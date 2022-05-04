Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 4, 2022

Upgrades

Craig-Hallum upgraded the previous rating for Pros Holdings Inc PRO from Hold to Buy. Pros Holdings earned $0.21 in the first quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.90 and a 52-week-low of $23.08. Pros Holdings closed at $28.64 at the end of the last trading period.

For KAR Auction Services Inc KAR, CJS Securities upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Market Outperform. KAR Auction Services earned $0.02 in the first quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.10 and a 52-week-low of $11.76. At the end of the last trading period, KAR Auction Services closed at $14.60.

According to Argus Research, the prior rating for SVB Financial Group SIVB was changed from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, SVB Finl Gr had an EPS of $7.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $10.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $763.22 and a 52-week-low of $479.10. At the end of the last trading period, SVB Finl Gr closed at $512.62.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao CBD was changed from Underperform to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Companhia Brasileira had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.41 and a 52-week-low of $3.37. Companhia Brasileira closed at $4.33 at the end of the last trading period.

Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for Premier Inc PINC from Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, Premier had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. The current stock performance of Premier shows a 52-week-high of $42.15 and a 52-week-low of $32.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.01.

Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc TCRT from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Alaunos Therapeutics earned $0.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $1.16 and a 52-week-low of $0.41. Alaunos Therapeutics closed at $0.56 at the end of the last trading period.

Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Starbucks Corp SBUX from In-Line to Outperform. Starbucks earned $0.59 in the second quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $126.32 and a 52-week-low of $73.38. At the end of the last trading period, Starbucks closed at $74.33.

According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for Livent Corp LTHM was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. Livent earned $0.21 in the first quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.04 and a 52-week-low of $16.32. At the end of the last trading period, Livent closed at $21.92.

For The Scotts Miracle Gro Co SMG, JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. Scotts Miracle Gro earned $5.03 in the second quarter, compared to $5.64 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $247.84 and a 52-week-low of $98.61. At the end of the last trading period, Scotts Miracle Gro closed at $105.95.

Downgrades

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Iamgold Corp IAG from Market Perform to Underperform. In the first quarter, Iamgold showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.85 and a 52-week-low of $2.16. At the end of the last trading period, Iamgold closed at $2.79.

OTR Global downgraded the previous rating for Burlington Stores Inc BURL from Positive to Mixed. In the fourth quarter, Burlington Stores showed an EPS of $2.53, compared to $2.44 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $357.34 and a 52-week-low of $171.15. Burlington Stores closed at $208.62 at the end of the last trading period.

Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating for Macrogenics Inc MGNX from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Macrogenics showed an EPS of $1.08, compared to $0.90 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Macrogenics shows a 52-week-high of $34.00 and a 52-week-low of $6.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.75.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Leggett & Platt Inc LEG from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Leggett & Platt showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Leggett & Platt shows a 52-week-high of $59.16 and a 52-week-low of $33.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.34.

Susquehanna downgraded the previous rating for Lyft Inc LYFT from Positive to Neutral. For the first quarter, Lyft had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. The current stock performance of Lyft shows a 52-week-high of $63.07 and a 52-week-low of $29.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.76.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA was changed from Neutral to Underweight. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus earned $0.55 in the first quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.54 and a 52-week-low of $7.24. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus closed at $8.60 at the end of the last trading period.

For Shift Technologies Inc SFT, BTIG downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Shift Technologies showed an EPS of $0.70, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.75 and a 52-week-low of $1.28. At the end of the last trading period, Shift Technologies closed at $1.34.

For Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp AQN, National Bank Of Canada downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. For the fourth quarter, Algonquin Power had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The current stock performance of Algonquin Power shows a 52-week-high of $16.26 and a 52-week-low of $13.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.18.

For Carvana Co CVNA, Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Carvana earned $2.89 in the first quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $376.83 and a 52-week-low of $54.90. Carvana closed at $57.33 at the end of the last trading period.

Stifel downgraded the previous rating for Workiva Inc WK from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Workiva had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. The current stock performance of Workiva shows a 52-week-high of $173.24 and a 52-week-low of $83.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $94.08.

According to Stifel, the prior rating for Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR was changed from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Restaurant Brands Intl had an EPS of $0.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $71.12 and a 52-week-low of $53.47. Restaurant Brands Intl closed at $55.16 at the end of the last trading period.

Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Spero Therapeutics Inc SPRO from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Spero Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.90, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.68. The current stock performance of Spero Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $19.87 and a 52-week-low of $1.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.85.

Baird downgraded the previous rating for Akamai Technologies Inc AKAM from Outperform to Neutral. Akamai Technologies earned $1.39 in the first quarter, compared to $1.38 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $123.25 and a 52-week-low of $96.86. At the end of the last trading period, Akamai Technologies closed at $113.80.

For Spero Therapeutics Inc SPRO, Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to In-Line. In the fourth quarter, Spero Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.90, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.87 and a 52-week-low of $1.50. Spero Therapeutics closed at $1.85 at the end of the last trading period.

For Herbalife Nutrition Ltd HLF, Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Herbalife Nutrition earned $0.99 in the first quarter, compared to $1.42 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Herbalife Nutrition shows a 52-week-high of $55.78 and a 52-week-low of $25.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.57.

For The Scotts Miracle Gro Co SMG, Stifel downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Scotts Miracle Gro had an EPS of $5.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.64. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $247.84 and a 52-week-low of $98.61. Scotts Miracle Gro closed at $105.95 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Iamgold Corp IAG was changed from Neutral to Underperform. In the first quarter, Iamgold showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.85 and a 52-week-low of $2.16. Iamgold closed at $2.79 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Wesbanco Inc WSBC was changed from Neutral to Underweight. For the first quarter, Wesbanco had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.87 and a 52-week-low of $30.21. At the end of the last trading period, Wesbanco closed at $33.14.

For Vornado Realty Trust VNO, Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. For the first quarter, Vornado Realty had an EPS of $0.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.91 and a 52-week-low of $37.00. At the end of the last trading period, Vornado Realty closed at $38.71.

Initiations

B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Sono Group NV SEV with a Buy rating. The price target for Sono Group is set to $8.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.49 and a 52-week-low of $3.58. Sono Group closed at $3.99 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, EF Hutton initiated coverage on SPI Energy Co Ltd SPI. The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for SPI Energy. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.59 and a 52-week-low of $1.92. SPI Energy closed at $2.09 at the end of the last trading period.

Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sunworks Inc SUNW with an Outperform rating. The price target for Sunworks is set to $4.50. Sunworks earned $0.28 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.77 and a 52-week-low of $1.65. At the end of the last trading period, Sunworks closed at $1.79.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio Inc NUVB. The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Nuvation Bio. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.23 and a 52-week-low of $4.46. At the end of the last trading period, Nuvation Bio closed at $4.78.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on Mind Medicine Inc MNMD with a Buy rating. The price target for Mind Medicine is set to $7.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.04 and a 52-week-low of $0.79. At the end of the last trading period, Mind Medicine closed at $0.86.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Marqeta Inc MQ. The price target seems to have been set at $13.50 for Marqeta. In the fourth quarter, Marqeta showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Marqeta shows a 52-week-high of $37.90 and a 52-week-low of $8.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.29.

With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Pegasystems Inc PEGA. The price target seems to have been set at $86.00 for Pegasystems. Pegasystems earned $0.59 in the first quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Pegasystems shows a 52-week-high of $143.66 and a 52-week-low of $68.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $72.82.

