Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 6, 2022

Upgrades

For Ryder System Inc R, Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Peer Perform. Ryder System earned $3.59 in the first quarter, compared to $1.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.05 and a 52-week-low of $61.71. At the end of the last trading period, Ryder System closed at $81.60.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for CAE Inc CAE was changed from Underperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, CAE had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The current stock performance of CAE shows a 52-week-high of $34.19 and a 52-week-low of $20.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.93.

For Ardagh Metal Packaging SA AMBP, Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.43 and a 52-week-low of $5.35. At the end of the last trading period, Ardagh Metal Packaging closed at $6.75.

According to Edward Jones, the prior rating for American Express Co AXP was changed from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, American Express showed an EPS of $2.73, compared to $2.74 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of American Express shows a 52-week-high of $199.55 and a 52-week-low of $149.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $166.83.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD from Equal-Weight to Overweight. CrowdStrike Holdings earned $0.31 in the first quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $298.48 and a 52-week-low of $130.00. At the end of the last trading period, CrowdStrike Holdings closed at $162.10.

For Spotify Technology SA SPOT, Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Spotify Technology showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $305.60 and a 52-week-low of $89.03. At the end of the last trading period, Spotify Technology closed at $112.23.

For Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU, Bernstein upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Lululemon Athletica had an EPS of $1.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.16. The stock has a 52-week-high of $485.82 and a 52-week-low of $251.51. At the end of the last trading period, Lululemon Athletica closed at $300.80.

For American Software Inc AMSWA, B. Riley Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. American Software earned $0.11 in the third quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.27 and a 52-week-low of $15.02. At the end of the last trading period, American Software closed at $17.08.

Stifel upgraded the previous rating for Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB from Sell to Hold. In the third quarter, Aurora Cannabis showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $0.67 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Aurora Cannabis shows a 52-week-high of $10.64 and a 52-week-low of $1.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.60.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for ResMed Inc RMD was changed from Sector Perform to Outperform. ResMed earned $1.32 in the third quarter, compared to $1.30 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ResMed shows a 52-week-high of $301.34 and a 52-week-low of $189.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $208.31.

Downgrades

According to CLSA, the prior rating for Futu Holdings Ltd FUTU was changed from Underperform to Sell. In the first quarter, Futu Holdings showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $1.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Futu Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $181.44 and a 52-week-low of $21.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.86.

For Turning Point Therapeutics Inc TPTX, Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Turning Point had an EPS of $1.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.73. The current stock performance of Turning Point shows a 52-week-high of $83.06 and a 52-week-low of $23.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $74.59.

According to HC Wainwright & Co., the prior rating for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc TPTX was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Turning Point had an EPS of $1.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.73. The current stock performance of Turning Point shows a 52-week-high of $83.06 and a 52-week-low of $23.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $74.59.

For L.B. Foster Co FSTR, B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. L.B. Foster earned $0.15 in the first quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.39 and a 52-week-low of $12.04. L.B. Foster closed at $13.09 at the end of the last trading period.

UBS downgraded the previous rating for Edison International EIX from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Edison had an EPS of $1.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $73.32 and a 52-week-low of $54.14. Edison closed at $69.78 at the end of the last trading period.

RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc DNB from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the first quarter, Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.88 and a 52-week-low of $14.30. At the end of the last trading period, Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs closed at $16.45.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY from Outperform to Market Perform. Bristol-Myers Squibb earned $1.96 in the first quarter, compared to $1.74 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bristol-Myers Squibb shows a 52-week-high of $78.61 and a 52-week-low of $53.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $75.17.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Modiv Inc MDV. The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Modiv. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $89.99 and a 52-week-low of $15.01. Modiv closed at $18.72 at the end of the last trading period.

ThinkEquity initiated coverage on Pyxis Tankers Inc PXS with a Buy rating. The price target for Pyxis Tankers is set to $5.00. For the first quarter, Pyxis Tankers had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The current stock performance of Pyxis Tankers shows a 52-week-high of $2.99 and a 52-week-low of $0.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.65.

With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Hanover Bancorp Inc HNVR. The price target seems to have been set at $25.50 for Hanover Bancorp. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.68 and a 52-week-low of $20.11. At the end of the last trading period, Hanover Bancorp closed at $20.61.

With a Buy rating, Maxim Group initiated coverage on LM Funding America Inc LMFA. The price target seems to have been set at $4.00 for LM Funding America. In the first quarter, LM Funding America showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.80 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.81 and a 52-week-low of $1.06. At the end of the last trading period, LM Funding America closed at $1.38.

With an Underperform rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics Inc RLAY. The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Relay Therapeutics. In the first quarter, Relay Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Relay Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $38.60 and a 52-week-low of $14.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.53.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SEMrush Holdings Inc SEMR with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for SEMrush Hldgs is set to $13.00. For the first quarter, SEMrush Hldgs had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.48 and a 52-week-low of $7.41. SEMrush Hldgs closed at $11.01 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Hanover Bancorp Inc HNVR. The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Hanover Bancorp. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.68 and a 52-week-low of $20.11. Hanover Bancorp closed at $20.61 at the end of the last trading period.

Raymond James initiated coverage on DoorDash Inc DASH with a Market Perform rating. DoorDash earned $0.48 in the first quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DoorDash shows a 52-week-high of $257.25 and a 52-week-low of $57.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $68.04.

With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Bausch & Lomb Corp BLCO. The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Bausch & Lomb. The current stock performance of Bausch & Lomb shows a 52-week-high of $20.20 and a 52-week-low of $15.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.61.

With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV VLRS. The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Controladora Vuela. In the first quarter, Controladora Vuela showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.58 and a 52-week-low of $12.40. At the end of the last trading period, Controladora Vuela closed at $14.90.

With an Outperform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Selecta Biosciences Inc SELB. The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for Selecta Biosciences. Selecta Biosciences earned $0.08 in the first quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.28 and a 52-week-low of $0.65. At the end of the last trading period, Selecta Biosciences closed at $0.88.

With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on GXO Logistics Inc GXO. The price target seems to have been set at $64.00 for GXO Logistics. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.92 and a 52-week-low of $49.28. At the end of the last trading period, GXO Logistics closed at $54.43.

With a Buy rating, China Renaissance initiated coverage on Grab Holdings Inc GRAB. The price target seems to have been set at $4.20 for Grab Hldgs. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.29 and a 52-week-low of $2.26. Grab Hldgs closed at $2.54 at the end of the last trading period.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN with an Underperform rating. The price target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is set to $536.00. In the first quarter, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $11.49, compared to $9.89 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $747.42 and a 52-week-low of $499.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals closed at $630.35 at the end of the last trading period.

