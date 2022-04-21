Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 21, 2022

by

Upgrades Argus Research upgraded the previous rating for State Street Corporation STT from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, State Street had an EPS of $1.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.47. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.87 and a 52-week-low of $72.40. At the end of the last trading period, State Street closed at $75.91.

According to Compass Point, the prior rating for MarketAxess Holdings Inc MKTX was changed from Sell to Neutral. For the first quarter, MarketAxess Holdings had an EPS of $1.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $539.06 and a 52-week-low of $256.25. At the end of the last trading period, MarketAxess Holdings closed at $273.93.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Southwestern Energy Co SWN was changed from Neutral to Overweight. Southwestern Energy earned $0.31 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.68 and a 52-week-low of $3.81. Southwestern Energy closed at $8.23 at the end of the last trading period.

For Harmonic Inc HLIT , Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Harmonic had an EPS of $0.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.22 and a 52-week-low of $6.69. Harmonic closed at $8.72 at the end of the last trading period.

RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Exxon Mobil Corp XOM from Sector Perform to Outperform. Exxon Mobil earned $2.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $91.50 and a 52-week-low of $52.10. Exxon Mobil closed at $87.96 at the end of the last trading period. See all analyst ratings upgrades. Downgrades B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for NRG Energy Inc NRG from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, NRG Energy showed an EPS of $1.74, compared to $0.70 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.10 and a 52-week-low of $31.94. NRG Energy closed at $41.27 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Carvana Co CVNA was changed from Outperform to In-Line. In the first quarter, Carvana showed an EPS of $2.89, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $376.83 and a 52-week-low of $92.15. Carvana closed at $92.50 at the end of the last trading period.

For Netflix Inc NFLX , Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Netflix earned $3.53 in the first quarter, compared to $3.75 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Netflix shows a 52-week-high of $700.99 and a 52-week-low of $212.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $226.19.

Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Sleep Number Corp SNBR from Overweight to Neutral. Sleep Number earned $0.09 in the first quarter, compared to $2.51 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $125.89 and a 52-week-low of $47.69. At the end of the last trading period, Sleep Number closed at $51.47.

Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for Twitter Inc TWTR from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Twitter had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.34 and a 52-week-low of $31.30. At the end of the last trading period, Twitter closed at $46.72.

According to Edward Jones, the prior rating for Netflix Inc NFLX was changed from Buy to Hold. Netflix earned $3.53 in the first quarter, compared to $3.75 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $700.99 and a 52-week-low of $212.51. At the end of the last trading period, Netflix closed at $226.19.

Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for Monarch Casino & Resort Inc MCRI from Buy to Hold. Monarch Casino & Resort earned $0.92 in the first quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $94.26 and a 52-week-low of $56.35. Monarch Casino & Resort closed at $93.08 at the end of the last trading period.

For Comerica Inc CMA , Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Comerica earned $1.37 in the first quarter, compared to $2.43 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Comerica shows a 52-week-high of $102.09 and a 52-week-low of $63.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $87.10.

RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Chevron Corp CVX from Outperform to Sector Perform. Chevron earned $2.56 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $174.76 and a 52-week-low of $92.86. Chevron closed at $172.53 at the end of the last trading period.

For The Scotts Miracle Gro Co SMG , Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Scotts Miracle Gro showed an EPS of $0.88, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $247.84 and a 52-week-low of $110.81. At the end of the last trading period, Scotts Miracle Gro closed at $117.51.

Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for Equifax Inc EFX from Outperform to In-Line. For the first quarter, Equifax had an EPS of $2.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.97. The stock has a 52-week-high of $300.11 and a 52-week-low of $189.38. At the end of the last trading period, Equifax closed at $221.41. See all analyst ratings downgrades. Initiations For Blink Charging Co BLNK , Tudor Pickering initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. For the fourth quarter, Blink Charging had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The current stock performance of Blink Charging shows a 52-week-high of $49.00 and a 52-week-low of $17.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.81.

Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on EVgo Inc EVGO with a Buy rating. The price target for EVgo is set to $16.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.59 and a 52-week-low of $7.00. EVgo closed at $10.53 at the end of the last trading period.

Lake Street initiated coverage on Yield10 Bioscience Inc YTEN with a Buy rating. The price target for Yield10 Bioscience is set to $12.00. For the fourth quarter, Yield10 Bioscience had an EPS of $0.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. The current stock performance of Yield10 Bioscience shows a 52-week-high of $10.89 and a 52-week-low of $3.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.58.

For ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT , Tudor Pickering initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. In the fourth quarter, ChargePoint Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $1.72 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ChargePoint Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $36.86 and a 52-week-low of $11.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.43.

BTIG initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group Inc COOP with a Neutral rating. In the fourth quarter, Mr. Cooper Group showed an EPS of $1.52, compared to $2.00 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.34 and a 52-week-low of $30.53. At the end of the last trading period, Mr. Cooper Group closed at $46.30.

BTIG initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services Inc PFSI with a Buy rating. The price target for PennyMac Financial Servs is set to $60.00. PennyMac Financial Servs earned $2.79 in the fourth quarter, compared to $5.97 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PennyMac Financial Servs shows a 52-week-high of $71.52 and a 52-week-low of $45.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.95.

For UWM Holdings Corp UWMC , BTIG initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. In the fourth quarter, UWM Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.98 and a 52-week-low of $3.82. UWM Hldgs closed at $3.85 at the end of the last trading period.

For Ocwen Financial Corp OCN , BTIG initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. Ocwen Financial earned $0.20 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.92 and a 52-week-low of $19.85. Ocwen Financial closed at $20.26 at the end of the last trading period. See all analyst ratings initiations.

