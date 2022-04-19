Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 19, 2022

Upgrades

For Dow Inc DOW, Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Peer Perform. For the fourth quarter, Dow had an EPS of $2.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.81. The current stock performance of Dow shows a 52-week-high of $71.38 and a 52-week-low of $52.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $65.88.

According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU was changed from Hold to Buy. Lululemon Athletica earned $3.37 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.58 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $485.82 and a 52-week-low of $278.00. Lululemon Athletica closed at $387.56 at the end of the last trading period.

Northland Capital Markets upgraded the previous rating for Casa Systems Inc CASA from Market Perform to Outperform. Casa Systems earned $0.07 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Casa Systems shows a 52-week-high of $9.75 and a 52-week-low of $3.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.10.

Longbow Research upgraded the previous rating for Pool Corp POOL from Neutral to Buy. Pool earned $2.63 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.45 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $582.26 and a 52-week-low of $373.89. Pool closed at $410.49 at the end of the last trading period.

Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Portland General Electric Co POR from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Portland General Electric had an EPS of $0.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.57. The current stock performance of Portland General Electric shows a 52-week-high of $57.03 and a 52-week-low of $45.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.30.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for NorthWestern Corp NWE was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, NorthWestern had an EPS of $1.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.29. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.80 and a 52-week-low of $53.66. At the end of the last trading period, NorthWestern closed at $59.88.

Downgrades

According to OTR Global, the prior rating for Tapestry Inc TPR was changed from Positive to Mixed. For the second quarter, Tapestry had an EPS of $1.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.15. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.66 and a 52-week-low of $31.70. Tapestry closed at $33.91 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Eastman Chemical Co EMN was changed from Outperform to Peer Perform. In the fourth quarter, Eastman Chemical showed an EPS of $1.81, compared to $1.69 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $130.47 and a 52-week-low of $98.24. At the end of the last trading period, Eastman Chemical closed at $108.82.

Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for NXP Semiconductors NV NXPI from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, NXP Semiconductors had an EPS of $3.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.22. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $239.91 and a 52-week-low of $164.75. NXP Semiconductors closed at $173.25 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Newmont Corp NEM was changed from Outperform to Neutral. Newmont earned $0.78 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.37 and a 52-week-low of $52.60. At the end of the last trading period, Newmont closed at $85.42.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Archer-Daniels Midland Co ADM was changed from Buy to Neutral. Archer-Daniels Midland earned $1.50 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.21 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $97.70 and a 52-week-low of $56.91. Archer-Daniels Midland closed at $96.46 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Bunge Ltd BG was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Bunge had an EPS of $3.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $127.97 and a 52-week-low of $71.73. Bunge closed at $126.76 at the end of the last trading period.

According to JMP Securities, the prior rating for Alleghany Corp Y was changed from Market Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Alleghany had an EPS of $18.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $8.23. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $862.87 and a 52-week-low of $585.10. Alleghany closed at $839.31 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Roblox Corp RBLX was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Roblox showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.60 and a 52-week-low of $36.04. At the end of the last trading period, Roblox closed at $40.85.

For Electronic Arts Inc EA, Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Electronic Arts earned $3.20 in the third quarter, compared to $3.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Electronic Arts shows a 52-week-high of $148.93 and a 52-week-low of $117.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $122.16.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Playtika Holding Corp PLTK from Buy to Neutral. Playtika Holding earned $0.25 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.00 and a 52-week-low of $14.81. Playtika Holding closed at $18.89 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Shift4 Payments Inc FOUR was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Shift4 Payments showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $103.37 and a 52-week-low of $38.88. Shift4 Payments closed at $60.19 at the end of the last trading period.

For United States Cellular Corp USM, Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, United States Cellular had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The current stock performance of United States Cellular shows a 52-week-high of $39.96 and a 52-week-low of $25.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.00.

For Telephone and Data Systems Inc TDS, Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Telephone and Data had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.51 and a 52-week-low of $15.69. At the end of the last trading period, Telephone and Data closed at $20.34.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for CMS Energy Corp CMS was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, CMS Energy had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.64 and a 52-week-low of $57.92. At the end of the last trading period, CMS Energy closed at $71.44.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Eastman Chemical Co EMN from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Eastman Chemical had an EPS of $1.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.69. The stock has a 52-week-high of $130.47 and a 52-week-low of $98.24. At the end of the last trading period, Eastman Chemical closed at $108.82.

According to National Bank Of Canada, the prior rating for Credit Suisse Group AG CS was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the fourth quarter, Credit Suisse Group had an EPS of $0.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.19 and a 52-week-low of $6.85. At the end of the last trading period, Credit Suisse Group closed at $7.50.

