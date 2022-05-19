Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 19, 2022

Upgrades

BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating for Public Storage PSA from Market Perform to Outperform. Public Storage earned $3.65 in the first quarter, compared to $3.08 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Public Storage shows a 52-week-high of $421.76 and a 52-week-low of $270.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $306.90.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Reinsurance Group of America Inc RGA from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Reinsurance Group had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.24. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $128.93 and a 52-week-low of $94.32. Reinsurance Group closed at $121.10 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

Williams Capital downgraded the previous rating for Under Armour Inc UAA from Buy to Hold. Under Armour earned $0.01 in the first quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.28 and a 52-week-low of $9.91. Under Armour closed at $10.53 at the end of the last trading period.

DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating for Winnebago Industries Inc WGO from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Winnebago Industries showed an EPS of $3.14, compared to $2.12 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $80.30 and a 52-week-low of $49.56. Winnebago Industries closed at $49.89 at the end of the last trading period.

For Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK, Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Bank of New York Mellon had an EPS of $0.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.63 and a 52-week-low of $41.77. Bank of New York Mellon closed at $43.29 at the end of the last trading period.

DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating for Thor Industries Inc THO from Neutral to Underperform. For the second quarter, Thor Industries had an EPS of $4.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of $132.78 and a 52-week-low of $73.50. At the end of the last trading period, Thor Industries closed at $74.73.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Physicians Realty Trust DOC was changed from Neutral to Underperform. Physicians Realty Trust earned $0.27 in the first quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Physicians Realty Trust shows a 52-week-high of $19.59 and a 52-week-low of $16.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.90.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Union Pacific Corp UNP was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Union Pacific showed an EPS of $2.57, compared to $2.00 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $278.94 and a 52-week-low of $195.68. At the end of the last trading period, Union Pacific closed at $224.99.

For Norfolk Southern Corp NSC, Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Norfolk Southern earned $2.93 in the first quarter, compared to $2.66 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $299.19 and a 52-week-low of $237.18. Norfolk Southern closed at $237.57 at the end of the last trading period.

For CSX Corp CSX, Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, CSX had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.15 and a 52-week-low of $29.48. At the end of the last trading period, CSX closed at $32.32.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Healthpeak Properties Inc PEAK was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Healthpeak Properties showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Healthpeak Properties shows a 52-week-high of $37.69 and a 52-week-low of $29.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.07.

BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for Life Storage Inc LSI from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Life Storage showed an EPS of $1.44, compared to $1.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $154.45 and a 52-week-low of $94.97. At the end of the last trading period, Life Storage closed at $110.74.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Primerica Inc PRI was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Primerica showed an EPS of $2.11, compared to $2.44 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Primerica shows a 52-week-high of $179.50 and a 52-week-low of $113.99. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $123.88.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Under Armour Inc UAA was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Under Armour earned $0.01 in the first quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.28 and a 52-week-low of $9.91. At the end of the last trading period, Under Armour closed at $10.53.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Wipro Ltd WIT was changed from Neutral to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Wipro showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Wipro shows a 52-week-high of $9.96 and a 52-week-low of $6.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.01.

Stifel downgraded the previous rating for Target Corp TGT from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Target showed an EPS of $2.19, compared to $3.69 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $268.98 and a 52-week-low of $155.20. Target closed at $161.61 at the end of the last trading period.

For UWM Holdings Corp UWMC, Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. In the first quarter, UWM Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.98 and a 52-week-low of $3.38. At the end of the last trading period, UWM Hldgs closed at $4.01.

For Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc SCHN, Keybanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Sector Weight. For the second quarter, Schnitzer Steel Indus had an EPS of $1.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.51. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $59.70 and a 52-week-low of $35.34. Schnitzer Steel Indus closed at $37.36 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, Univest Securities initiated coverage on Euroseas Ltd ESEA. The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for Euroseas. Euroseas earned $3.17 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.17 and a 52-week-low of $13.72. Euroseas closed at $24.97 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging SA AMBP. The price target seems to have been set at $7.20 for Ardagh Metal Packaging. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.43 and a 52-week-low of $5.83. Ardagh Metal Packaging closed at $5.86 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Dorman Products Inc DORM. The price target seems to have been set at $129.00 for Dorman Products. In the first quarter, Dorman Products showed an EPS of $1.29, compared to $1.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Dorman Products shows a 52-week-high of $122.96 and a 52-week-low of $88.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $98.13.

See all analyst ratings initiations.