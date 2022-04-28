QQQ
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 28, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 28, 2022 10:09 AM | 12 min read

 

Upgrades

  • According to Johnson Rice, the prior rating for RPC Inc RES was changed from Hold to Accumulate. In the first quarter, RPC showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of RPC shows a 52-week-high of $12.91 and a 52-week-low of $3.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.13.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for MaxLinear Inc MXL from Equal-Weight to Overweight. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $77.89 and a 52-week-low of $31.76. MaxLinear closed at $43.99 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Fifth Third Bancorp FITB, Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, Fifth Third Bancorp had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.93. The current stock performance of Fifth Third Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $50.64 and a 52-week-low of $34.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.19.
  • For Kinder Morgan Inc KMI, Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Equal-Weight. Kinder Morgan earned $0.32 in the first quarter, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.19 and a 52-week-low of $15.01. At the end of the last trading period, Kinder Morgan closed at $18.40.
  • For MSCI Inc MSCI, Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, MSCI showed an EPS of $2.98, compared to $2.46 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of MSCI shows a 52-week-high of $679.85 and a 52-week-low of $415.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $417.78.

Downgrades

  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the previous rating for Greenhill & Co Inc GHL from Market Perform to Underperform. Greenhill & Co earned $0.66 in the first quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Greenhill & Co shows a 52-week-high of $20.32 and a 52-week-low of $13.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.15.
  • For Teladoc Health Inc TDOC, Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Teladoc Health earned $0.47 in the first quarter, compared to $1.31 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $192.11 and a 52-week-low of $50.08. Teladoc Health closed at $55.99 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Argus Research downgraded the previous rating for 3M Co MMM from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, 3M showed an EPS of $2.65, compared to $2.77 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $208.95 and a 52-week-low of $139.74. At the end of the last trading period, 3M closed at $144.21.
  • According to William Blair, the prior rating for Vroom Inc VRM was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. Vroom earned $0.94 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Vroom shows a 52-week-high of $48.80 and a 52-week-low of $1.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.65.
  • According to William Blair, the prior rating for Teladoc Health Inc TDOC was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Teladoc Health had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $192.11 and a 52-week-low of $50.08. At the end of the last trading period, Teladoc Health closed at $55.99.
  • For Spotify Technology SA SPOT, Pivotal Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Spotify Technology showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $305.60 and a 52-week-low of $95.74. At the end of the last trading period, Spotify Technology closed at $96.67.
  • For Moelis & Co MC, Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. Moelis & Co earned $0.95 in the first quarter, compared to $1.02 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Moelis & Co shows a 52-week-high of $77.49 and a 52-week-low of $43.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.88.
  • For Coca-Cola Co KO, DZ Bank downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Coca-Cola earned $0.64 in the first quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.20 and a 52-week-low of $52.28. At the end of the last trading period, Coca-Cola closed at $65.56.

