Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 21, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 21, 2022 10:04 AM | 8 min read

 

Upgrades

  • Argus Research upgraded the previous rating for State Street Corporation STT from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, State Street had an EPS of $1.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.47. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.87 and a 52-week-low of $72.40. At the end of the last trading period, State Street closed at $75.91.
  • According to Compass Point, the prior rating for MarketAxess Holdings Inc MKTX was changed from Sell to Neutral. For the first quarter, MarketAxess Holdings had an EPS of $1.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $539.06 and a 52-week-low of $256.25. At the end of the last trading period, MarketAxess Holdings closed at $273.93.
  • According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Southwestern Energy Co SWN was changed from Neutral to Overweight. Southwestern Energy earned $0.31 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.68 and a 52-week-low of $3.81. Southwestern Energy closed at $8.23 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Harmonic Inc HLIT, Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Harmonic had an EPS of $0.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.22 and a 52-week-low of $6.69. Harmonic closed at $8.72 at the end of the last trading period.
  • RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Exxon Mobil Corp XOM from Sector Perform to Outperform. Exxon Mobil earned $2.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $91.50 and a 52-week-low of $52.10. Exxon Mobil closed at $87.96 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for NRG Energy Inc NRG from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, NRG Energy showed an EPS of $1.74, compared to $0.70 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.10 and a 52-week-low of $31.94. NRG Energy closed at $41.27 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Carvana Co CVNA was changed from Outperform to In-Line. In the first quarter, Carvana showed an EPS of $2.89, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $376.83 and a 52-week-low of $92.15. Carvana closed at $92.50 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Netflix Inc NFLX, Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Netflix earned $3.53 in the first quarter, compared to $3.75 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Netflix shows a 52-week-high of $700.99 and a 52-week-low of $212.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $226.19.
  • Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Sleep Number Corp SNBR from Overweight to Neutral. Sleep Number earned $0.09 in the first quarter, compared to $2.51 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $125.89 and a 52-week-low of $47.69. At the end of the last trading period, Sleep Number closed at $51.47.
  • Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for Twitter Inc TWTR from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Twitter had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.34 and a 52-week-low of $31.30. At the end of the last trading period, Twitter closed at $46.72.
  • According to Edward Jones, the prior rating for Netflix Inc NFLX was changed from Buy to Hold. Netflix earned $3.53 in the first quarter, compared to $3.75 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $700.99 and a 52-week-low of $212.51. At the end of the last trading period, Netflix closed at $226.19.
  • Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for Monarch Casino & Resort Inc MCRI from Buy to Hold. Monarch Casino & Resort earned $0.92 in the first quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $94.26 and a 52-week-low of $56.35. Monarch Casino & Resort closed at $93.08 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Comerica Inc CMA, Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Comerica earned $1.37 in the first quarter, compared to $2.43 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Comerica shows a 52-week-high of $102.09 and a 52-week-low of $63.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $87.10.
  • RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Chevron Corp CVX from Outperform to Sector Perform. Chevron earned $2.56 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $174.76 and a 52-week-low of $92.86. Chevron closed at $172.53 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For The Scotts Miracle Gro Co SMG, Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Scotts Miracle Gro showed an EPS of $0.88, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $247.84 and a 52-week-low of $110.81. At the end of the last trading period, Scotts Miracle Gro closed at $117.51.
  • Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for Equifax Inc EFX from Outperform to In-Line. For the first quarter, Equifax had an EPS of $2.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.97. The stock has a 52-week-high of $300.11 and a 52-week-low of $189.38. At the end of the last trading period, Equifax closed at $221.41.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • For Blink Charging Co BLNK, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. For the fourth quarter, Blink Charging had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The current stock performance of Blink Charging shows a 52-week-high of $49.00 and a 52-week-low of $17.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.81.
  • Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on EVgo Inc EVGO with a Buy rating. The price target for EVgo is set to $16.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.59 and a 52-week-low of $7.00. EVgo closed at $10.53 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Lake Street initiated coverage on Yield10 Bioscience Inc YTEN with a Buy rating. The price target for Yield10 Bioscience is set to $12.00. For the fourth quarter, Yield10 Bioscience had an EPS of $0.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. The current stock performance of Yield10 Bioscience shows a 52-week-high of $10.89 and a 52-week-low of $3.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.58.
  • For ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. In the fourth quarter, ChargePoint Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $1.72 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ChargePoint Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $36.86 and a 52-week-low of $11.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.43.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group Inc COOP with a Neutral rating. In the fourth quarter, Mr. Cooper Group showed an EPS of $1.52, compared to $2.00 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.34 and a 52-week-low of $30.53. At the end of the last trading period, Mr. Cooper Group closed at $46.30.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services Inc PFSI with a Buy rating. The price target for PennyMac Financial Servs is set to $60.00. PennyMac Financial Servs earned $2.79 in the fourth quarter, compared to $5.97 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PennyMac Financial Servs shows a 52-week-high of $71.52 and a 52-week-low of $45.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.95.
  • For UWM Holdings Corp UWMC, BTIG initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. In the fourth quarter, UWM Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.98 and a 52-week-low of $3.82. UWM Hldgs closed at $3.85 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Ocwen Financial Corp OCN, BTIG initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. Ocwen Financial earned $0.20 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.92 and a 52-week-low of $19.85. Ocwen Financial closed at $20.26 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

