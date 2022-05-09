Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 9, 2022

Upgrades

For Axogen Inc AXGN, Canaccord Genuity upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Axogen earned $0.20 in the first quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.94 and a 52-week-low of $6.87. At the end of the last trading period, Axogen closed at $9.03.

TD Securities upgraded the previous rating for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP BEP from Hold to Buy. Brookfield Renewable earned $0.16 in the first quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Brookfield Renewable shows a 52-week-high of $41.95 and a 52-week-low of $30.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.04.

For Innovative Industrial Properties Inc IIPR, Craig-Hallum upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Innovative Industrial had an EPS of $2.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.47. The stock has a 52-week-high of $288.02 and a 52-week-low of $132.57. At the end of the last trading period, Innovative Industrial closed at $134.00.

According to William Blair, the prior rating for Standex International Corp SXI was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. Standex International earned $1.54 in the third quarter, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $121.44 and a 52-week-low of $86.30. Standex International closed at $95.15 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Susquehanna, the prior rating for MaxLinear Inc MXL was changed from Neutral to Positive. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $77.89 and a 52-week-low of $31.76. MaxLinear closed at $43.27 at the end of the last trading period.

Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating for Playa Hotels & Resorts NV PLYA from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Playa Hotels & Resorts had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.81 and a 52-week-low of $6.13. At the end of the last trading period, Playa Hotels & Resorts closed at $8.85.

For Match Group Inc MTCH, Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. Match Group earned $0.60 in the first quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Match Group shows a 52-week-high of $182.00 and a 52-week-low of $69.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $74.07.

According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for DISH Network Corp DISH was changed from Neutral to Outperform. DISH Network earned $0.68 in the first quarter, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.05 and a 52-week-low of $21.77. At the end of the last trading period, DISH Network closed at $22.22.

According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for Cigna Corp CI was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Cigna showed an EPS of $6.01, compared to $4.73 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $272.81 and a 52-week-low of $191.74. Cigna closed at $266.90 at the end of the last trading period.

For Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc PBH, Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating of Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Prestige Consumer showed an EPS of $0.91, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.83 and a 52-week-low of $44.37. At the end of the last trading period, Prestige Consumer closed at $54.88.

New Street Research upgraded the previous rating for DLocal Ltd DLO from Neutral to Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.43 and a 52-week-low of $19.69. At the end of the last trading period, DLocal closed at $20.00.

For Progressive Corp PGR, Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Progressive had an EPS of $1.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.73. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.17 and a 52-week-low of $89.35. At the end of the last trading period, Progressive closed at $109.46.

Downgrades

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the previous rating for Black Knight Inc BKI from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Black Knight showed an EPS of $0.63, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Black Knight shows a 52-week-high of $84.27 and a 52-week-low of $52.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $70.91.

For 180 Life Sciences Corp ATNF, Maxim Group downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.75 and a 52-week-low of $1.20. 180 Life Sciences closed at $1.31 at the end of the last trading period.

For Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ, Argus Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Domino's Pizza had an EPS of $2.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $567.57 and a 52-week-low of $335.30. At the end of the last trading period, Domino's Pizza closed at $341.79.

For Arvinas Inc ARVN, Wedbush downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, Arvinas had an EPS of $1.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $108.47 and a 52-week-low of $44.96. Arvinas closed at $45.68 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE was changed from Buy to Hold. Virgin Galactic Hldgs earned $0.36 in the first quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Virgin Galactic Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $57.51 and a 52-week-low of $6.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.80.

For Simmons First National Corp SFNC, Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. For the first quarter, Simmons First National had an EPS of $0.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.76 and a 52-week-low of $22.89. Simmons First National closed at $24.94 at the end of the last trading period.

For Professional Holding Corp PFHD, Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, Professional Holding had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.55 and a 52-week-low of $16.90. At the end of the last trading period, Professional Holding closed at $22.85.

According to New Street Research, the prior rating for PagSeguro Digital Ltd PAGS was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, PagSeguro Digital showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.65 and a 52-week-low of $11.76. PagSeguro Digital closed at $12.33 at the end of the last trading period.

Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating for Novartis AG NVS from Outperform to Peer Perform. Novartis earned $1.46 in the first quarter, compared to $1.52 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Novartis shows a 52-week-high of $95.17 and a 52-week-low of $79.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $85.82.

Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for BankUnited Inc BKU from Neutral to Underweight. In the first quarter, BankUnited showed an EPS of $0.79, compared to $1.06 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.55 and a 52-week-low of $37.08. At the end of the last trading period, BankUnited closed at $39.62.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for iHeartMedia Inc IHRT was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, iHeartMedia showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $1.73 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of iHeartMedia shows a 52-week-high of $28.24 and a 52-week-low of $13.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.01.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for DISH Network Corp DISH from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, DISH Network showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.99 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.05 and a 52-week-low of $21.77. DISH Network closed at $22.22 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

With a Neutral rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Teleflex Inc TFX. The price target seems to have been set at $315.00 for Teleflex. In the first quarter, Teleflex showed an EPS of $2.88, compared to $2.87 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Teleflex shows a 52-week-high of $428.36 and a 52-week-low of $268.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $269.61.

With an Underperform rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on On Holding AG ONON. The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for On Holding. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.87 and a 52-week-low of $19.75. On Holding closed at $22.53 at the end of the last trading period.

Lake Street initiated coverage on Applied Blockchain Inc APLD with a Buy rating. The price target for Applied Blockchain is set to $10.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.70 and a 52-week-low of $0.61. Applied Blockchain closed at $3.54 at the end of the last trading period.

Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Blockchain Inc APLD with an Outperform rating. The price target for Applied Blockchain is set to $7.50. The current stock performance of Applied Blockchain shows a 52-week-high of $5.70 and a 52-week-low of $0.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.54.

With a Buy rating, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Applied Blockchain Inc APLD. The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Applied Blockchain. The current stock performance of Applied Blockchain shows a 52-week-high of $5.70 and a 52-week-low of $0.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.54.

Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Excelerate Energy Inc EE with an Overweight rating. The price target for Excelerate Energy is set to $36.00. Excelerate Energy earned $0.21 in the first quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Excelerate Energy shows a 52-week-high of $29.10 and a 52-week-low of $22.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.90.

BTIG initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT Corp AIRC with a Neutral rating. In the first quarter, Apartment Income REIT showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $0.50 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Apartment Income REIT shows a 52-week-high of $55.82 and a 52-week-low of $42.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.95.

For NexPoint Residential Trust Inc NXRT, BTIG initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. For the first quarter, NexPoint Residential had an EPS of $0.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. The current stock performance of NexPoint Residential shows a 52-week-high of $95.04 and a 52-week-low of $48.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $76.16.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Excelerate Energy Inc EE with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Excelerate Energy is set to $31.00. Excelerate Energy earned $0.21 in the first quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.10 and a 52-week-low of $22.65. Excelerate Energy closed at $26.90 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Excelerate Energy Inc EE. The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Excelerate Energy. For the first quarter, Excelerate Energy had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.10 and a 52-week-low of $22.65. Excelerate Energy closed at $26.90 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Excelerate Energy Inc EE. The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for Excelerate Energy. Excelerate Energy earned $0.21 in the first quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Excelerate Energy shows a 52-week-high of $29.10 and a 52-week-low of $22.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.90.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Excelerate Energy Inc EE. The price target seems to have been set at $29.00 for Excelerate Energy. Excelerate Energy earned $0.21 in the first quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.10 and a 52-week-low of $22.65. Excelerate Energy closed at $26.90 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences Inc VTYX. The price target seems to have been set at $53.00 for Ventyx Biosciences. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.50. At the end of the last trading period, Ventyx Biosciences closed at $16.34.

Needham initiated coverage on Applied Blockchain Inc APLD with a Buy rating. The price target for Applied Blockchain is set to $5.50. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.70 and a 52-week-low of $0.61. At the end of the last trading period, Applied Blockchain closed at $3.54.

B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Lantheus Holdings Inc LNTH with a Buy rating. The price target for Lantheus Holdings is set to $91.00. In the first quarter, Lantheus Holdings showed an EPS of $0.97, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lantheus Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $69.74 and a 52-week-low of $19.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $64.20.

CICC initiated coverage on Lufax Holding Ltd LU with an Outperform rating. The price target for Lufax Holding is set to $7.80. Lufax Holding earned $0.19 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lufax Holding shows a 52-week-high of $13.04 and a 52-week-low of $4.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.14.

With an Outperform rating, CICC initiated coverage on Salesforce Inc CRM. The price target seems to have been set at $219.00 for Salesforce. Salesforce earned $0.84 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Salesforce shows a 52-week-high of $311.75 and a 52-week-low of $165.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $169.70.