Initiations

With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AN2 Therapeutics Inc ANTX. The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for AN2 Therapeutics. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.80 and a 52-week-low of $12.59. AN2 Therapeutics closed at $14.79 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on On Holding AG ONON. The price target seems to have been set at $31.00 for On Holding. The current stock performance of On Holding shows a 52-week-high of $55.87 and a 52-week-low of $19.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.55.

With a Sell rating, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Warner Bros.Discovery Inc WBD. The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Warner Bros.Discovery. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.50 and a 52-week-low of $23.50. Warner Bros.Discovery closed at $24.16 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc PCSA. The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for Processa Pharma. For the fourth quarter, Processa Pharma had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.70. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.27 and a 52-week-low of $2.81. At the end of the last trading period, Processa Pharma closed at $2.87.

With a Buy rating, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Charter Communications Inc CHTR. The price target seems to have been set at $732.00 for Charter Communications. For the fourth quarter, Charter Communications had an EPS of $8.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $6.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $825.62 and a 52-week-low of $533.25. Charter Communications closed at $533.48 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Comcast Corp CMCSA. The price target seems to have been set at $51.00 for Comcast. Comcast earned $0.77 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.80 and a 52-week-low of $44.27. Comcast closed at $46.86 at the end of the last trading period.

Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Fox Corp FOXA with a Neutral rating. The price target for Fox is set to $38.00. Fox earned $0.13 in the second quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fox shows a 52-week-high of $44.95 and a 52-week-low of $34.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.99.

Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals Inc AMRK with an Outperform rating. The price target for A-Mark Precious Metals is set to $105.00. For the second quarter, A-Mark Precious Metals had an EPS of $2.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.16. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $87.00 and a 52-week-low of $34.17. A-Mark Precious Metals closed at $86.06 at the end of the last trading period.

Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp LBRDK with a Buy rating. The price target for Liberty Broadband is set to $222.00. For the fourth quarter, Liberty Broadband had an EPS of $2.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.44. The stock has a 52-week-high of $194.05 and a 52-week-low of $132.58. At the end of the last trading period, Liberty Broadband closed at $133.51.

Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment Corp LGF with a Buy rating. The price target for Lions Gate Enter is set to $19.00.

Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Liberty SiriusXM Group LSXMK with a Buy rating. The price target for Liberty SiriusXM Gr is set to $87.00. For the fourth quarter, Liberty SiriusXM Gr had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.66. The current stock performance of Liberty SiriusXM Gr shows a 52-week-high of $56.19 and a 52-week-low of $40.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.45.

Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group Inc NXST with a Neutral rating. The price target for Nexstar Media Group is set to $180.00. In the fourth quarter, Nexstar Media Group showed an EPS of $6.19, compared to $7.97 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $192.84 and a 52-week-low of $135.87. Nexstar Media Group closed at $170.58 at the end of the last trading period.

Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Paramount Global PARA with a Sell rating. The price target for Paramount Global is set to $29.00. For the fourth quarter, Paramount Global had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.21 and a 52-week-low of $27.25. At the end of the last trading period, Paramount Global closed at $35.97.

Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Pinterest Inc PINS with a Neutral rating. The price target for Pinterest is set to $21.00. In the fourth quarter, Pinterest showed an EPS of $0.49, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $84.08 and a 52-week-low of $21.24. Pinterest closed at $21.83 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Penumbra Inc PEN. The price target seems to have been set at $250.00 for Penumbra. For the fourth quarter, Penumbra had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. The stock has a 52-week-high of $312.16 and a 52-week-low of $186.19. At the end of the last trading period, Penumbra closed at $193.45.

With a Neutral rating, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc SBGI. The price target seems to have been set at $21.00 for Sinclair Broadcast Group. For the fourth quarter, Sinclair Broadcast Group had an EPS of $0.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $6.45. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.69 and a 52-week-low of $22.44. Sinclair Broadcast Group closed at $23.63 at the end of the last trading period.

Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Sirius XM Holdings Inc SIRI with a Buy rating. The price target for Sirius XM Holdings is set to $8.00. For the fourth quarter, Sirius XM Holdings had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.29 and a 52-week-low of $5.75. At the end of the last trading period, Sirius XM Holdings closed at $6.26.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on DocGo Inc DCGO with a Buy rating. The price target for DocGo is set to $11.00. The current stock performance of DocGo shows a 52-week-high of $11.86 and a 52-week-low of $5.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.93.

With a Neutral rating, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Spotify Technology SA SPOT. The price target seems to have been set at $150.00 for Spotify Technology. For the fourth quarter, Spotify Technology had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. The stock has a 52-week-high of $305.60 and a 52-week-low of $118.20. At the end of the last trading period, Spotify Technology closed at $134.43.

