Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 28, 2022

Upgrades According to Johnson Rice, the prior rating for RPC Inc RES was changed from Hold to Accumulate. In the first quarter, RPC showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of RPC shows a 52-week-high of $12.91 and a 52-week-low of $3.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.13.

was changed from Hold to Accumulate. In the first quarter, RPC showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of RPC shows a 52-week-high of $12.91 and a 52-week-low of $3.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.13. Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for MaxLinear Inc MXL from Equal-Weight to Overweight. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $77.89 and a 52-week-low of $31.76. MaxLinear closed at $43.99 at the end of the last trading period.

from Equal-Weight to Overweight. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $77.89 and a 52-week-low of $31.76. MaxLinear closed at $43.99 at the end of the last trading period. For Fifth Third Bancorp FITB , Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, Fifth Third Bancorp had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.93. The current stock performance of Fifth Third Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $50.64 and a 52-week-low of $34.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.19.

, Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, Fifth Third Bancorp had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.93. The current stock performance of Fifth Third Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $50.64 and a 52-week-low of $34.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.19. For Kinder Morgan Inc KMI , Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Equal-Weight. Kinder Morgan earned $0.32 in the first quarter, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.19 and a 52-week-low of $15.01. At the end of the last trading period, Kinder Morgan closed at $18.40.

For MSCI Inc MSCI , Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, MSCI showed an EPS of $2.98, compared to $2.46 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of MSCI shows a 52-week-high of $679.85 and a 52-week-low of $415.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $417.78.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the previous rating for Greenhill & Co Inc GHL from Market Perform to Underperform. Greenhill & Co earned $0.66 in the first quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Greenhill & Co shows a 52-week-high of $20.32 and a 52-week-low of $13.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.15.

For Teladoc Health Inc TDOC , Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Teladoc Health earned $0.47 in the first quarter, compared to $1.31 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $192.11 and a 52-week-low of $50.08. Teladoc Health closed at $55.99 at the end of the last trading period.

Argus Research downgraded the previous rating for 3M Co MMM from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, 3M showed an EPS of $2.65, compared to $2.77 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $208.95 and a 52-week-low of $139.74. At the end of the last trading period, 3M closed at $144.21.

According to William Blair, the prior rating for Vroom Inc VRM was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. Vroom earned $0.94 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Vroom shows a 52-week-high of $48.80 and a 52-week-low of $1.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.65.

According to William Blair, the prior rating for Teladoc Health Inc TDOC was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Teladoc Health had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $192.11 and a 52-week-low of $50.08. At the end of the last trading period, Teladoc Health closed at $55.99.

For Spotify Technology SA SPOT , Pivotal Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Spotify Technology showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $305.60 and a 52-week-low of $95.74. At the end of the last trading period, Spotify Technology closed at $96.67.

For Moelis & Co MC , Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. Moelis & Co earned $0.95 in the first quarter, compared to $1.02 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Moelis & Co shows a 52-week-high of $77.49 and a 52-week-low of $43.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.88.

For Coca-Cola Co KO , DZ Bank downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Coca-Cola earned $0.64 in the first quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.20 and a 52-week-low of $52.28. At the end of the last trading period, Coca-Cola closed at $65.56.

Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc XERS with a Buy rating. The price target for Xeris Biopharma Holdings is set to $6.50. For the fourth quarter, Xeris Biopharma Holdings had an EPS of $0.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.98 and a 52-week-low of $1.77. Xeris Biopharma Holdings closed at $2.42 at the end of the last trading period.

with a Buy rating. The price target for Xeris Biopharma Holdings is set to $6.50. For the fourth quarter, Xeris Biopharma Holdings had an EPS of $0.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.98 and a 52-week-low of $1.77. Xeris Biopharma Holdings closed at $2.42 at the end of the last trading period. With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc CCCS . The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for CCC Intelligent Solutions. The current stock performance of CCC Intelligent Solutions shows a 52-week-high of $13.46 and a 52-week-low of $8.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.20.

