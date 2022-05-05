Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 5, 2022

Upgrades

According to Tudor Pickering, the prior rating for ProPetro Holding Corp PUMP was changed from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, ProPetro Holding showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.93 and a 52-week-low of $6.39. ProPetro Holding closed at $13.88 at the end of the last trading period.

For Momentive Global Inc MNTV, Craig-Hallum upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Momentive Global had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.00 and a 52-week-low of $13.50. Momentive Global closed at $14.33 at the end of the last trading period.

For Fortinet Inc FTNT, Mizuho upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Fortinet showed an EPS of $0.94, compared to $0.81 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $371.77 and a 52-week-low of $195.96. Fortinet closed at $287.37 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for Zymeworks Inc ZYME was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Zymeworks showed an EPS of $1.19, compared to $0.87 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.41 and a 52-week-low of $4.56. Zymeworks closed at $7.03 at the end of the last trading period.

Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for AGNC Investment Corp AGNC from Neutral to Overweight. In the first quarter, AGNC Investment showed an EPS of $0.72, compared to $0.76 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AGNC Investment shows a 52-week-high of $18.84 and a 52-week-low of $10.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.12.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc SBGI was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, Sinclair Broadcast Group had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.69 and a 52-week-low of $22.07. At the end of the last trading period, Sinclair Broadcast Group closed at $24.15.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Esperion Therapeutics Inc ESPR was changed from Underweight to Neutral. Esperion Therapeutics earned $0.93 in the first quarter, compared to $3.50 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.81 and a 52-week-low of $3.28. At the end of the last trading period, Esperion Therapeutics closed at $6.38.

Downgrades

According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for Macrogenics Inc MGNX was changed from Buy to Neutral. Macrogenics earned $1.08 in the first quarter, compared to $0.90 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Macrogenics shows a 52-week-high of $33.78 and a 52-week-low of $5.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.44.

For Sally Beauty Holdings Inc SBH, Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Perform. Sally Beauty Holdings earned $0.47 in the second quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.66 and a 52-week-low of $14.88. Sally Beauty Holdings closed at $15.95 at the end of the last trading period.

Argus Research downgraded the previous rating for Twitter Inc TWTR from Buy to Hold. Twitter earned $0.90 in the first quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $73.34 and a 52-week-low of $31.30. Twitter closed at $49.06 at the end of the last trading period.

For Teladoc Health Inc TDOC, Argus Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Teladoc Health showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $1.31 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $174.32 and a 52-week-low of $28.75. At the end of the last trading period, Teladoc Health closed at $39.46.

DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating for Tupperware Brands Corp TUP from Buy to Neutral. Tupperware Brands earned $0.12 in the first quarter, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tupperware Brands shows a 52-week-high of $29.20 and a 52-week-low of $11.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.15.

For Tupperware Brands Corp TUP, Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Tupperware Brands had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.82. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.20 and a 52-week-low of $11.31. At the end of the last trading period, Tupperware Brands closed at $12.15.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Tegna Inc TGNA was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Tegna had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.16. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.04 and a 52-week-low of $16.41. Tegna closed at $22.12 at the end of the last trading period.

SVB Leerink downgraded the previous rating for Aligos Therapeutics Inc ALGS from Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Aligos Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.31 and a 52-week-low of $1.16. Aligos Therapeutics closed at $1.24 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Murphy Oil Corp MUR from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Murphy Oil showed an EPS of $0.73, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Murphy Oil shows a 52-week-high of $44.63 and a 52-week-low of $16.79. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.72.

For Amarin Corp PLC AMRN, HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Amarin Corp had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.97 and a 52-week-low of $1.45. Amarin Corp closed at $1.56 at the end of the last trading period.

Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for Brinker International Inc EAT from Outperform to In-Line. For the third quarter, Brinker International had an EPS of $0.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.78. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $66.09 and a 52-week-low of $30.20. Brinker International closed at $34.65 at the end of the last trading period.

For Sprouts Farmers Market Inc SFM, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Underperform. Sprouts Farmers Market earned $0.79 in the first quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.34 and a 52-week-low of $21.18. At the end of the last trading period, Sprouts Farmers Market closed at $31.35.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for IDEXX Laboratories Inc IDXX was changed from Buy to Neutral. IDEXX Laboratories earned $2.27 in the first quarter, compared to $2.35 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $706.95 and a 52-week-low of $381.11. At the end of the last trading period, IDEXX Laboratories closed at $411.31.

According to SVB Leerink, the prior rating for Amarin Corp PLC AMRN was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. Amarin Corp earned $0.06 in the first quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.97 and a 52-week-low of $1.45. At the end of the last trading period, Amarin Corp closed at $1.56.

For Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd CNTB, Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. NoneThe stock has a 52-week-high of $29.27 and a 52-week-low of $0.78. At the end of the last trading period, Connect Biopharma Hldgs closed at $0.82.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for HomeStreet Inc HMST was changed from Neutral to Underweight. HomeStreet earned $1.01 in the first quarter, compared to $1.35 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.40 and a 52-week-low of $36.20. At the end of the last trading period, HomeStreet closed at $42.30.

For New Residential Investment Corp NRZ, Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, New Residential Inv had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.81 and a 52-week-low of $8.98. At the end of the last trading period, New Residential Inv closed at $11.74.

Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for BioAtla Inc BCAB from Outperform to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.83 and a 52-week-low of $3.40. At the end of the last trading period, BioAtla closed at $4.08.

Initiations

Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cumulus Media Inc CMLS with an Outperform rating. Cumulus Media earned $0.04 in the first quarter, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cumulus Media shows a 52-week-high of $15.20 and a 52-week-low of $8.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.24.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on The Beachbody Co Inc BODY with a Neutral rating. The price target for Beachbody Co is set to $2.27. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.50 and a 52-week-low of $1.50. Beachbody Co closed at $1.74 at the end of the last trading period.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on Polaris Inc PII with a Neutral rating. The price target for Polaris is set to $99.00. Polaris earned $1.29 in the first quarter, compared to $2.30 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $145.79 and a 52-week-low of $94.24. Polaris closed at $111.24 at the end of the last trading period.

MKM Partners initiated coverage on LCI Industries Inc LCII with a Buy rating. The price target for LCI Indus is set to $153.00. In the fourth quarter, LCI Indus showed an EPS of $3.22, compared to $1.92 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $163.33 and a 52-week-low of $96.32. At the end of the last trading period, LCI Indus closed at $111.30.

With a Buy rating, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Patrick Industries Inc PATK. The price target seems to have been set at $93.00 for Patrick Industries. For the first quarter, Patrick Industries had an EPS of $4.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.80. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.42 and a 52-week-low of $54.80. At the end of the last trading period, Patrick Industries closed at $69.16.

With a Buy rating, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries Inc WGO. The price target seems to have been set at $79.00 for Winnebago Industries. In the second quarter, Winnebago Industries showed an EPS of $3.14, compared to $2.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.06 and a 52-week-low of $51.29. At the end of the last trading period, Winnebago Industries closed at $59.80.

MKM Partners initiated coverage on Thor Industries Inc THO with a Neutral rating. The price target for Thor Industries is set to $89.00. Thor Industries earned $4.79 in the second quarter, compared to $2.38 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $148.00 and a 52-week-low of $73.50. Thor Industries closed at $89.17 at the end of the last trading period.