With a Neutral rating, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Twitter Inc TWTR. The price target seems to have been set at $48.00 for Twitter. For the fourth quarter, Twitter had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $73.34 and a 52-week-low of $31.30. Twitter closed at $48.45 at the end of the last trading period.

Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Roku Inc ROKU with a Buy rating. The price target for Roku is set to $188.00. For the fourth quarter, Roku had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.49. The stock has a 52-week-high of $490.76 and a 52-week-low of $97.91. At the end of the last trading period, Roku closed at $107.91.

Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Netflix Inc NFLX with a Neutral rating. The price target for Netflix is set to $354.00. The current stock performance of Netflix shows a 52-week-high of $700.99 and a 52-week-low of $329.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $337.86.

With a Buy rating, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Alphabet Inc GOOGL. The price target seems to have been set at $4183.00 for Alphabet. Alphabet earned $30.69 in the fourth quarter, compared to $22.30 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3030.93 and a 52-week-low of $2193.62. At the end of the last trading period, Alphabet closed at $2553.53.

Rosenblatt initiated coverage on The Walt Disney Co DIS with a Buy rating. The price target for Walt Disney is set to $177.00. In the first quarter, Walt Disney showed an EPS of $1.06, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $190.33 and a 52-week-low of $126.82. Walt Disney closed at $127.77 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Meta Platforms Inc FB. The price target seems to have been set at $228.00 for Meta Platforms. Meta Platforms earned $3.67 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.88 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Meta Platforms shows a 52-week-high of $384.33 and a 52-week-low of $185.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $210.77.

With a Neutral rating, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Amazon.com Inc AMZN. The price target seems to have been set at $3000.00 for Amazon.com. In the fourth quarter, Amazon.com showed an EPS of $5.80, compared to $14.09 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3773.08 and a 52-week-low of $2671.45. Amazon.com closed at $3055.70 at the end of the last trading period.

Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Apple Inc AAPL with a Neutral rating. The price target for Apple is set to $184.00. For the first quarter, Apple had an EPS of $2.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.68. The current stock performance of Apple shows a 52-week-high of $182.94 and a 52-week-low of $122.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $165.07.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Matterport Inc MTTR with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Matterport is set to $9.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.60 and a 52-week-low of $5.71. At the end of the last trading period, Matterport closed at $6.65.

With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Guidewire Software Inc GWRE. The price target seems to have been set at $125.00 for Guidewire Software. In the second quarter, Guidewire Software showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $130.95 and a 52-week-low of $81.38. At the end of the last trading period, Guidewire Software closed at $90.02.

For AN2 Therapeutics Inc ANTX, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.80 and a 52-week-low of $12.59. AN2 Therapeutics closed at $14.79 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Snap Inc SNAP. The price target seems to have been set at $49.00 for Snap. Snap earned $0.22 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.34 and a 52-week-low of $24.32. At the end of the last trading period, Snap closed at $32.64.

With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on AppLovin Corp APP. The price target seems to have been set at $68.00 for AppLovin. For the fourth quarter, AppLovin had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The current stock performance of AppLovin shows a 52-week-high of $116.09 and a 52-week-low of $43.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.74.

B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Full House Resorts Inc FLL with a Buy rating. The price target for Full House Resorts is set to $20.00. For the fourth quarter, Full House Resorts had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. The current stock performance of Full House Resorts shows a 52-week-high of $12.57 and a 52-week-low of $7.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.25.

BTIG initiated coverage on PropertyGuru Group Ltd PGRU with a Neutral rating. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.00 and a 52-week-low of $6.00. PropertyGuru Group closed at $6.03 at the end of the last trading period.

For Sierra Wireless Inc SWIR, William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Sierra Wireless had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.94 and a 52-week-low of $13.10. At the end of the last trading period, Sierra Wireless closed at $15.92.

Wedbush initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics Inc VERA with an Outperform rating. The price target for Vera Therapeutics is set to $32.00. The current stock performance of Vera Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $37.11 and a 52-week-low of $11.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.25.

With a Buy rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Kinetik Holdings Inc KNTK. The price target seems to have been set at $76.00 for Kinetik Holdings. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.98 and a 52-week-low of $58.10. At the end of the last trading period, Kinetik Holdings closed at $70.17.

With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on WeWork Inc WE. The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for WeWork. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.97 and a 52-week-low of $4.50. At the end of the last trading period, WeWork closed at $5.93.

Benchmark initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy Inc PTEN with a Buy rating. The price target for Patterson-UTI Energy is set to $21.00. In the fourth quarter, Patterson-UTI Energy showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Patterson-UTI Energy shows a 52-week-high of $18.43 and a 52-week-low of $6.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.98.