Initiations

  • Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc XERS with a Buy rating. The price target for Xeris Biopharma Holdings is set to $6.50. For the fourth quarter, Xeris Biopharma Holdings had an EPS of $0.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.98 and a 52-week-low of $1.77. Xeris Biopharma Holdings closed at $2.42 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc CCCS. The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for CCC Intelligent Solutions. The current stock performance of CCC Intelligent Solutions shows a 52-week-high of $13.46 and a 52-week-low of $8.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.20.
  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AvidXchange Holdings Inc AVDX. The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for AvidXchange Holdings. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.43 and a 52-week-low of $6.50. AvidXchange Holdings closed at $8.05 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Neutral rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Lilium NV LILM. The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for Lilium. The current stock performance of Lilium shows a 52-week-high of $11.66 and a 52-week-low of $2.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.10.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on Privia Health Group Inc PRVA with a Buy rating. The price target for Privia Health Group is set to $35.00. The current stock performance of Privia Health Group shows a 52-week-high of $50.77 and a 52-week-low of $18.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.07.
  • Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Electra Battery Materials Corp ELBM with a Buy rating. The price target for Electra Battery Materials is set to $11.00. The current stock performance of Electra Battery Materials shows a 52-week-high of $5.20 and a 52-week-low of $4.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.85.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Allstate Corp ALL with an Outperform rating. The price target for Allstate is set to $188.00. Allstate earned $2.75 in the fourth quarter, compared to $5.87 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Allstate shows a 52-week-high of $144.46 and a 52-week-low of $106.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $128.37.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on EVgo Inc EVGO with an Overweight rating. The price target for EVgo is set to $14.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.59 and a 52-week-low of $7.00. EVgo closed at $9.56 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics Ltd VBLT with a Buy rating. The price target for Vascular Biogenics is set to $5.00. In the fourth quarter, Vascular Biogenics showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.04 and a 52-week-low of $1.10. Vascular Biogenics closed at $1.57 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Underperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics Inc CCCC. The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for C4 Therapeutics. In the fourth quarter, C4 Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $3.45 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of C4 Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $51.21 and a 52-week-low of $7.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.85.
  • With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Progressive Corp PGR. The price target seems to have been set at $124.00 for Progressive. For the first quarter, Progressive had an EPS of $1.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.73. The current stock performance of Progressive shows a 52-week-high of $120.17 and a 52-week-low of $89.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $106.95.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Kemper Corp KMPR with an Underperform rating. The price target for Kemper is set to $44.00. Kemper earned $2.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.59 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kemper shows a 52-week-high of $83.98 and a 52-week-low of $48.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.46.
  • With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP. The price target seems to have been set at $78.00 for CRISPR Therapeutics. For the fourth quarter, CRISPR Therapeutics had an EPS of $1.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.50. The current stock performance of CRISPR Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $169.76 and a 52-week-low of $50.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $51.96.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Homology Medicines Inc FIXX with a Neutral rating. The price target for Homology Medicines is set to $2.70. For the fourth quarter, Homology Medicines had an EPS of $0.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.90 and a 52-week-low of $1.61. Homology Medicines closed at $1.61 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics Inc BEAM. The price target seems to have been set at $62.00 for Beam Therapeutics. In the fourth quarter, Beam Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.95, compared to $1.69 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $138.52 and a 52-week-low of $39.27. Beam Therapeutics closed at $39.83 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc GLUE. The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for Monte Rosa Therapeutics. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.56 and a 52-week-low of $9.82. At the end of the last trading period, Monte Rosa Therapeutics closed at $11.66.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics Inc KYMR with an Outperform rating. The price target for Kymera Therapeutics is set to $63.00. In the fourth quarter, Kymera Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kymera Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $69.12 and a 52-week-low of $31.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.34.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics Inc NTLA with an Outperform rating. The price target for Intellia Therapeutics is set to $100.00. Intellia Therapeutics earned $1.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Intellia Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $202.73 and a 52-week-low of $48.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.34.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Arvinas Inc ARVN with an Outperform rating. The price target for Arvinas is set to $104.00. For the fourth quarter, Arvinas had an EPS of $1.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.99. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.47 and a 52-week-low of $56.07. At the end of the last trading period, Arvinas closed at $57.59.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Archer Aviation Inc ACHR with an Overweight rating. The price target for Archer Aviation is set to $7.00. The current stock performance of Archer Aviation shows a 52-week-high of $10.72 and a 52-week-low of $2.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.70.
  • With a Neutral rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Joby Aviation Inc JOBY. The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for Joby Aviation. In the fourth quarter, Joby Aviation showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Joby Aviation shows a 52-week-high of $14.33 and a 52-week-low of $3.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.16.
  • With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Freshpet Inc FRPT. The price target seems to have been set at $135.00 for Freshpet. For the fourth quarter, Freshpet had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $186.98 and a 52-week-low of $78.81. At the end of the last trading period, Freshpet closed at $100.00.

