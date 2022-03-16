Why Micron Shares Are Ripping Higher Today
Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) shares are trading higher Wednesday following bullish analyst coverage from Bernstein.
Bernstein analyst Mark Li upgraded Micron from a Market Perform rating to an Outperform rating and announced a $94 price target.
After supply issues in the semiconductor space, specifically the computer chip space, are resolved, Li expects Micron to be a beneficiary. The Berstein analyst expects outsized gains for Micron shareholders as soon as later this year.
Micron designs and manufactures storage solutions and dynamic random-access memory for PCs and servers.
See Also: Why Jabil Shares Are Rising Today
MU 52-Week Range: $65.67 - $98.45
Micron Shares were up 7.73% at $78.77 at time of publication.
Photo: courtesy of Micron.
Latest Ratings for MU
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Wedbush
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Outperform
|Jan 2022
|Goldman Sachs
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jan 2022
|New Street Research
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for MU
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingUpgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas