stock performance of Rio Tinto shows a 52-week-high of $89.85 and a 52-week-low of $59.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $75.91.

Downgrades

For NRG Energy Inc NRG, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. In the first quarter, NRG Energy showed an EPS of $7.17, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.82 and a 52-week-low of $33.63. NRG Energy closed at $46.23 at the end of the last trading period.

For GrafTech International Ltd EAF, Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. GrafTech International earned $0.48 in the first quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.38 and a 52-week-low of $7.81. GrafTech International closed at $9.06 at the end of the last trading period.

HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the previous rating for TherapeuticsMD Inc TXMD from Buy to Neutral. TherapeuticsMD earned $4.72 in the first quarter, compared to $5.55 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.99 and a 52-week-low of $0.15. At the end of the last trading period, TherapeuticsMD closed at $9.97.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp BAH was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Booz Allen Hamilton earned $0.86 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Booz Allen Hamilton shows a 52-week-high of $91.46 and a 52-week-low of $69.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $88.03.

For Leidos Holdings Inc LDOS, Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Leidos Holdings had an EPS of $1.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.73. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $111.12 and a 52-week-low of $81.07. Leidos Holdings closed at $105.92 at the end of the last trading period.

For Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY, Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to In-Line. Occidental Petroleum earned $2.12 in the first quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.04 and a 52-week-low of $21.62. At the end of the last trading period, Occidental Petroleum closed at $69.61.

Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for Devon Energy Corp DVN from Outperform to In-Line. Devon Energy earned $1.88 in the first quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Devon Energy shows a 52-week-high of $79.19 and a 52-week-low of $24.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $77.05.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc PRAX from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Praxis Precision Medicine had an EPS of $1.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.71. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.56 and a 52-week-low of $1.82. Praxis Precision Medicine closed at $1.88 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Science 37 Holdings Inc SNCE. The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Science 37 Hldgs. For the first quarter, Science 37 Hldgs had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.28. The current stock performance of Science 37 Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $15.10 and a 52-week-low of $2.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.18.

William Blair initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY with an Outperform rating. In the first quarter, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $1.49, compared to $1.64 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $212.00 and a 52-week-low of $117.58. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals closed at $131.63 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Speculative Buy rating, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on ContextLogic Inc WISH. The price target seems to have been set at $1.75 for ContextLogic. For the first quarter, ContextLogic had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The current stock performance of ContextLogic shows a 52-week-high of $15.18 and a 52-week-low of $1.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.99.

For RLI Corp RLI, Raymond James initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. In the first quarter, RLI showed an EPS of $1.43, compared to $0.87 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $121.93 and a 52-week-low of $96.22. At the end of the last trading period, RLI closed at $119.43.

Seaport Global initiated coverage on ProFrac Holding Corp PFHC with a Buy rating. The price target for ProFrac Holding is set to $26.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.45 and a 52-week-low of $16.75. At the end of the last trading period, ProFrac Holding closed at $20.21.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on TransCode Therapeutics Inc RNAZ with a Buy rating. The price target for TransCode Therapeutics is set to $10.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.00 and a 52-week-low of $1.52. At the end of the last trading period, TransCode Therapeutics closed at $1.76.

With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on ProFrac Holding Corp PFHC. The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for ProFrac Holding. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.45 and a 52-week-low of $16.75. At the end of the last trading period, ProFrac Holding closed at $20.21.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ProFrac Holding Corp PFHC with an Overweight rating. The price target for ProFrac Holding is set to $30.00. The current stock performance of ProFrac Holding shows a 52-week-high of $20.45 and a 52-week-low of $16.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.21.

With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on Marqeta Inc MQ. The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Marqeta. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.90 and a 52-week-low of $6.05. At the end of the last trading period, Marqeta closed at $11.57.

With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ProFrac Holding Corp PFHC. The price target seems to have been set at $31.50 for ProFrac Holding. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.45 and a 52-week-low of $16.75. ProFrac Holding closed at $20.21 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on ProFrac Holding Corp PFHC. The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for ProFrac Holding. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.45 and a 52-week-low of $16.75. At the end of the last trading period, ProFrac Holding closed at $20.21.

