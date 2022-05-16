Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 16, 2022

Upgrades

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the previous rating for Rocket Companies Inc RKT from Underperform to Market Perform. Rocket Companies earned $0.15 in the first quarter, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Rocket Companies shows a 52-week-high of $22.68 and a 52-week-low of $6.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.11.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA from Underweight to Overweight. Alibaba Group Holding earned $2.65 in the third quarter, compared to $3.38 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $230.89 and a 52-week-low of $73.28. Alibaba Group Holding closed at $87.99 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for iQIYI Inc IQ from Underweight to Overweight. iQIYI earned $0.35 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.12 and a 52-week-low of $1.86. iQIYI closed at $2.97 at the end of the last trading period.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Zhihu Inc ZH was changed from Underweight to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.85 and a 52-week-low of $1.23. Zhihu closed at $1.36 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Sidoti & Co., the prior rating for EMCOR Group Inc EME was changed from Neutral to Buy. EMCOR Gr earned $1.39 in the first quarter, compared to $1.54 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $135.98 and a 52-week-low of $99.72. EMCOR Gr closed at $102.31 at the end of the last trading period.

Nomura Instinet upgraded the previous rating for Agora Inc API from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Agora had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.32 and a 52-week-low of $5.62. At the end of the last trading period, Agora closed at $6.61.

For Stepan Co SCL, BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Stepan had an EPS of $1.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.82. The current stock performance of Stepan shows a 52-week-high of $138.45 and a 52-week-low of $95.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $105.74.

For CME Group Inc CME, Argus Research upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, CME Group showed an EPS of $2.11, compared to $1.79 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $256.94 and a 52-week-low of $185.79. CME Group closed at $200.10 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for NIO Inc NIO was changed from Neutral to Buy. NIO earned $0.16 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.13 and a 52-week-low of $11.67. At the end of the last trading period, NIO closed at $14.31.

According to Susquehanna, the prior rating for EPAM Systems Inc EPAM was changed from Neutral to Positive. In the first quarter, EPAM Sys showed an EPS of $2.49, compared to $1.81 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $725.40 and a 52-week-low of $168.59. EPAM Sys closed at $319.25 at the end of the last trading period.

For Harpoon Therapeutics Inc HARP, Wedbush upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Harpoon Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Harpoon Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $22.74 and a 52-week-low of $1.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.00.

According to Northcoast Research, the prior rating for Shake Shack Inc SHAK was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Shake Shack had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The current stock performance of Shake Shack shows a 52-week-high of $111.49 and a 52-week-low of $41.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.33.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for StepStone Group Inc STEP was changed from Sector Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, StepStone Group had an EPS of $0.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The current stock performance of StepStone Group shows a 52-week-high of $55.19 and a 52-week-low of $22.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.30.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Cigna Corp CI from Neutral to Overweight. In the first quarter, Cigna showed an EPS of $6.01, compared to $4.73 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cigna shows a 52-week-high of $269.97 and a 52-week-low of $191.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $259.19.

For HF Sinclair Corp DINO, Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, HF Sinclair had an EPS of $0.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. The current stock performance of HF Sinclair shows a 52-week-high of $47.58 and a 52-week-low of $34.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.86.

Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Inter Parfums Inc IPAR from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Inter Parfums showed an EPS of $1.10, compared to $0.82 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Inter Parfums shows a 52-week-high of $108.35 and a 52-week-low of $67.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $73.00.

UBS upgraded the previous rating for Citizens Financial Group Inc CFG from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Citizens Financial Group had an EPS of $1.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.41. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.00 and a 52-week-low of $36.83. At the end of the last trading period, Citizens Financial Group closed at $37.94.

Wedbush upgraded the previous rating for Netflix Inc NFLX from Neutral to Outperform. For the first quarter, Netflix had an EPS of $3.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.75. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $700.99 and a 52-week-low of $162.71. Netflix closed at $187.64 at the end of the last trading period.

For Duke Realty Corp DRE, BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Duke Realty showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $66.22 and a 52-week-low of $44.13. Duke Realty closed at $53.62 at the end of the last trading period.

For Viant Technology Inc DSP, UBS upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Viant Technology had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.46 and a 52-week-low of $4.59. At the end of the last trading period, Viant Technology closed at $5.13.

For The Trade Desk Inc TTD, Stifel upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Trade Desk showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Trade Desk shows a 52-week-high of $628.04 and a 52-week-low of $39.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $51.92.

For Signify Health Inc SGFY, Baird upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. Signify Health earned $0.06 in the first quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.91 and a 52-week-low of $10.70. At the end of the last trading period, Signify Health closed at $13.12.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Pinduoduo Inc PDD from Underweight to Overweight. Pinduoduo earned $0.92 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Pinduoduo shows a 52-week-high of $143.11 and a 52-week-low of $23.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.72.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for KE Holdings Inc BEKE from Underweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, KE Holdings had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The current stock performance of KE Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $54.49 and a 52-week-low of $7.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.53.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for JD.com Inc JD from Underweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, JD.com had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $92.69 and a 52-week-low of $41.56. JD.com closed at $51.55 at the end of the last trading period.

For Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd DDL, JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Overweight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.00 and a 52-week-low of $2.51. At the end of the last trading period, Dingdong (Cayman) closed at $4.75.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Dada Nexus Ltd DADA from Neutral to Overweight. The current stock performance of Dada Nexus shows a 52-week-high of $32.50 and a 52-week-low of $5.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.55.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Bilibili Inc BILI from Underweight to Neutral. Bilibili earned $0.66 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $129.24 and a 52-week-low of $14.93. At the end of the last trading period, Bilibili closed at $20.60.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Baozun Inc BZUN from Underweight to Neutral. Baozun earned $0.17 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Baozun shows a 52-week-high of $38.15 and a 52-week-low of $5.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.64.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Baidu Inc BIDU was changed from Underweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Baidu had an EPS of $1.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.08. The current stock performance of Baidu shows a 52-week-high of $209.17 and a 52-week-low of $101.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $116.94.

Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI from Neutral to Overweight. SoFi Technologies earned $0.14 in the first quarter, compared to $1.61 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.95 and a 52-week-low of $4.82. At the end of the last trading period, SoFi Technologies closed at $6.75.

For Hyatt Hotels Corp H, Berenberg upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Hold. In the first quarter, Hyatt Hotels showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $3.57 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hyatt Hotels shows a 52-week-high of $108.10 and a 52-week-low of $67.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $83.60.

Downgrades

For Kintara Therapeutics Inc KTRA, Dawson James downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Kintara Therapeutics earned $0.11 in the third quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.85 and a 52-week-low of $0.14. At the end of the last trading period, Kintara Therapeutics closed at $0.19.

OTR Global downgraded the previous rating for Foot Locker Inc FL from Positive to Mixed. For the fourth quarter, Foot Locker had an EPS of $1.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.55. The current stock performance of Foot Locker shows a 52-week-high of $66.71 and a 52-week-low of $26.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.77.

Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating for Doma Holdings Inc DOMA from Outperform to Perform. The current stock performance of Doma Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $9.29 and a 52-week-low of $1.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.83.

Susquehanna downgraded the previous rating for Taboola.com Ltd TBLA from Positive to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.44 and a 52-week-low of $3.23. At the end of the last trading period, Taboola.com closed at $3.35.

For Shift Technologies Inc SFT, Benchmark downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Shift Technologies earned $0.70 in the first quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.75 and a 52-week-low of $1.03. At the end of the last trading period, Shift Technologies closed at $1.20.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Compx International Inc CIX was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the first quarter, Compx Intl showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.90 and a 52-week-low of $18.32. Compx Intl closed at $22.26 at the end of the last trading period.

For Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC, Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Marathon Petroleum showed an EPS of $1.49, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $96.90 and a 52-week-low of $50.19. Marathon Petroleum closed at $95.88 at the end of the last trading period.

Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Dime Community Bancshares Inc DCOM from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Dime Community Bancshares earned $0.82 in the first quarter, compared to $0.94 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.35 and a 52-week-low of $29.21. Dime Community Bancshares closed at $30.68 at the end of the last trading period.

For FirstEnergy Corp FE, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, FirstEnergy had an EPS of $0.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.69. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.85 and a 52-week-low of $35.42. FirstEnergy closed at $42.51 at the end of the last trading period.

For FIGS Inc FIGS, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.40 and a 52-week-low of $9.23. FIGS closed at $9.64 at the end of the last trading period.

BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for Nielsen Holdings PLC NLSN from Outperform to Market Perform. Nielsen Holdings earned $0.45 in the first quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Nielsen Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $28.21 and a 52-week-low of $16.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.14.

Baird downgraded the previous rating for InnovAge Holding Corp INNV from Outperform to Neutral. InnovAge Holding earned $0.02 in the third quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of InnovAge Holding shows a 52-week-high of $23.60 and a 52-week-low of $3.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.13.

Baird downgraded the previous rating for Bandwidth Inc BAND from Outperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Bandwidth showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $145.97 and a 52-week-low of $17.71. Bandwidth closed at $21.10 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Baird, the prior rating for Twilio Inc TWLO was changed from Outperform to Neutral. Twilio earned $0.00 in the first quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $412.68 and a 52-week-low of $87.67. Twilio closed at $110.79 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Baird, the prior rating for RingCentral Inc RNG was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, RingCentral showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $315.00 and a 52-week-low of $59.04. At the end of the last trading period, RingCentral closed at $69.30.

For Switch Inc SWCH, Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Strong Buy to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Switch had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.84 and a 52-week-low of $17.72. Switch closed at $33.47 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Switch Inc SWCH was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Switch showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.84 and a 52-week-low of $17.72. Switch closed at $33.47 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

With an Outperform rating, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on SVF Investment Corp 3 SVFC. The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for SVF Inv Corp 3. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.24 and a 52-week-low of $9.65. At the end of the last trading period, SVF Inv Corp 3 closed at $9.94.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RH RH with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for RH is set to $400.00. In the fourth quarter, RH showed an EPS of $5.66, compared to $5.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $744.56 and a 52-week-low of $270.96. At the end of the last trading period, RH closed at $289.65.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc WOOF with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Petco Health and Wellness is set to $21.00. For the fourth quarter, Petco Health and Wellness had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.73 and a 52-week-low of $16.22. At the end of the last trading period, Petco Health and Wellness closed at $18.64.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on NovoCure Ltd NVCR. The price target seems to have been set at $115.00 for NovoCure. For the first quarter, NovoCure had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The current stock performance of NovoCure shows a 52-week-high of $232.76 and a 52-week-low of $56.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $65.24.