. The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for CCC Intelligent Solutions. The current stock performance of CCC Intelligent Solutions shows a 52-week-high of $13.46 and a 52-week-low of $8.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.20. With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AvidXchange Holdings Inc AVDX . The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for AvidXchange Holdings. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.43 and a 52-week-low of $6.50. AvidXchange Holdings closed at $8.05 at the end of the last trading period.

. The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for AvidXchange Holdings. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.43 and a 52-week-low of $6.50. AvidXchange Holdings closed at $8.05 at the end of the last trading period. With a Neutral rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Lilium NV LILM . The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for Lilium. The current stock performance of Lilium shows a 52-week-high of $11.66 and a 52-week-low of $2.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.10.

. The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for Lilium. The current stock performance of Lilium shows a 52-week-high of $11.66 and a 52-week-low of $2.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.10. BTIG initiated coverage on Privia Health Group Inc PRVA with a Buy rating. The price target for Privia Health Group is set to $35.00. The current stock performance of Privia Health Group shows a 52-week-high of $50.77 and a 52-week-low of $18.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.07.

with a Buy rating. The price target for Privia Health Group is set to $35.00. The current stock performance of Privia Health Group shows a 52-week-high of $50.77 and a 52-week-low of $18.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.07. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Electra Battery Materials Corp ELBM with a Buy rating. The price target for Electra Battery Materials is set to $11.00. The current stock performance of Electra Battery Materials shows a 52-week-high of $5.20 and a 52-week-low of $4.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.85.

with a Buy rating. The price target for Electra Battery Materials is set to $11.00. The current stock performance of Electra Battery Materials shows a 52-week-high of $5.20 and a 52-week-low of $4.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.85. Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Allstate Corp ALL with an Outperform rating. The price target for Allstate is set to $188.00. Allstate earned $2.75 in the fourth quarter, compared to $5.87 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Allstate shows a 52-week-high of $144.46 and a 52-week-low of $106.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $128.37.

with an Outperform rating. The price target for Allstate is set to $188.00. Allstate earned $2.75 in the fourth quarter, compared to $5.87 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Allstate shows a 52-week-high of $144.46 and a 52-week-low of $106.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $128.37. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on EVgo Inc EVGO with an Overweight rating. The price target for EVgo is set to $14.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.59 and a 52-week-low of $7.00. EVgo closed at $9.56 at the end of the last trading period.

with an Overweight rating. The price target for EVgo is set to $14.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.59 and a 52-week-low of $7.00. EVgo closed at $9.56 at the end of the last trading period. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics Ltd VBLT with a Buy rating. The price target for Vascular Biogenics is set to $5.00. In the fourth quarter, Vascular Biogenics showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.04 and a 52-week-low of $1.10. Vascular Biogenics closed at $1.57 at the end of the last trading period.

with a Buy rating. The price target for Vascular Biogenics is set to $5.00. In the fourth quarter, Vascular Biogenics showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.04 and a 52-week-low of $1.10. Vascular Biogenics closed at $1.57 at the end of the last trading period. With an Underperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics Inc CCCC . The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for C4 Therapeutics. In the fourth quarter, C4 Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $3.45 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of C4 Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $51.21 and a 52-week-low of $7.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.85.

. The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for C4 Therapeutics. In the fourth quarter, C4 Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $3.45 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of C4 Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $51.21 and a 52-week-low of $7.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.85. With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Progressive Corp PGR . The price target seems to have been set at $124.00 for Progressive. For the first quarter, Progressive had an EPS of $1.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.73. The current stock performance of Progressive shows a 52-week-high of $120.17 and a 52-week-low of $89.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $106.95.

. The price target seems to have been set at $124.00 for Progressive. For the first quarter, Progressive had an EPS of $1.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.73. The current stock performance of Progressive shows a 52-week-high of $120.17 and a 52-week-low of $89.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $106.95. Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Kemper Corp KMPR with an Underperform rating. The price target for Kemper is set to $44.00. Kemper earned $2.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.59 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kemper shows a 52-week-high of $83.98 and a 52-week-low of $48.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.46.

with an Underperform rating. The price target for Kemper is set to $44.00. Kemper earned $2.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.59 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kemper shows a 52-week-high of $83.98 and a 52-week-low of $48.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.46. With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP . The price target seems to have been set at $78.00 for CRISPR Therapeutics. For the fourth quarter, CRISPR Therapeutics had an EPS of $1.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.50. The current stock performance of CRISPR Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $169.76 and a 52-week-low of $50.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $51.96.

