 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Micron Shares Are Ripping Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 16, 2022 10:47am   Comments
Share:
Why Micron Shares Are Ripping Higher Today

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) shares are trading higher Wednesday following bullish analyst coverage from Bernstein.

Bernstein analyst Mark Li upgraded Micron from a Market Perform rating to an Outperform rating and announced a $94 price target.

After supply issues in the semiconductor space, specifically the computer chip space, are resolved, Li expects Micron to be a beneficiary. The Berstein analyst expects outsized gains for Micron shareholders as soon as later this year. 

Micron designs and manufactures storage solutions and dynamic random-access memory for PCs and servers. 

See Also: Why Jabil Shares Are Rising Today

MU 52-Week Range: $65.67 - $98.45

Micron Shares were up 7.73% at $78.77 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Micron.

Latest Ratings for MU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022WedbushUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Jan 2022Goldman SachsMaintainsBuy
Jan 2022New Street ResearchInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for MU

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MU)

Micron Technology Whale Trades For March 15
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Markets Have Mixed Day Of Trading As Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire Talks Go Nowhere
Why Applied Materials, Lam Research, Micron And Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Shares Are Falling Today
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingUpgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com