. The price target seems to have been set at $78.00 for CRISPR Therapeutics. For the fourth quarter, CRISPR Therapeutics had an EPS of $1.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.50. The current stock performance of CRISPR Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $169.76 and a 52-week-low of $50.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $51.96. Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Homology Medicines Inc FIXX with a Neutral rating. The price target for Homology Medicines is set to $2.70. For the fourth quarter, Homology Medicines had an EPS of $0.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.90 and a 52-week-low of $1.61. Homology Medicines closed at $1.61 at the end of the last trading period.

with a Neutral rating. The price target for Homology Medicines is set to $2.70. For the fourth quarter, Homology Medicines had an EPS of $0.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.90 and a 52-week-low of $1.61. Homology Medicines closed at $1.61 at the end of the last trading period. With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics Inc BEAM . The price target seems to have been set at $62.00 for Beam Therapeutics. In the fourth quarter, Beam Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.95, compared to $1.69 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $138.52 and a 52-week-low of $39.27. Beam Therapeutics closed at $39.83 at the end of the last trading period.

. The price target seems to have been set at $62.00 for Beam Therapeutics. In the fourth quarter, Beam Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.95, compared to $1.69 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $138.52 and a 52-week-low of $39.27. Beam Therapeutics closed at $39.83 at the end of the last trading period. With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc GLUE . The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for Monte Rosa Therapeutics. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.56 and a 52-week-low of $9.82. At the end of the last trading period, Monte Rosa Therapeutics closed at $11.66.

. The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for Monte Rosa Therapeutics. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.56 and a 52-week-low of $9.82. At the end of the last trading period, Monte Rosa Therapeutics closed at $11.66. Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics Inc KYMR with an Outperform rating. The price target for Kymera Therapeutics is set to $63.00. In the fourth quarter, Kymera Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kymera Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $69.12 and a 52-week-low of $31.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.34.

with an Outperform rating. The price target for Kymera Therapeutics is set to $63.00. In the fourth quarter, Kymera Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kymera Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $69.12 and a 52-week-low of $31.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.34. Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics Inc NTLA with an Outperform rating. The price target for Intellia Therapeutics is set to $100.00. Intellia Therapeutics earned $1.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Intellia Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $202.73 and a 52-week-low of $48.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.34.

with an Outperform rating. The price target for Intellia Therapeutics is set to $100.00. Intellia Therapeutics earned $1.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Intellia Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $202.73 and a 52-week-low of $48.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.34. Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Arvinas Inc ARVN with an Outperform rating. The price target for Arvinas is set to $104.00. For the fourth quarter, Arvinas had an EPS of $1.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.99. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.47 and a 52-week-low of $56.07. At the end of the last trading period, Arvinas closed at $57.59.

with an Outperform rating. The price target for Arvinas is set to $104.00. For the fourth quarter, Arvinas had an EPS of $1.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.99. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.47 and a 52-week-low of $56.07. At the end of the last trading period, Arvinas closed at $57.59. JP Morgan initiated coverage on Archer Aviation Inc ACHR with an Overweight rating. The price target for Archer Aviation is set to $7.00. The current stock performance of Archer Aviation shows a 52-week-high of $10.72 and a 52-week-low of $2.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.70.

with an Overweight rating. The price target for Archer Aviation is set to $7.00. The current stock performance of Archer Aviation shows a 52-week-high of $10.72 and a 52-week-low of $2.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.70. With a Neutral rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Joby Aviation Inc JOBY . The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for Joby Aviation. In the fourth quarter, Joby Aviation showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Joby Aviation shows a 52-week-high of $14.33 and a 52-week-low of $3.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.16.

With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Freshpet Inc FRPT . The price target seems to have been set at $135.00 for Freshpet. For the fourth quarter, Freshpet had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $186.98 and a 52-week-low of $78.81. At the end of the last trading period, Freshpet closed at $100.00.

